GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A special flag will be flying on the Guernsey County Courthouse Square this weekend, marking the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9-11. The flag, provided by county resident, David McKim, honors the innocent victims of United Airlines Flight 93, which was commandeered by terrorists and, despite the heroic efforts of its passengers and crew, crashed into a field near Shanksville, PA. On the morning of September 11, 2001, McKim states that, while near the Cambridge City Park’s Duck Pond, he observed a large jet flying overhead. He took note that the plane was rocking back and forth at an abnormally low altitude, obviously in some sort of trouble. Soon after, upon returning home and watching the day’s events unfold on television, he learned of the crash of Flight 93. McKim says he never forgot what he saw in the air that morning. Last year, for the 20th anniversary observance of 9-11, McKim traveled to Shanksville to visit the memorial honoring the victims. While there, he discovered an unexpected connection between Flight 93 and Cambridge. “They had some pilots and flight attendants paying their respects at the memorial as well as talking to patrons,” said McKim. “One of the features of the memorial was a room they setup with a computer-made model that showed the flight path. I was wondering how they had the information surrounding the final stages of the flight path, leading up to the crash. I was showed a record of the final cellphone tower pings from passengers aboard the flight. It was actually recorded somewhere over the eastern side of Cambridge, close to where the Municipal Court building is today. “It’s difficult to confront and process such a story when we’ve been given a lot of added information,” McKim continued. “The memorial includes a film recalling the events onboard the plane. It’s heavy, it’s sad and it is truly a tragedy. While at the memorial, I had the chance to speak with a family member of one of the passengers and mentioned an idea about flying the Flight 93 flag here in Cambridge. So I’m happy that our invitation for the Flight 93 Flag to be flown at our Courthouse could be made possible to honor the memory of those aboard and their families. The gentleman who provided the flag requested that I pass along a thank you to the city of Cambridge for remembering them.”

GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO