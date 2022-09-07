Read full article on original website
Do smartphone manufacturers often cheat in their advertising of display brightness?
Like the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the Xiaomi 12S Pro shows a discrepancy between the advertised manufacturer specifications and our brightness measurements. However, this not only goes for Xiaomi smartphones, but we also observed the same problem in the OnePlus or Oppo smartphones, for example. Working For Notebookcheck. Are you a...
Honor X40 is set to launch alongside a 14-inch laptop later in September 2022
5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Laptop Smartphone Tablet. The Honor X40 is officially on the way as a higher-end counterpart for the existing X40i, and as such is now thought to launch with an equally premium sibling of that smartphone's MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. In terms of more...
GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini details and pricing revealed ahead of launch
Word of the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini surfaced for the first time last week. The camera looks set to debut as a smaller alternative to the Hero 11 Black, and a new leak has now revealed all major details ahead of its launch. As revealed by Roland Quandt, the...
Google Pixel 7 series to launch without 512 GB storage option in Europe
Roland Quandt claims to have obtained storage configurations for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google's next-generation flagship smartphones barring the surprise introduction of the rumoured Pixel 7 Ultra. As we reported last week, Google has already confirmed that the pair will debut on October 6 at 14:00 UTC, as well as the long-awaited Pixel Watch. Additionally, the company teased that the Pixel 7 series would rely on the Google Tensor G2, its second-generation in-house SoC.
MediaTek Dimensity 900-powered Doogee V30 family coming later this year
Doogee has big plans for the end of the year, with an entire family of devices powered by 6 nm MediaTek Dimensity processors in the making. The V30 family will include the regular edition, as well as the V30 Pro, V30 Max, and V30 Max Pro. These rugged handsets should hit the market in about two months.
Nvidia RTX 40 launch schedule: RTX 4090 is allegedly releasing in October while the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4070 are presumably coming out in November
The RTX 40 series GPUs are almost upon us. Nvidia announced a few days ago that the company will be holding a “GeForce Beyond” broadcast at GTC. It is expected that one or more RTX 40 boards will be unveiled at the event. Now, Paul from RedGamingTech has reported some interesting information regarding the release schedule of the RTX 4000 boards. The latest leak from Paul is in line with recent reports from Chiphell and Moore’s Law is Dead.
Intel Core i7-13700T Geekbench listing reveals core count and base/boost clocks
Even though the laptop versions of Intel's Raptor Lake processors are quite some time away from launch, they've begun showing up on benchmarking platforms. The Intel Core i5-13600HX was spotted on the BAPCo Crossmark database a few days ago, and now it is the Intel Core i7-13700T's turn to make its online debut on Geekbench. Intel's "T" brand of processors was launched as a low-power alternative for small form factor desktops. They have a default TDP of 35 Watts.
Google Pixel 7 Ultra: Updated camera details emerge with twin Sony IMX712 cameras
Developer Kuba Wojciechowski has discovered new information about a potential Pixel 7 series flagship in new Android code. Previously, Wojciechowski observed Pixel 7 Ultra, Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet camera details, which we reported on in July. Subsequently, Google has started rolling out QPR1 Beta 1, Android 13's first major update.
AMD's new naming scheme for its mobile CPUs seems purposefully confusing
Views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the text belong solely to the author. Looking back at the launch of the first mobile Ryzen CPUs in 2018, things were quite a lot simpler back then. There were two classes of products, Ryzen U with 15 W and Ryzen H with 45 W, and the first lineup, called Ryzen 2000, encompassed nine different CPUs. The top model was the AMD Ryzen 7 2800H.
Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is set to launch as India's first color-changing smartphone
Tecno's latest smartphone release is pitched at those who enjoy some of the more interesting trends with their tech. Not only is the new Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition finished in the strategic grid required for its name, it will become the world's latest color-changing mobile device on its launch.
