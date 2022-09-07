Yankees place Anthony Rizzo on IL in series of moves

As expected, the New York Yankees placed first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to headaches resulting from an epidural injection.

The move, retroactive to Saturday, was one of a flurry of transactions prior to Wednesday’s doubleheader against the visiting Minnesota Twins.

The team also placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list, called up first baseman Ronald Guzman and right-hander Deivi Garcia from Triple-A and designated Luke Bard for assignment. Infielder/outfielder Miguel Andujar was brought up from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as the 29th man for the twin bill.

Rizzo, 33, hasn’t played since Aug. 30. He is batting .225 with 30 homers and 71 RBIs in 117 games this season.

Donaldson, 36, is batting .220 with 12 homers and 51 RBIs in 112 games.

Guzman, 27, is hitting .260 with 12 homers and 39 RBIs in 90 games at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Garcia, 23, has not pitched in the majors this season. He is 3-4 with a 7.26 ERA in 15 games (13 starts) across two levels in the minors.

Bard, 31, made just one relief appearance for the Yankees after being selected off waivers on Aug. 5. He pitched a perfect inning in a 4-1 loss at Oakland on Aug. 28.

Andujar, 27, has played in 19 games for New York this season and is hitting .239 with five RBIs and four steals.

–Field Level Media

