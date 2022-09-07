ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

KPLC TV

US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB/Gray News) – Officials recovered 14 missing children in Louisiana and made eight arrests as part of Operation Summer Knights. The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran from April 30 to Aug. 31. One of the children rescued was a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPLC TV

Girl attacked by cougar shares near-death experience

SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - A young girl from Washington state who was attacked by a cougar is sharing her story of survival and how she’s moving forward from the terrifying ordeal. Lily Kryzhanivskyy spent a week at the hospital after she was attacked by a cougar in May while...
WASHINGTON STATE
KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: September 9, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 1,886 new cases. · 450 new reinfections (Per the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Allen Toussaint Legacy Act aims to protect identity rights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New legislation passed this year works to protect identity rights in Louisiana, an effort to protect a person’s image and likeness. The iconic Allen Toussaint, a New Orleans musician, songwriter and producer now has a law passed in his name. Toussaint died in 2015...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Local first responders honored in Appreciation Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On the eve of the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, local first responder agencies were honored in an Appreciation Day ceremony. “I feel like a lot of people don’t really know the hours and the effort that first responders put in not only the first responders but their families,” Ward Six Fire Protection District One captain, Teri Parker said.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Hazardous waste disposer seeks revised groundwater sampling plan

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For about four decades, a local company has been disposing of hazardous waste at a site near Carlyss. Chemical Waste Management is planning some changes there. According to the notice sent out by the company, they plan to revise their current plan designed to detect...
CARLYSS, LA

