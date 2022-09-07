ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Google Pixel 7 series to launch without 512 GB storage option in Europe

Roland Quandt claims to have obtained storage configurations for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google's next-generation flagship smartphones barring the surprise introduction of the rumoured Pixel 7 Ultra. As we reported last week, Google has already confirmed that the pair will debut on October 6 at 14:00 UTC, as well as the long-awaited Pixel Watch. Additionally, the company teased that the Pixel 7 series would rely on the Google Tensor G2, its second-generation in-house SoC.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usb
MediaTek Dimensity 900-powered Doogee V30 family coming later this year

Doogee has big plans for the end of the year, with an entire family of devices powered by 6 nm MediaTek Dimensity processors in the making. The V30 family will include the regular edition, as well as the V30 Pro, V30 Max, and V30 Max Pro. These rugged handsets should hit the market in about two months.
TECHNOLOGY
Nvidia RTX 40 launch schedule: RTX 4090 is allegedly releasing in October while the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4070 are presumably coming out in November

The RTX 40 series GPUs are almost upon us. Nvidia announced a few days ago that the company will be holding a “GeForce Beyond” broadcast at GTC. It is expected that one or more RTX 40 boards will be unveiled at the event. Now, Paul from RedGamingTech has reported some interesting information regarding the release schedule of the RTX 4000 boards. The latest leak from Paul is in line with recent reports from Chiphell and Moore’s Law is Dead.
COMPUTERS
Intel Core i7-13700T Geekbench listing reveals core count and base/boost clocks

Even though the laptop versions of Intel's Raptor Lake processors are quite some time away from launch, they've begun showing up on benchmarking platforms. The Intel Core i5-13600HX was spotted on the BAPCo Crossmark database a few days ago, and now it is the Intel Core i7-13700T's turn to make its online debut on Geekbench. Intel's "T" brand of processors was launched as a low-power alternative for small form factor desktops. They have a default TDP of 35 Watts.
COMPUTERS
Google Pixel 7 Ultra: Updated camera details emerge with twin Sony IMX712 cameras

Developer Kuba Wojciechowski has discovered new information about a potential Pixel 7 series flagship in new Android code. Previously, Wojciechowski observed Pixel 7 Ultra, Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet camera details, which we reported on in July. Subsequently, Google has started rolling out QPR1 Beta 1, Android 13's first major update.
CELL PHONES
AMD's new naming scheme for its mobile CPUs seems purposefully confusing

Views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the text belong solely to the author. Looking back at the launch of the first mobile Ryzen CPUs in 2018, things were quite a lot simpler back then. There were two classes of products, Ryzen U with 15 W and Ryzen H with 45 W, and the first lineup, called Ryzen 2000, encompassed nine different CPUs. The top model was the AMD Ryzen 7 2800H.
COMPUTERS
GoPro Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Mini release dates confirmed for DJI Osmo Action 3 clash

GoPro has finally confirmed the release date for the Hero 11 Black, its next-generation action camera. Incidentally, GoPro's launch event coincides with the debut of the DJI Osmo Action 3, the Hero 11 Black's primary competitor throughout 2022 and into 2023. Typically, GoPro refreshes its action cameras during the middle of September. However, DJI has brought the release of the Action 2's successor forwards by nearly six weeks.
ELECTRONICS
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max reportedly beat the 14 and 14 Plus to pre-order supremacy in a major market

5G Apple Business iPhone Touchscreen Leaks / Rumors. Even before Apple's launch for its brand-new series of iPhones, Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that it would do at least as well in terms of sales in China (often a prime market for the devices) as its predecessors, economic headwinds notwithstanding. Now, the the respected analyst is back with a preliminary breakdown of how well each of the line's 4 variants has fared now that they have been released to pre-order.
CELL PHONES
Ethereum Merge event may land early to cut electricity use 99% as Norway explores ETH-based digital currency

According to Google's tracking queries, Ethereum's long-awaited Merge event may happen on Thursday, September 15, instead of the "soft" deadline of September 19 or later listed on the cryptocurrency's own website. The Merge is nothing more than moving from the proof-of-work to the proof-of-stake transaction concept that will cut electricity usage by 99.95% and make validations much faster:
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Apple may call its USB-C iPhone the iPhone 15 Ultra

The iPhone 14 series has only just been launched and there is already detailed opinion about the likely iPhone 15 range coming in 2023. There have been leaks and rumors about next-year’s offering already, including the possibility that Apple might even produce a truly portless iPhone. Both Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo have been discussing the future of the iPhone with their followers and have come to a similar conclusion: The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, if those names are used, will be a lot more different to each other than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are.
CELL PHONES
Google hints at Pixel Tablet Pro release alongside Pixel Tablet in Android code

In May, Google previewed the Pixel Tablet, a device that the company claimed would arrive sometime next year. Teased alongside the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch, the Pixel Tablet raised eyebrows because of its apparent budget or mid-range design. Subsequently, Kuba Wojciechowski observed in Android code that the Pixel Tablet features the old Sony IMX355 for both its camera sensors, another hint that Google will market the tablet as a cheaper device.
CELL PHONES
Chromecast "FHD with Google TV" is tipped to launch alongside the Pixel 7 series having surfaced in FCC testing

Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Smart Home Software. Google seems to have abandoned development for the TV dongle arm of its retail business, possibly as so many new smart devices come with Chromecast built-in in any case. Nevertheless, the Mountain View giant is now once again linked to a new way to take up an HDMI port if necessary.
ELECTRONICS
Raptor Lake boost clock confirmed to go up to 6 GHz at stock settings as Intel promises a 15% single-core uplift over Alder Lake

Intel Raptor Lake processors have leaked quite extensively over the past months. From the alleged Geekbench 5 performance of the chips like the Core i5-13600K to the exposition of the entire Raptor Lake SKU list, there is very little that we don’t know about Intel’s upcoming processors. Now, Team Blue is finally disseminating information regarding its 13th gen CPUs at its Technology Tour 2022 event. While a lot of the information presented at the event is under embargo, a few exciting details have been shared online by some attendees.
COMPUTERS

