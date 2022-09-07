Mary Jo Ardolf, age 87, of Silver Lake, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Glencoe Regional Health, Glencoe, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. at The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. Further visitation will be held on Thursday morning, September 15, 2022 from 8:30 – 9:30 A.M. Arrangements are with The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake.

SILVER LAKE, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO