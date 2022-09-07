Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Canelo Says He Thinks Crawford Beats Spence, Suggests Patience Is Key to Beating Crawford
One of the most intriguing fights to be made in American boxing has yet to become a reality, but that hasn’t stopped Canelo Alvarez from offering his two cents. The Mexican superstar recently weighed in on the hypothetical match-up du jour that has been on the lips of boxing fans for the past several months, an undisputed welterweight bout between Omaha, Nebraska’s Terence Crawford (WBO) and Desoto, Texas’ Errol Spence Jr. The two fighters have been in negotiations, with several reports suggesting they will face each other at the end of the year, but the match has yet to be officially confirmed.
Boxing Scene
Edgar Berlanga's Trainer Believes His Boxer Can Eventually Win A Title At Cruiserweight
Edgar Berlanga roared loudly following the first 16 fights of his career. While the violent stoppage victories placed the super middleweight contender on the map, Juan De Leon, Berlanga’s new trainer, becomes agitated when his fighter's knockout power begins to steal all of the headlines. More than anything, although...
Boxing Scene
Golovkin: Canelo Saying He Lost A Couple Rounds To Bivol Shows He Has Lost Touch With Reality
Gennadiy Golovkin wasn’t surprised when Dmitry Bivol beat Canelo Alvarez four months ago. Based on what Alvarez’s rival knew about both boxers, Golovkin expected Alvarez to have difficulty dealing with Bivol’s movement and skills. The intelligent, taller Bivol has been a light heavyweight throughout his seven-year pro career, which Golovkin viewed as another advantage for the unbeaten WBA 175-pound champion. What befuddled Golovkin was Alvarez’s assessment of how their 12-round, 175-pound championship match was scored May 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Golovkin and Alvarez will finally fight a third time Saturday night.
Boxing Scene
Diego Pacheco: I'm a Big GGG Fan, But I Think Canelo Takes The Third
Diego Pacheco is ready to deliver on the big stage again - and does so on the undercard of a he goes for his first title against Enrique Collazo on the undercard of the trilogy clash between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night (September 17).
Boxing Scene
Vasiliy Lomachenko Eager For Devin Haney Showdown: “I Need This Fight, Undisputed”
It was a daunting and arduous task, but one that Vasiliy Lomachenko was more than willing to take on. After being knocked off his lightweight throne at the hands of Teofimo Lopez in 2020, the Ukrainian star began the slow and meticulous climb back up the 135-pound ladder. With back-to-back victories over Masayoshi Nakatani and Richard Commey, Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) had re-established himself as one of the premier fighters in the world. As a result, George Kambosos Jr., who defeated Lopez one year later, selected the now 34-year-old as his next opponent.
WATCH: Le'Veon Bell Knocks Out Adrian Peterson
Le'Veon Bell knocked Adrian Peterson out.
Conor McGregor congratulates Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations, slams Khamzat Chimaev for missing weight at UFC 279
Conor McGregor congratulated Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations, this while slamming Khamzat Chimaev for missing weight at UFC 279. It was supposed to be Diaz (21-13 MMA) vs Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in the headliner of tonight’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. However, ‘Borz’ missed the promotions welterweight limit by a whopping 7.5lbs and the fight was ultimately scratched as Team Diaz would not entertain a catchweight contest.
UFC・
Watch the backstage brawl, weigh-in disaster go down on UFC 279 Embedded (Video)
Watch the backstage brawl and weigh-in disaster. Fans are getting a behind-the-scenes look at what happened at the UFC 279 backstage brawl and at the UFC 279 weigh-ins which forced an entire card upside-down. On UFC Embedded episode 5, we have a lot of questions answered in regard to the...
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder Open To Anthony Joshua Fight, Manager Shelly Finkel Says
The mega heavyweight boxing bout brewing between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder has lost some sizzle after the pair suffered a total of five losses since 2019. Joshua and Wilder once had a stronghold on the sport’s glamour division by possessing all of the heavyweight titles amongst them. In...
Boxing Scene
Yordenis Ugas Eyes Ring Return Next Year, Targets Keith Thurman, Jaron Ennis, and Vergil Ortiz
According to Yordenis Ugas, destiny was undeniably on his side. After bucking the odds and ushering Manny Pacquiao into retirement following his upset victory, Ugas clutched tightly onto his WBA crown. While he could have opted for a softer touch during his next ring outing, Ugas pointed a daring finger squarely in the direction of Errol Spence Jr. and aimed to strip him of his WBC and IBF welterweight titles.
