ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nique.net

Tech supports research enhancements at HBCUs

This past summer, the National Science Foundation (NSF) awarded Tech’s Office of Information Technology (OIT) a grant for $995,500 to work with historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in Atlanta and Alabama to improve several institutions’ computing and network connectivity. These upgrades intend to benefit the research-conducting capabilities...
ATLANTA, GA
nique.net

The Dragon Con parade takes Atlanta by storm

Since 1987, Atlanta has played host to Dragon Con, one of the largest fan-run, multi-media and pop culture conventions in the world. Built from the desire to have a single convention that could cater to fans of more than one genre, the five-day event focuses on everything from science fiction, fantasy, gaming and anime to literature, music, art and film.
ATLANTA, GA
nique.net

Is Tech doing enough to mitigate the pandemic?

Returning to a mostly in-person year on campus, it is easy to forget the pandemic that continues to rage on against the backdrop of student life. As COVID-19 falls out of the public eye, there has been a major shift in the Institute’s handling of the pandemic as past pandemic initiatives (such as asymptomatic testing) have been discontinued, information regarding COVID-19 has been removed and faculty are moving away from the flexibility of last year.
ATLANTA, GA
nique.net

Hidden gems, scenery and campus secrets

Whether you are a freshman or just a semester away from graduating, the Tech campus is sure to have some surprising hidden spots for you to explore in your journey. Here, I list just a few of them, including something for all of Tech’s subcultures. Nooks and Crannies. Has...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy