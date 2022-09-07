Read full article on original website
LeeAnn Armstrong
LeeAnn Armstrong, age 69, wife of David, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at her home in Glencoe. Funeral Service will be held Friday, September 16, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Riverside Church in Hutchinson, Minnesota, with interment at Glencoe City Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, September 16, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. at Riverside Church in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
Neal E. Braun
Neal E. Braun, age 87, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, from Noon to 2:00 P.M. at the church. Military Honors by the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Mary Jo Ardolf
Mary Jo Ardolf, age 87, of Silver Lake, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Glencoe Regional Health, Glencoe, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. at The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. Further visitation will be held on Thursday morning, September 15, 2022 from 8:30 – 9:30 A.M. Arrangements are with The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake.
Fatal Stearns Co Motorcycle Crash
One person died and another was injured when two motorcycles went off a road south of Melrose Sunday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says at 2:18pm, they were notified of a motorcycle crash County Road 13 just south of 360th Street in Grove Township. While enroute, information was...
Hwy 19 Winthrop Bridge Project to Begin
Highway 19 will close just east of Winthrop as a bridge replacement project is scheduled to get underway today (Monday, Sept. 12). Officials say travelers will be detoured to Highway 15, Sibley County Road 10, and Sibley County Road 4 for the duration of construction (see map below). Originally planned...
