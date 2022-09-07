Read full article on original website
Related
KRDO
Military Appreciation Week at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s (CMZ) annual Military Appreciation Week kicks off today, Monday, Sept. 12, and continues through Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. According to CMA, all active-duty, veteran, and retired military members and their dependents who live in the same household will receive 50% off...
KRDO
Evacuation orders lifted for fire near Florissant
FLORISSANT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Evacuations were ordered due to a wildland fire in Florissant on Monday. The Teller County Sheriff's Office said the fire is near Irwin Dr in Florissant. All residents on Irwin Dr. and Merrywood Lane were ordered to evacuate immediately. Around 30 minutes after the evacuation orders...
KRDO
Celebrating the women of CSPD on National Police Women’s Day
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Today is National Police Women's Day, and to celebrate we're highlighting some of the amazing women that serve the Colorado Springs Police Department and our community from both sworn and civilian positions. All across the department are women who dedicate each and every day to...
KRDO
Power outage in Colorado Springs impacting over 2,300 people
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) has crews responding to an outage that is affecting more than 2,300 customers. The outage is impacting traffic lights. CSU reminds drivers to treat stoplights as 4-way stops. CSU says that the outage was an underground line hit by a contractor....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRDO
‘CityServe’ event needs volunteers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- October 1, 2022, will be the 8th annual fall "CityServe" event hosted by COSILoveYou. COSILoveYou says that the event is a city-wide day of volunteerism where “all are welcome to serve and be served.” This event exists to invite the community into meeting real needs across the Pikes Peak region, serving with no strings attached.
KRDO
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office finds dog missing for nearly three months with drone
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A dog has been reunited with her family thanks to drone technology and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office. According to the sheriff's office, the FCSO UAS team took part in a training mission over the weekend. Sunday, the team deployed the FCSO drone in the area a Golden Retriever was last seen months ago.
KRDO
New York poised to strengthen oversight of nonpublic schools
New York is poised to strengthen its oversight of private and religious schools. Education officials are taking action following years of complaints that thousands of children are graduating from ultra-Orthodox Jewish schools lacking basic academic skills. A Board of Regents committee unanimously approved guidelines Monday to make sure instruction at nonpublic schools is equivalent to that of public schools, as required under New York law. The guidance would apply to all of the state’s 1,800 nonpublic schools. They would have the greatest impact on ultra-Orthodox Jewish schools, called yeshivas. A final vote is scheduled for Tuesday.
Comments / 0