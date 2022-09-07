The iPhone 14 series has only just been launched and there is already detailed opinion about the likely iPhone 15 range coming in 2023. There have been leaks and rumors about next-year’s offering already, including the possibility that Apple might even produce a truly portless iPhone. Both Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo have been discussing the future of the iPhone with their followers and have come to a similar conclusion: The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, if those names are used, will be a lot more different to each other than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO