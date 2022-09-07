ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A teen from Oklahoma who had been missing for the last 10 months was found in Ohio Monday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Shawna Justice, 17, was reported missing to the Woodward County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2021. The Akron Police...
AKRON, OH
live5news.com

State law change leads to expansion of opioid overdose treatment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drug overdose-related deaths continue to rise in South Carolina and that’s why a state law now makes it easier to distribute opioid overdose medication. A South Carolina law passed this year allows healthcare workers to pass out live-saving opioid treatment like Narcan to people struggling...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
live5news.com

Nonprofit offering free counseling services to those facing housing instability

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - SC Origin, a South Carolina nonprofit, is offering free counseling services to help with the housing instability issue many communities are facing. The non-profit has tailored a program to financially educate people and guide them to utilize skills that will help create housing stability. Latasha...
HOMELESS
live5news.com

Lawsuit accuses Alex Murdaugh, Bank of America of damaging financial firm’s reputation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys representing a consulting company say they are taking legal action against former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh and Bank of America. In a statement from Strom Law Firm, attorneys for Forge Consulting say the financial firm suffered serious harm to its business reputation and credibility because of Murdaugh and the bank.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Black History Month

Woman remembers being hired as first female police officer in the state 50 years ago. “They didn’t think we were coming. We sat there I think we arrived there like 8 in the morning on a Monday morning and by the time they figured out where they are going to house us, it was 4 o’clock that afternoon.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy