Who’s News: 9/16/22
The city of Encinitas is asking residents to fill out a community survey at SDCommunityPower.org/survey. The survey take 5 to 10 minutes and is in English and Spanish. Southern New Hampshire University announced students on its summer dean’s list and president’s list, including Jeremy Joerger and Veronika Kireyko of Carlsbad; Faith Casey, Ashlyn Diamond, Adriana Tritel, Sheila Gue, Dennise Alas, Autumn Brown, Ethel Vergara, Reuel Wilson, Courtney Diaz, Peter Vargo, Jonathan Harbin and Christian Reid of Oceanside; Aaron Wilson and Tim White of Camp Pendleton; Jacqueline Ford of Rancho Santa Fe; Jennifer Clements of San Marcos; Maribel Zetina and Breanna Jones of Vista; and Elias Haynes of San Diego. Dean’s list includes Aurelie Rodriguez, Lindsay VanDenBerg and Brynn Savage of Oceanside and Kevin Baker of Carmel Valley.
SANDAG accepts $300M to move railway off Del Mar bluffs
REGION — Plans to relocate the railroad tracks off the deteriorating Del Mar bluffs and into tunnels underneath the city can move ahead after the San Diego Association of Governments accepted $300 million in state funds on Friday, jumpstarting the region’s most significant and long-awaited transportation project. The...
La Costa Wine Company’s wide world of wines
Frank and I had the pleasure of visiting Michelle Velchek’s La Costa Wine Company in The Beacon shopping center in Carlsbad. The center is growing monthly with new shops and restaurants, including big names, such as Steak ‘n Shake and Sweetgreen, and smaller shops, such as La Costa Wine and The Wise Ox, a butcher shop that also serves sandwiches from 10A a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
In the Moment with Malahat Spirits Company
Cheers!: Hey Ken, thanks for chatting with me about Malahat Spirits Company. I want to start with the most important thing, the spirits. The distillery is known for its award-winning rum, and you also produce whiskey. What inspired you to focus on those spirits?. Ken Lee: This really started as...
Queenstage Coffee House
Where: Queenstage Coffee House, 190 N Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA 92024. What: Batch brew-Steady State Roasting Daybreak Blend (Brazil & Colombia) Tasting notes: Bitter chocolate, caramel, plum, rich. Price: $3.25. What I’m listening to: Charlotte Cornfield, “Partner in Crime”. A chef and cycling fanatic open a coffee...
