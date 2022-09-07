ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Courteney Cox Claps Back At Kanye West for Saying ‘Friends’ Wasn’t Funny

By Hannah Dailey
Courteney Cox probably won’t be making “friends” with Kanye West any time soon. After seeing that the rapper recently brought up a two-year-old viral post that reads “Friends wasn’t funny either” — long thought to have been written by him — the actress responded by posting a hilarious but cutthroat video to Instagram that made her feelings on the matter crystal clear. And let’s just say, she probably won’t be listening to his music again any time soon.

In her Tuesday (Sept. 6) Instagram video, Cox — who rose to fame by playing Monica Geller on NBC’s wildly popular sitcom Friends from 1994 to 2004 — looks at her phone while bopping her head to West’s “Heartless” as it plays on a speaker behind her. Her expression drops when she comes across a recent, now-deleted post made by the Donda musician, in which he wrote: “I know you guys gonna be disappointed but I actually didn’t write the tweet that said ‘Friends wasn’t funny either’ but I wish I had. I’d love to know who thought of that.”

The tweet he’s referring to was supposedly written by him in 2020 as a response to Cox’s Friends costar Jennifer Aniston after she’d implored her followers not to vote for West during that year’s presidential election. Its authenticity is difficult to ascertain, as it was deleted very soon after it was posted (assuming it was ever actually posted at all).

Regardless, Ye appears to agree with the claim that Friends wasn’t a funny show — and Cox isn’t having it. After reading his words in the video, she proceeds to angrily slam her hand down on the speaker to turn his song off, and storms out of the room.

“I bet the old Kanye thought ‘Friends’ was funny,” the Scream star wrote her video’s caption.

See Courteney Cox’s reaction to Kanye West’s recent comments on Friends below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

