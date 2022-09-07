Read full article on original website
Ohio University brings in record-setting first year class to Athens Campus
ATHENS, Ohio -The anticipation for the college fall semester 2022 has been building for some time and now it’s official as Ohio University has welcomed the largest first-year class of students in the institution’s 218-year history. The University also enrolled more students from underrepresented groups in its incoming...
Sternwheel Festival this weekend in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ohio—The 46th Annual Ohio River Sternwheel Festival underway in Marietta this weekend. Each year, the Sternwheel festival draws thousands of people to Ohio’s oldest city. At the confluence of the Ohio and Muskingum Rivers, festival-goers enjoy seeing paddle-wheelers of various ages and sizes, take part in numerous events including live music, food vendors, crafts and witness the festivals’ famous fireworks display.
Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS training sesssion in Cambridge Sept 14-16
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–As recent, tragic events in Texas and other places have shown, a well coordinated response to an active shooter incident is critical for a hopeful outcome. With that in mind, Guernsey County officials are finalizing plans on a training opportunity for area fire, EMS and law enforcement. According...
Flight 93 Flag to fly at Guernsey County Courthouse for the 21st Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A special flag will be flying on the Guernsey County Courthouse Square this weekend, marking the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9-11. The flag, provided by county resident, David McKim, honors the innocent victims of United Airlines Flight 93, which was commandeered by terrorists and, despite the heroic efforts of its passengers and crew, crashed into a field near Shanksville, PA. On the morning of September 11, 2001, McKim states that, while near the Cambridge City Park’s Duck Pond, he observed a large jet flying overhead. He took note that the plane was rocking back and forth at an abnormally low altitude, obviously in some sort of trouble. Soon after, upon returning home and watching the day’s events unfold on television, he learned of the crash of Flight 93. McKim says he never forgot what he saw in the air that morning. Last year, for the 20th anniversary observance of 9-11, McKim traveled to Shanksville to visit the memorial honoring the victims. While there, he discovered an unexpected connection between Flight 93 and Cambridge. “They had some pilots and flight attendants paying their respects at the memorial as well as talking to patrons,” said McKim. “One of the features of the memorial was a room they setup with a computer-made model that showed the flight path. I was wondering how they had the information surrounding the final stages of the flight path, leading up to the crash. I was showed a record of the final cellphone tower pings from passengers aboard the flight. It was actually recorded somewhere over the eastern side of Cambridge, close to where the Municipal Court building is today. “It’s difficult to confront and process such a story when we’ve been given a lot of added information,” McKim continued. “The memorial includes a film recalling the events onboard the plane. It’s heavy, it’s sad and it is truly a tragedy. While at the memorial, I had the chance to speak with a family member of one of the passengers and mentioned an idea about flying the Flight 93 flag here in Cambridge. So I’m happy that our invitation for the Flight 93 Flag to be flown at our Courthouse could be made possible to honor the memory of those aboard and their families. The gentleman who provided the flag requested that I pass along a thank you to the city of Cambridge for remembering them.”
“Food Truck Friday” in downtown Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Today is the final “Food Truck Friday” of the year. Sponsored by the Cambridge Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni, the event features various local food trucks that feature a variety of delicious entrees and deserts right in the heart of downtown Cambridge from 4 to 8 p.m.. The trucks will set up right in front of Cambridge City Hall on the street in the 800 block of Wheeling Avenue (the street will be closed during the event). Beer and live music will be provided as well. Bring a lawn chair and kick-off the weekend with co-workers and friends in beautiful downtown Cambridge.
Update: Water wells are now being tested in the area of a hazmet spill this week near Old Washington
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – Updating the story about the tanker truck hazmat spill earlier this week near Old Washington. The Guernsey County Health Department has begun testing the water wells on Wintergreen and Range Roads. If anyone has concerns or notice discoloration or a metallic taste, they are asked to contact Environmental Health at the Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department. They plan to continue monitoring the wells for the next couple of weeks. The tanker truck and its remaining material has been removed from the site. The Guernsey County Emergency Management Agency is reminding residents on Wintergreen and Range Roads to keep family, livestock and pets away from Hawkins Run Creek.
Waynesburg Woman dead after Crash on SR 800 near New Philadelphia
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has reported a fatal crash that happened near New Philadelphia Thursday. According to officials 68-year-old Rhonda Horner of Waynesburg was driving northbound on SR 800 when her vehicle went to the right of the roadway and over an embankment. Horner was pronounced dead at Autumn Hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
East Muskingum school board thanks donors
NEW CONCORD — Tom Daugherty and Lee Patton, representing the Norwich Masonic Lodge, were recognized by the East Muskingum Local Board of Education recently. This group has provided a variety of school supplies for the past several years for East Muskingum students in grades K-12. The board thanked them for their donations and continued support of the school district.
State Highway Patrol will be at the Belmont County fair to look for new hires
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – The Belmont County Fair is underway and now the Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking to take advantage of the crowd to seek people looking for a job with the department. The post is meeting and offering applications to anyone interested in working for the...
Rubel Wellness Fund to help patients with lab screenings
BARNESVILLE, Ohio – Local residents will now have the opportunity to have assistance with their lab screening costs at the Ohio Hills Health Center locations. The Elda Rubel Wellness Fund was established courtesy of Neil Rubel to promote community wellness, health education and health screenings. The fund is in collaboration with Ohio Hills Health Centers to work to improve the health of all area residents.
Muskingum County Prosecutor joins national discussion about missing and exploited children
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch was recently invited to participate in a panel discussion hosted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in Alexandria, Virginia. The purpose of the meeting was for experts from various fields to discuss policies involving the possession and distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Materials. Conversations focused on educating professionals within the legal system as well as the public on various issues regarding child sexual abuse materials.
