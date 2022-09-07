Read full article on original website
live5news.com
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A teen from Oklahoma who had been missing for the last 10 months was found in Ohio Monday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Shawna Justice, 17, was reported missing to the Woodward County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2021. The Akron Police...
live5news.com
State law change leads to expansion of opioid overdose treatment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drug overdose-related deaths continue to rise in South Carolina and that’s why a state law now makes it easier to distribute opioid overdose medication. A South Carolina law passed this year allows healthcare workers to pass out live-saving opioid treatment like Narcan to people struggling...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warning in SC counties expires
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Tornado Warning for several South Carolina counties has expired Saturday afternoon. The warning lasted until 4 p.m. Parts of Horry, Marion, Florence and Williamsburg counties were all under the warning at one point.
live5news.com
SC agriculture chief ‘impressed’ by Lowcountry school’s farm, program
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s commissioner of agriculture gave high marks after visiting a Dorchester School District Two high school and touring its farm behind the campus. Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers took the tour of the farm at Ashley Ridge High School along with Superintendent Dr....
live5news.com
Nonprofit offering free counseling services to those facing housing instability
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - SC Origin, a South Carolina nonprofit, is offering free counseling services to help with the housing instability issue many communities are facing. The non-profit has tailored a program to financially educate people and guide them to utilize skills that will help create housing stability. Latasha...
live5news.com
Lawsuit accuses Alex Murdaugh, Bank of America of damaging financial firm’s reputation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys representing a consulting company say they are taking legal action against former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh and Bank of America. In a statement from Strom Law Firm, attorneys for Forge Consulting say the financial firm suffered serious harm to its business reputation and credibility because of Murdaugh and the bank.
live5news.com
SC launching program to support student mental health amid counselor shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - At a time experts say America’s children are facing a mental health crisis, a report from earlier this year found more than half of South Carolina’s public schools lack access to a licensed counselor. While the state is implementing longer-term solutions to address this...
live5news.com
Black History Month
Woman remembers being hired as first female police officer in the state 50 years ago. “They didn’t think we were coming. We sat there I think we arrived there like 8 in the morning on a Monday morning and by the time they figured out where they are going to house us, it was 4 o’clock that afternoon.”
