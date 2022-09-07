Penn State is 2-0 and poised to enter both the Associated Press top-25 and the Coaches Poll after blowing out Ohio 46-10 on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions led 26-7 at halftime and blew the game wide open with a 14-point third quarter. It featured a 32-yard freshman-to-freshman scoring connection when quarterback Drew Allar hit receiver Omari Evans and a Nick Singleton 44-yard scamper that ended in the end zone.

