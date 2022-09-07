Read full article on original website
Related
BYU Jumps Nine Spots in the Latest AP Poll
BYU and Oregon will be a ranked matchup in week three
BYU joins Utah in the Top 15 of both major polls after Cougars’ win over Baylor
BYU earned a hard-fought 26-20 win over previously Top 10 Baylor, while Utah cruised to victory over Southern Utah.
WVU - Kansas Game Photo Gallery
In overtime, the Kansas Jayhawks defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers at home, 55-42.
Nebraska fires Scott Frost after 1-2 start
Nebraska fired coach Scott Frost on Sunday amid a 1-2 start to the season and one day after a stunning
Comments / 0