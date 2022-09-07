Read full article on original website
Related
visitsteubenville.com
‘The Well-Known’ as well as ‘The Hidden’ Gems in Jefferson County, Ohio
HISTORIC FORT STEUBEN & THE FIRST FEDERAL LAND OFFICE. Ten buildings recreate life on the Ohio “frontier” at Historic Fort Steuben, a reconstructed 18th century fort on its original site overlooking the Ohio River. Visitors learn about the hardships and challenges of the early Americans who began the westward settlement of the country. Period tools and crafts, curious customs and impressive skills are demonstrated. Compare the comparative luxury of the Officers’ Quarters with the less comfortable Enlisted Men’s Quarters. An active archaeology dig is on the site. The adjacent First Federal Land Office of the West of the Alleghenies, a log structure from 1800, is a 19th century home office. In the Exhibit Hall are periodic displays of local and national history including Native Americans in the Ohio Valley, Baron von Steuben, and the Lewis & Clark Expedition. The Fort is part of the Historic Lewis and Clark National Trail and the Ohio River Scenic Byway. A tour takes 75 to 90 minutes, but it takes you back 200 years! 120 S. 3rd Street, Steubenville.
columbusnavigator.com
Road Trip To The River! The Best Things To Do In Marietta
Nestled along the Ohio River, Marietta is one of Ohio’s hidden gems. This small city has a rich history and it’s the perfect day trip from Columbus. From incredible food to amazing nature to fascinating history, Marietta may not be on your “must visit” list, but it totally should be. As the oldest city in the state of Ohio, Marietta has a rich history and plenty of fun things to do on a visit.
Your Radio Place
Sternwheel Festival this weekend in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ohio—The 46th Annual Ohio River Sternwheel Festival underway in Marietta this weekend. Each year, the Sternwheel festival draws thousands of people to Ohio’s oldest city. At the confluence of the Ohio and Muskingum Rivers, festival-goers enjoy seeing paddle-wheelers of various ages and sizes, take part in numerous events including live music, food vendors, crafts and witness the festivals’ famous fireworks display.
Your Radio Place
175th Guernsey County Fair September 12-18, 2022
OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio–Another sure sign of the approaching fall season is the Guernsey County Fair. This year, the fair runs from September 12 to 18. The fairgrounds really get busy on Sunday, September 11, as the numerous Jr. Fair projects and animals begin to move in, the displays and exhibits are set up and various animal weigh ins’ take place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Your Radio Place
“Food Truck Friday” in downtown Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Today is the final “Food Truck Friday” of the year. Sponsored by the Cambridge Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni, the event features various local food trucks that feature a variety of delicious entrees and deserts right in the heart of downtown Cambridge from 4 to 8 p.m.. The trucks will set up right in front of Cambridge City Hall on the street in the 800 block of Wheeling Avenue (the street will be closed during the event). Beer and live music will be provided as well. Bring a lawn chair and kick-off the weekend with co-workers and friends in beautiful downtown Cambridge.
Tractor-trailer rolls over in Ohio County
A tractor-trailer rolled over this morning in Ohio County. Officials say a tractor-trailer was coming down I-470 and turned onto U.S. 250 N in Wheeling and rolled over. The driver only experienced minor injuries. Officials say the Northbound lane of the I-470 250 connector is shut down. Stick with 7News for updates.
weelunk.com
You’re Bound To Love This Bookstore in Downtown Wheeling
Vigilant Books is an independent bookstore that is located that is temporarily located at 1900 Market St. in downtown Wheeling, W.Va. just a few doors down from the popular Hall of Fame Café. The bookstore is owned and operated by current Wheeling resident Charles (Chuck) Wood and it first opened in October of 2019. However, the store closed for fifteen months in March of 2020 and didn’t reopen until June of 2021 because of the Coronavirus pandemic which prevented them from keeping the store open.
Unique remembrance of life for Belmont County man set for Saturday
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The restaurant where owner Arnold Curtis and his family worked is where friends and well-wishers will gather Saturday to remember him. The memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Sakura Family Restaurant in Bellaire. Officials at Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Homes say it will be an […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oglebay to host Fall food truck festival
WHEELING, W.V. – Food! Beer! Music! Fun! Enjoy delicious food truck cuisine from across the region at the second annual Oglebay Food Truck Festival on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Levenson Shelter. This year’s event will feature an eclectic array of food vendors, seasonal beer garden, free kids’ activities, live entertainment, and a […]
whbc.com
OSP: Waynesburg Woman Dead in Sandy Accident
SANDY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fatal accident in Tuscarawas County just south of the Stark County line on Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Rhonda Horner who has a Waynesburg address was killed when she went off Route 800 in Sandy Township and hit an embankment and a culvert.
