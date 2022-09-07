ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

Nvidia RTX 40 launch schedule: RTX 4090 is allegedly releasing in October while the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4070 are presumably coming out in November

The RTX 40 series GPUs are almost upon us. Nvidia announced a few days ago that the company will be holding a “GeForce Beyond” broadcast at GTC. It is expected that one or more RTX 40 boards will be unveiled at the event. Now, Paul from RedGamingTech has reported some interesting information regarding the release schedule of the RTX 4000 boards. The latest leak from Paul is in line with recent reports from Chiphell and Moore’s Law is Dead.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

How 4G laptops could revolutionise your business

Over the past couple of years, it’s unlikely that connectivity has been a major concern for most business leaders. As a result of the pandemic-induced shift to remote working, which has seen staff depart corporate headquarters for home offices, employees have been hooked up to super-fast home Wi-Fi® networks - the same networks they use to stream Netflix, play online games, and connect with friends and family. (sponsored article)
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

New Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti models could launch after the RTX 40 release

Last week, hardware leaker MEGAsizeGPU revealed on Twitter that the new RTX 3060, the RTX 3060 Ti, and the RTX 3070 Ti models are in the works with minor spec changes. Per the leaker, the refreshed RTX 3060 will be based on the GA106 GPU and come with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, 4 GB less than the vanilla RTX 3060. The GPU will also supposedly see a reduction in bus width coming in at 128-bit vs the 192-bit of the original. Similarly, at 240 GB/s, the memory bandwidth will also reportedly be 120 GB/s lower than the original RTX 3060.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gpus#Gpu#The Terms Conditions#Magix
notebookcheck.net

Souped-up Sony Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition smartphone gets surprise release alongside Xperia Stream Gaming Gear

Although no PlayStation 5 portable or Xperia Play II materialized, Sony still managed to surprise its fans (at least in Japan) by launching a new version of its Xperia 1 IV alongside the Xperia Stream Gaming Gear accessory. While it seems likely the latter device will be made available outside of Sony’s domestic market due to it being promoted on Sony’s international social media channels, it appears the Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition is only headed to consumers in Japan for the time being.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel 7 series to launch without 512 GB storage option in Europe

Roland Quandt claims to have obtained storage configurations for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google's next-generation flagship smartphones barring the surprise introduction of the rumoured Pixel 7 Ultra. As we reported last week, Google has already confirmed that the pair will debut on October 6 at 14:00 UTC, as well as the long-awaited Pixel Watch. Additionally, the company teased that the Pixel 7 series would rely on the Google Tensor G2, its second-generation in-house SoC.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

MediaTek Dimensity 900-powered Doogee V30 family coming later this year

Doogee has big plans for the end of the year, with an entire family of devices powered by 6 nm MediaTek Dimensity processors in the making. The V30 family will include the regular edition, as well as the V30 Pro, V30 Max, and V30 Max Pro. These rugged handsets should hit the market in about two months.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
AMD
notebookcheck.net

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max reportedly beat the 14 and 14 Plus to pre-order supremacy in a major market

5G Apple Business iPhone Touchscreen Leaks / Rumors. Even before Apple's launch for its brand-new series of iPhones, Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that it would do at least as well in terms of sales in China (often a prime market for the devices) as its predecessors, economic headwinds notwithstanding. Now, the the respected analyst is back with a preliminary breakdown of how well each of the line's 4 variants has fared now that they have been released to pre-order.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Chromecast "FHD with Google TV" is tipped to launch alongside the Pixel 7 series having surfaced in FCC testing

Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Smart Home Software. Google seems to have abandoned development for the TV dongle arm of its retail business, possibly as so many new smart devices come with Chromecast built-in in any case. Nevertheless, the Mountain View giant is now once again linked to a new way to take up an HDMI port if necessary.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Apple Watch Ultra is found to have nearly double the battery capacity of the Watch Series 8

Accessory Apple Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Wearable. Apple stands out among mobile tech OEMs in its persistent reluctance to cite exact battery stats for its newest devices, even its Watches. However, Chemtrec has now dispelled this mystery for yet another year with its latest additions to its Product Information Sheet for devices from the Cupertino giant's main brands.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Wanbo T6 Max+ upgraded portable projector arrives with up to 200-in image

The new Wanbo T6 Max+ projector is now available globally via Banggood. The upgraded version of the device brings an autofocus feature alongside improvements to the focus overall; also included on the device is a four-point keystone correction tool. The gadget has a native 1080 p full HD resolution and can throw images up to 200-in (~508 cm) wide.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Apple Watch Ultra first-party repair can cost over 60% of its original retail price

Apple has presented its inaugural Watch Ultra as a device made so well of such high-end materials that it can stand up to any amount of demanding, practically pro-athlete or explorer use. Nevertheless, it now has an official schedule of repair costs on its website, which show that its restoration can cost a pretty penny - unless you get an AppleCare+ plan for it, of course.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy