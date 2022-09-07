Last week, hardware leaker MEGAsizeGPU revealed on Twitter that the new RTX 3060, the RTX 3060 Ti, and the RTX 3070 Ti models are in the works with minor spec changes. Per the leaker, the refreshed RTX 3060 will be based on the GA106 GPU and come with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, 4 GB less than the vanilla RTX 3060. The GPU will also supposedly see a reduction in bus width coming in at 128-bit vs the 192-bit of the original. Similarly, at 240 GB/s, the memory bandwidth will also reportedly be 120 GB/s lower than the original RTX 3060.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO