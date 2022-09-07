Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB/Gray News) – Officials recovered 14 missing children in Louisiana and made eight arrests as part of Operation Summer Knights. The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran from April 30 to Aug. 31. One of the children rescued was a...
KPLC TV
Girl attacked by cougar shares near-death experience
SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - A young girl from Washington state who was attacked by a cougar is sharing her story of survival and how she’s moving forward from the terrifying ordeal. Lily Kryzhanivskyy spent a week at the hospital after she was attacked by a cougar in May while...
KPLC TV
COVID-19 in SWLA: September 9, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 1,886 new cases. · 450 new reinfections (Per the...
KPLC TV
Allen Toussaint Legacy Act aims to protect identity rights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New legislation passed this year works to protect identity rights in Louisiana, an effort to protect a person’s image and likeness. The iconic Allen Toussaint, a New Orleans musician, songwriter and producer now has a law passed in his name. Toussaint died in 2015...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPLC TV
Local first responders honored in Appreciation Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On the eve of the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, local first responder agencies were honored in an Appreciation Day ceremony. “I feel like a lot of people don’t really know the hours and the effort that first responders put in not only the first responders but their families,” Ward Six Fire Protection District One captain, Teri Parker said.
KPLC TV
Hazardous waste disposer seeks revised groundwater sampling plan
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For about four decades, a local company has been disposing of hazardous waste at a site near Carlyss. Chemical Waste Management is planning some changes there. According to the notice sent out by the company, they plan to revise their current plan designed to detect...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Less humidity and sunny days ahead this week; cooler nights too!
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our cool front has made its passage through SW Louisiana and the reinforcing drier air continues to move in with lower dewpoints and a much more pleasant feel already in the air. This drier air will result in lower temperatures overnight as most spots wake up to temperatures in the lower to middle 60s at sunrise on Tuesday.
KPLC TV
Bonus: Lottery winner carries winning ticket in purse for weeks before realizing she won
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman says she had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks. According to the Kentucky Lottery, the woman told officials she had the $5 ticket in her purse for two weeks before realizing she had won $80,000. WKYT...
Comments / 0