Man arrested for allegedly shooting at cars on Glenn Hwy

Reports of shots being fired near the Glenn Highway and Boniface Parkway on Tuesday night brought a large law enforcement presence to the area. Arrested was Franklin Dias, 37, and Evamarie G. I. Booth, 20.

At 6:22 pm, several reports were called into the Anchorage police, saying a man was walking along the bike path by the Glenn Highway and shooting at vehicles driving by. The first officer responding to the incident was shot at, with a bullet lodging in the patrol vehicle, but not injuring the officer. A person in another vehicle was hit by a bullet in the upper body. That victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

As officers responded to the area, witnesses advised the dispatcher that the shooter had a female with him. Soon after the first arriving officer advised his patrol vehicle had been hit, other officers arrived at the scene and saw an adult male and adult female running on the bike trail near the Glenn Highway and Boniface overpass. Initially the two did not respond to commands, but became compliant when they saw how many officers had arrived on scene.

Just before Franklin Dias was taken into custody, and while he was still trying to run from police, officers saw him toss a handgun over the JBER property fence. That gun was subsequently recovered by APD. A large knife was also found on the sidewalk where Dias had been.

Dias was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on an outstanding felony warrant. He was additionally charged with Misconduct Involving a Weapon V – Fire Gun by Highway, Tamper with Physical Evidence, five counts of Assault III, two counts of Assault I, Misconduct Involving a Weapon III – Felon in Possession, Misconduct Involving a Weapon II – Fire Gun at a Dwelling, and Reckless Endangerment.

Dias has other prior encounters with the justice system. The Alaska Court system has an open case on him relating to robbery in 2020, in which he pleaded guilty in February of 2022, with a warrant issued for his arrest in August for probation violations.

Booth was charged with Resisting.