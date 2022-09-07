SALINAS -- The eighth week of testimony began Monday as jurors heard from a witness who said Paul Flores admitted to killing Stockton teen and Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart in 1996. The witness, Jennifer Hudson, took the witness stand at the end of last week and shared an experience that, she said, has haunted her for more than two decades. Hudson said when she was 17 she attended a social gathering with Flores, after Smart disappeared. On radio commercial breaks there were public service announcements about Smart's disappearance that, Hudson said, led to Flores admitting he killed Smart. She recalled the...

