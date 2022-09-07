Cardinals put Colt McCoy on IR, promote Trace McSorley

The Arizona Cardinals put backup quarterback Colt McCoy on injured reserve Wednesday and promoted Trace McSorley to No. 2.

McCoy, 36, will have to miss at least the first four games of the season. McSorley, 27, will open as Kyler Murray’s primary backup.

McCoy has been battling an arm issue through much of training camp.

Neither McCoy nor Murray appeared in a preseason game, with McSorley taking a majority of the snaps under center.

McSorley was promoted from the practice squad to replace McCoy on the 53-man roster. The Cardinals re-signed rookie QB Jarrett Guarantano to replace McSorley on the practice squad.

McCoy went 2-1 last season in place of Murray, who missed time with an ankle injury. Overall, McCoy is 10-23 as a starter with five different teams. He has thrown for 7,195 career yards and 33 touchdowns in 52 games (33 starts).

McSorley has appeared in three games – all with Baltimore – and has thrown just 10 passes while completing three, one for a TD. He was a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in the 2019 draft.

The Cardinals also signed cornerback Corey Ballentine to the practice squad. To make room on the 16-man squad, the team released wide receiver Jontre Kirklin.

The Cardinals open the season Sunday at home vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

–Field Level Media

