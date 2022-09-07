Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia RTX 40 launch schedule: RTX 4090 is allegedly releasing in October while the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4070 are presumably coming out in November
The RTX 40 series GPUs are almost upon us. Nvidia announced a few days ago that the company will be holding a “GeForce Beyond” broadcast at GTC. It is expected that one or more RTX 40 boards will be unveiled at the event. Now, Paul from RedGamingTech has reported some interesting information regarding the release schedule of the RTX 4000 boards. The latest leak from Paul is in line with recent reports from Chiphell and Moore’s Law is Dead.
notebookcheck.net
How 4G laptops could revolutionise your business
Over the past couple of years, it’s unlikely that connectivity has been a major concern for most business leaders. As a result of the pandemic-induced shift to remote working, which has seen staff depart corporate headquarters for home offices, employees have been hooked up to super-fast home Wi-Fi® networks - the same networks they use to stream Netflix, play online games, and connect with friends and family. (sponsored article)
notebookcheck.net
New Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti models could launch after the RTX 40 release
Last week, hardware leaker MEGAsizeGPU revealed on Twitter that the new RTX 3060, the RTX 3060 Ti, and the RTX 3070 Ti models are in the works with minor spec changes. Per the leaker, the refreshed RTX 3060 will be based on the GA106 GPU and come with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, 4 GB less than the vanilla RTX 3060. The GPU will also supposedly see a reduction in bus width coming in at 128-bit vs the 192-bit of the original. Similarly, at 240 GB/s, the memory bandwidth will also reportedly be 120 GB/s lower than the original RTX 3060.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop with RTX 3060 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS on sale with a massive 29% discount
The portable but powerful 14-inch gaming laptop is an enticing compromise between performance and mobility, and thanks to a current deal at a reputable retailer, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is being sold at a significant US$400 discount. 15-inches is certainly the most prominent and popular size in the gaming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Do smartphone manufacturers often cheat in their advertising of display brightness?
Like the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the Xiaomi 12S Pro shows a discrepancy between the advertised manufacturer specifications and our brightness measurements. However, this not only goes for Xiaomi smartphones, but we also observed the same problem in the OnePlus or Oppo smartphones, for example. Working For Notebookcheck. Are you a...
notebookcheck.net
Souped-up Sony Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition smartphone gets surprise release alongside Xperia Stream Gaming Gear
Although no PlayStation 5 portable or Xperia Play II materialized, Sony still managed to surprise its fans (at least in Japan) by launching a new version of its Xperia 1 IV alongside the Xperia Stream Gaming Gear accessory. While it seems likely the latter device will be made available outside of Sony’s domestic market due to it being promoted on Sony’s international social media channels, it appears the Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition is only headed to consumers in Japan for the time being.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 series to launch without 512 GB storage option in Europe
Roland Quandt claims to have obtained storage configurations for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google's next-generation flagship smartphones barring the surprise introduction of the rumoured Pixel 7 Ultra. As we reported last week, Google has already confirmed that the pair will debut on October 6 at 14:00 UTC, as well as the long-awaited Pixel Watch. Additionally, the company teased that the Pixel 7 series would rely on the Google Tensor G2, its second-generation in-house SoC.
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 900-powered Doogee V30 family coming later this year
Doogee has big plans for the end of the year, with an entire family of devices powered by 6 nm MediaTek Dimensity processors in the making. The V30 family will include the regular edition, as well as the V30 Pro, V30 Max, and V30 Max Pro. These rugged handsets should hit the market in about two months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
notebookcheck.net
First OnePlus 11 Pro renders reveal an alert slider and Hasselblad branding for the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship
The OnePlus 11 Pro will succeed the 10 Pro as OnePlus's most premium device. Leaks have already surfaced about the hardware aspirations of the flagship, and the latest report now provides a first look at the design of the OnePlus 11 Pro, well ahead of its launch. As revealed by...
notebookcheck.net
GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini details and pricing revealed ahead of launch
Word of the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini surfaced for the first time last week. The camera looks set to debut as a smaller alternative to the Hero 11 Black, and a new leak has now revealed all major details ahead of its launch. As revealed by Roland Quandt, the...
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max reportedly beat the 14 and 14 Plus to pre-order supremacy in a major market
5G Apple Business iPhone Touchscreen Leaks / Rumors. Even before Apple's launch for its brand-new series of iPhones, Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that it would do at least as well in terms of sales in China (often a prime market for the devices) as its predecessors, economic headwinds notwithstanding. Now, the the respected analyst is back with a preliminary breakdown of how well each of the line's 4 variants has fared now that they have been released to pre-order.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 11: Leaker downplays hardware pedigree of OnePlus's next-gen vanilla premium phone
Going by recent rumors, the OnePlus 11 Pro looks geared to be OnePlus's most premium device yet, with the flagship supposedly set to match the OPPO Find X6 Pro in terms of hardware. It appears, however, that the vanilla OnePlus 11 may be an entirely different matter. According to leaker...
notebookcheck.net
DJI Osmo Action 3: Specifications and pricing confirmed for GoPro Hero 11 Black competitor
DJI continues to tease the Osmo Action 3 ahead of its September 14 release. Arriving on the same day as the GoPro Hero 11 Black, the DJI Osmo Action 3 will arrive for as little as €369, if leaked pricing is to be believed. Specifications have also emerged online, with a few having already been confirmed by DJI.
notebookcheck.net
Chromecast "FHD with Google TV" is tipped to launch alongside the Pixel 7 series having surfaced in FCC testing
Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Smart Home Software. Google seems to have abandoned development for the TV dongle arm of its retail business, possibly as so many new smart devices come with Chromecast built-in in any case. Nevertheless, the Mountain View giant is now once again linked to a new way to take up an HDMI port if necessary.
notebookcheck.net
Apple Watch Ultra is found to have nearly double the battery capacity of the Watch Series 8
Accessory Apple Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Wearable. Apple stands out among mobile tech OEMs in its persistent reluctance to cite exact battery stats for its newest devices, even its Watches. However, Chemtrec has now dispelled this mystery for yet another year with its latest additions to its Product Information Sheet for devices from the Cupertino giant's main brands.
notebookcheck.net
Wanbo T6 Max+ upgraded portable projector arrives with up to 200-in image
The new Wanbo T6 Max+ projector is now available globally via Banggood. The upgraded version of the device brings an autofocus feature alongside improvements to the focus overall; also included on the device is a four-point keystone correction tool. The gadget has a native 1080 p full HD resolution and can throw images up to 200-in (~508 cm) wide.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 durability shows some cracks in a new YouTube bend test
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, or the "smaller and cuter sibling to the Z Fold4", is the latest iteration of a series that has come to bring some interesting variation to the JerryRigEverything series of smartphone stress-test videos over the last few years. For example, it has the unusual honor...
notebookcheck.net
Apple Watch Ultra first-party repair can cost over 60% of its original retail price
Apple has presented its inaugural Watch Ultra as a device made so well of such high-end materials that it can stand up to any amount of demanding, practically pro-athlete or explorer use. Nevertheless, it now has an official schedule of repair costs on its website, which show that its restoration can cost a pretty penny - unless you get an AppleCare+ plan for it, of course.
Comments / 0