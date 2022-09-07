NEW YORK (AP) — The texts started flooding D.J. Reed’s phone moments before he was about to take the field for pregame introductions. “Condolences to your dad,” read one from the New York Jets cornerback’s cousin. “Your dad passed away,” said another from his uncle. “Rest in peace.” His heart sank. Dennis Reed Sr. — his father, idol and hero— was gone.

NFL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO