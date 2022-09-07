Read full article on original website
Janet Jackson Goes From Make-Up Free To Full Glam In Gorgeous Transition Video: Watch
Janet Jackson was not ready to go out at the start of the video she posted to TikTok on Sept. 1. In the video, Ms. Jackson, 56, sits in a t-shirt, a pair of glasses, and her hair in a wrap. She seems more ready for a night on the couch watching whatever’s left on HBO Max. However, thanks to a bit of magic – and a TikTok transition soundtracked by Latto’s “Big Energy” – Janet goes from meh to marvelous! in a blink of an eye. Janet appears in a full face of makeup and a chic white outfit.
Janet Jackson Accepts Icon of the Year Award in Off-White Tulle Skirt at Harlem’s Fashion Row
Janet Jackson is living up to her new status as an icon. On Tuesday, the legendary singer attended the after party to Harlem Fashion Row’s 15th Anniversary Fashion Show & Style Awards wearing a black-and-red top under a cropped blazer paired with a tulle cream skirt by Off-White. She styled her hair half-up, half-down and kept her makeup simple, accessorizing her look with statement jewelry. More from WWDPhotos of Celebrities Wearing Pantone's Spring 2023 ColorsCreative Arts Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet LooksVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks She was styled by Wouri Vice, who also works with H.E.R. and Andra Day. Jackson was honored...
Tia Mowry Celebrates Black Hair With Multiple Styles & Pays Tribute To Trailblazing Black Figures in Strappy Stiletto Sandals With Beyonce’s New Music
Tia Mowry frequently makes savy style statements in bold outfits on social media, and this time the “Sister, Sister” alum made her hair the focal point of her latest upload. In a new Instagram Reel video, Mowry can be seen modeling a series of different hairstyles to Beyonce’s new “Renaissance” track, “Break My Soul: The Queens Remix.” The “Family Reunion” star shared an empowering message about her crown to her followers alongside the video. “My crown is more than just self expression, it’s my story. No matter the style, Black hair not only tells our story but shares our history. I’m proud...
Janet Jackson Looks So Radiant During Her First Fashion Week Appearance in Nearly 10 Years
Janet Jackson has created quite a buzz after making her first Fashion Week appearance in nearly 10 years. The 56-year-old R&B icon sat front row at Christian Siriano’s runway show wearing a sultry monochromatic black outfit that was equal parts stately and sexy. Jackson donned a black t-shirt bra...
Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years
Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native's bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled […]
Paris Jackson and Brother Prince Hold Hands During a Red Carpet Appearance Together
Paris Jackson and brother Prince are a dynamic duo!. During their appearance at the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Friday, the siblings showed up in style while displaying their sibling love and admiration on the red carpet at the Beverly Hills Hotel. One snapshot shows Paris, 24,...
Wendy Williams Looks Unrecognizable As She Clutches Bodyguard's Arm During N.Y.C. Outing
Wendy Williams stepped out in New York City this week looking completely unrecognizable. On Tuesday, August 23, the former talk show star was snapped leaving her apartment building while holding on to tight to her body guard. In photos seen here, Williams looked perplexed as she made her way into an awaiting vehicle and appeared unable to walk without her security member holding her up, although it is not clear why. COMEDIAN HEATHER MCDONALD DISHES ON WENDY WILLIAMS, KIM KARDASHIAN & PETE DAVIDSON'S SPLIT & ALL NEW TOUR"I'm going to Core Club," the media mogul, who appeared wide eyed and...
Essence
Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid
While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
HipHopDX.com
Tyrese Gets Back With Ex-Girlfriend Zelie Timothy After Labeling Her ‘Poison’
Tyrese has apparently mended his relationship with former girlfriend Zelie Timothy — and now, they’re back on. Months after the Fast & Furious star labeled Timothy “poison,” the Dominican model uploaded a clip of herself and Tyrese on the beach looking happily in love. With Brent...
Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos
Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
Megan Thee Stallion Says She and Pardison Fontaine ‘Sharpen Each Other’ in Their Relationship
Megan Thee Stallion recently released 'Traumazine,' sharing some information about her relationship with Pardison Fontaine in the process.
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon releases debut single using the stage name ‘Lolahol’
It’s happening! Lourdes Leon has released her new single, following in Madonna’s footsteps and making her official debut in music, with her new song ‘Lock&Key’ using the stage name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and businesswoman is showing her talent in the new music video, with a futuristic look and...
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!
Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish
Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab Welcome a Baby
Activist and professional football player Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, radio and TV personality Nessa Diab, are parents. Diab announced Sunday on Instagram that the couple welcomed a baby “a few weeks ago.”More from The Hollywood ReporterColin Kaepernick on Joining Forces With EIF for His Social Justice Program'Kaepernick & America': Film Review | Tribeca 2022Spike Lee to Direct Colin Kaepernick Docuseries for ESPN “[W]e are over the moon with our growing family,” she wrote. “Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and...
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
Tiffany Haddish addresses molestation allegations: ‘I know people have questions’
see also Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears accused of grooming, child molestation The comics have been accused of grooming a 14-year-old girl... Tiffany Haddish acknowledged that “people have questions” regarding the molestation and grooming allegations she and Aries Spears are facing. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you,” the comedian, 42, began her Instagram statement posted Monday morning. “Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.” The “Night School” star said that while the “sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all. “… I deeply regret having...