Your Radio Place
State Highway Patrol will be at the Belmont County fair to look for new hires
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – The Belmont County Fair is underway and now the Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking to take advantage of the crowd to seek people looking for a job with the department. The post is meeting and offering applications to anyone interested in working for the...
wtuz.com
New Phila Fire Handles Small Fire at Lee’s Famous Recipe
Mary Alice Reporting – The lobby and dining area of a fast food establishment will be closed briefly after a small fire. According to Lee’s Famous Recipe in New Philadelphia, the Thursday blaze ignited after someone put a cigarette in a planter, causing the mulch to ignite. New...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Your Radio Place
Flight 93 Flag to fly at Guernsey County Courthouse for the 21st Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A special flag will be flying on the Guernsey County Courthouse Square this weekend, marking the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9-11. The flag, provided by county resident, David McKim, honors the innocent victims of United Airlines Flight 93, which was commandeered by terrorists and, despite the heroic efforts of its passengers and crew, crashed into a field near Shanksville, PA. On the morning of September 11, 2001, McKim states that, while near the Cambridge City Park’s Duck Pond, he observed a large jet flying overhead. He took note that the plane was rocking back and forth at an abnormally low altitude, obviously in some sort of trouble. Soon after, upon returning home and watching the day’s events unfold on television, he learned of the crash of Flight 93. McKim says he never forgot what he saw in the air that morning. Last year, for the 20th anniversary observance of 9-11, McKim traveled to Shanksville to visit the memorial honoring the victims. While there, he discovered an unexpected connection between Flight 93 and Cambridge. “They had some pilots and flight attendants paying their respects at the memorial as well as talking to patrons,” said McKim. “One of the features of the memorial was a room they setup with a computer-made model that showed the flight path. I was wondering how they had the information surrounding the final stages of the flight path, leading up to the crash. I was showed a record of the final cellphone tower pings from passengers aboard the flight. It was actually recorded somewhere over the eastern side of Cambridge, close to where the Municipal Court building is today. “It’s difficult to confront and process such a story when we’ve been given a lot of added information,” McKim continued. “The memorial includes a film recalling the events onboard the plane. It’s heavy, it’s sad and it is truly a tragedy. While at the memorial, I had the chance to speak with a family member of one of the passengers and mentioned an idea about flying the Flight 93 flag here in Cambridge. So I’m happy that our invitation for the Flight 93 Flag to be flown at our Courthouse could be made possible to honor the memory of those aboard and their families. The gentleman who provided the flag requested that I pass along a thank you to the city of Cambridge for remembering them.”
Fire deliberately set at a West Virginia antique store
OHIO COUNTY, WV – Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office have ruled that a fire at an antique store in Triadelphia this week was deliberately set. The fire at the Ye Olde Traders Antique Store, located at 4427 National Road, occurred late Monday evening on...
WTOV 9
Multiple people injured in crash along U.S. 22 Weirton
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Multiple people were injured in a crash along U.S. 22 westbound in Weirton on Friday. Officials say traffic congestion led to the accident. One person was taken from the scene by medical helicopter to an area hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
One dead in New Philadelphia crash
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) Officials are investigating a fatal car crash in New Philadelphia that happened Thursday The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the vehicle, operated by 68-year-old Rhonda Horner, was traveling northbound on State Route 800 when the crash happened. She was transported from the scene to Autumn Hospital where she was pronounced dead. […]
Ohio County fire ruled arson; Reward offered
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office have ruled that a fire at an antique store in Triadelphia this week was deliberately set. The fire at the Ye Olde Traders Antique Store, located at 4427 National Road, occurred late Monday evening on August 29. The fire rekindled after […]
WTOV 9
One person killed in Tuscarawas County crash
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — The investigation continues into a one-vehicle accident that killed one person in Tuscarawas County on Thursday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports Rhonda R. Horner, 68, of Waynesburg, Ohio died as a result of the accident that occurred at approximately 4:03 p.m. on Ohio 800 in Sandy Township.
Your Radio Place
Update: Water wells are now being tested in the area of a hazmet spill this week near Old Washington
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – Updating the story about the tanker truck hazmat spill earlier this week near Old Washington. The Guernsey County Health Department has begun testing the water wells on Wintergreen and Range Roads. If anyone has concerns or notice discoloration or a metallic taste, they are asked to contact Environmental Health at the Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department. They plan to continue monitoring the wells for the next couple of weeks. The tanker truck and its remaining material has been removed from the site. The Guernsey County Emergency Management Agency is reminding residents on Wintergreen and Range Roads to keep family, livestock and pets away from Hawkins Run Creek.
2 people ejected from vehicle in Marshall County; One life-flighted
Officals say two people from Marshall County were injured after they were ejected from their vehicle in a crash on Thursday. According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, a male and female between the ages of 19 and 20 were taken to Wheeling Hospital after the crash, with the male being life-flighted to UPMC. The Office […]
Comments / 0