GoPro Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Mini release dates confirmed for DJI Osmo Action 3 clash
GoPro has finally confirmed the release date for the Hero 11 Black, its next-generation action camera. Incidentally, GoPro's launch event coincides with the debut of the DJI Osmo Action 3, the Hero 11 Black's primary competitor throughout 2022 and into 2023. Typically, GoPro refreshes its action cameras during the middle of September. However, DJI has brought the release of the Action 2's successor forwards by nearly six weeks.
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max reportedly beat the 14 and 14 Plus to pre-order supremacy in a major market
5G Apple Business iPhone Touchscreen Leaks / Rumors. Even before Apple's launch for its brand-new series of iPhones, Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that it would do at least as well in terms of sales in China (often a prime market for the devices) as its predecessors, economic headwinds notwithstanding. Now, the the respected analyst is back with a preliminary breakdown of how well each of the line's 4 variants has fared now that they have been released to pre-order.
OnePlus 11: Leaker downplays hardware pedigree of OnePlus's next-gen vanilla premium phone
Going by recent rumors, the OnePlus 11 Pro looks geared to be OnePlus's most premium device yet, with the flagship supposedly set to match the OPPO Find X6 Pro in terms of hardware. It appears, however, that the vanilla OnePlus 11 may be an entirely different matter. According to leaker...
First OnePlus 11 Pro renders reveal an alert slider and Hasselblad branding for the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship
The OnePlus 11 Pro will succeed the 10 Pro as OnePlus's most premium device. Leaks have already surfaced about the hardware aspirations of the flagship, and the latest report now provides a first look at the design of the OnePlus 11 Pro, well ahead of its launch. As revealed by...
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
Ethereum Merge event may land early to cut electricity use 99% as Norway explores ETH-based digital currency
According to Google's tracking queries, Ethereum's long-awaited Merge event may happen on Thursday, September 15, instead of the "soft" deadline of September 19 or later listed on the cryptocurrency's own website. The Merge is nothing more than moving from the proof-of-work to the proof-of-stake transaction concept that will cut electricity usage by 99.95% and make validations much faster:
Apple may call its USB-C iPhone the iPhone 15 Ultra
The iPhone 14 series has only just been launched and there is already detailed opinion about the likely iPhone 15 range coming in 2023. There have been leaks and rumors about next-year’s offering already, including the possibility that Apple might even produce a truly portless iPhone. Both Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo have been discussing the future of the iPhone with their followers and have come to a similar conclusion: The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, if those names are used, will be a lot more different to each other than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are.
Google hints at Pixel Tablet Pro release alongside Pixel Tablet in Android code
In May, Google previewed the Pixel Tablet, a device that the company claimed would arrive sometime next year. Teased alongside the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch, the Pixel Tablet raised eyebrows because of its apparent budget or mid-range design. Subsequently, Kuba Wojciechowski observed in Android code that the Pixel Tablet features the old Sony IMX355 for both its camera sensors, another hint that Google will market the tablet as a cheaper device.
Chromecast "FHD with Google TV" is tipped to launch alongside the Pixel 7 series having surfaced in FCC testing
Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Smart Home Software. Google seems to have abandoned development for the TV dongle arm of its retail business, possibly as so many new smart devices come with Chromecast built-in in any case. Nevertheless, the Mountain View giant is now once again linked to a new way to take up an HDMI port if necessary.
Raptor Lake boost clock confirmed to go up to 6 GHz at stock settings as Intel promises a 15% single-core uplift over Alder Lake
Intel Raptor Lake processors have leaked quite extensively over the past months. From the alleged Geekbench 5 performance of the chips like the Core i5-13600K to the exposition of the entire Raptor Lake SKU list, there is very little that we don’t know about Intel’s upcoming processors. Now, Team Blue is finally disseminating information regarding its 13th gen CPUs at its Technology Tour 2022 event. While a lot of the information presented at the event is under embargo, a few exciting details have been shared online by some attendees.