Boxing Scene
Yokasta Valle: I'm After Next Belt, Whichever Comes First; I Want To Become Undisputed Champ
Yokasta Valle couldn’t get enough of the incredible reception she received during her latest trip home. The reward was a tour-de-force performance in winning the WBO strawweight belt while defending her IBF title in the first-ever unification bout to take place on Costa Rican soil. The feat was accomplished after her ten-round shutout of unbeaten WBO titleholder Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen atop a DAZN show Thursday evening in front of a sold-out crowd of 5,694 at Ciudad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in Valle’s hometown of San Jose, Costa Rica.
Boxing Scene
Vincenzo Gualtieri, Bjorn Schicke, Haro Matevosyan Win Bouts in Wuppertal
Wuppertal, Germany - When AGON Sports announced this show for Wuppertal it was to be the hot all German matchup for the vacant EBU super welterweight title between local hero and AGON fighter Jama Saidi and Abass Baraou that headlined. However, Saidi failed the medical due to a heart condition that might force his retirement. The show still went ahead and it was a good one.
Boxing Scene
Inoue On Fulton: 'If We Fight Each Other I Think It Will Be A Great Technical Battle'
Naoya Inoue may still have unfinished business at 118 pounds, but the Japanese dynamo apparently is already thinking about some of the more consequential matchups at 122. In a recent interview, Inoue, the WBC/WBA/IBF bantamweight champion was asked to consider the possibility of moving up to the junior featherweight class in the near future and taking fights against the division’s champions in Philadelphia’s Stephen Fulton (WBO, WBC) and Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev (IBF, WBA).
Boxing Scene
Trilogy Finale Gives Canelo a Chance to Solidify Legacy
When it comes to boxing, Canelo Alvarez doesn't want for much. He turned pro as a teen, was a champion at 20 and has made more money across nearly 17 years in the ring than legends like Joe Louis, Ray Robinson or Muhammad Ali ever dreamed. So it'd be natural...
Boxing Scene
Gilberto Ramirez: Me and Canelo Can Put On a Good Show - I Want To Fight The Best
Top light heavyweight contender Gilberto Ramirez is not pleased with the recent statements from Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, who stayed firm on his position that he doesn't want to fight any Mexican opponents. Ramirez will return in the month of November in Abu Dhabi, when he challenges WBA light heavyweight champion...
Boxing Scene
Shields Rips McCaskill, Says She Would Go Down to 147 to Fight Her for Undisputed
Claressa Shields is not convinced that Jessica McCaskill wants to duke it out with her in the ring. But if McCaskill, the undisputed champion at 147, is indeed game to do so, Shields says she would be more than willing to drop down to McCaskill’s weight. Shields, a three-division...
Boxing Scene
David Nyika, Hemi Ahio Added To Haney-Kambosos Undercard
World class boxing prospects David Nyika and Hemi Ahio will follow in the footsteps of the great David Tua and showcase their talents to a bumper live free-to-air Kiwi television audience in October. TVNZ is to screen the pair’s clashes on the undercard of the undisputed lightweight championship rematch between...
Boxing Scene
Joseph Adorno: Give Me a Few More Fights and I'll Be Ready For Anybody
Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno, a former amateur standout with heavy hands was forced to rely on his guile and discipline to fend off a tenacious effort from Hugo Alberto Roldan in winning a 10-round unanimous decision in the super lightweight main event of ShoBox on Friday at Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino’s Grand Ballroom in Atlantic City.
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn To Move Forward, Despite Eubank Sr. Threatening To Pull Son From Event
The next generation of the Eubank-Benn rivalry will move forward despite extraordinary efforts by Chris Eubank Sr. to sabotage the event. According to a report from The Daily Mail, Eubank Sr. plans to pull out his son, Chris Eubank Jr., from his upcoming fight with Conor Benn. The battle of second-generation contenders is scheduled to take place October 8 in front of a sellout crowd at The O2 in London. Eubank Sr. expressed concern over his son having to shrink down to the agreed-upon maximum contracted limit of 157 pounds.
Boxing Scene
Brandon Glanton Blasts Out Mario Aguilar in Two Rounds
Cruiserweight Brandon Glanton remained unbeaten late Friday night, knocking out Mario Aguilar at the ProBoxTV (also known as the Whitesands) Event Center in Plant City, Florida. Glanton, who resides in Atlanta, Georgia, improves to 17-0, 14 knockouts. From the opening bell, Glanton was the aggressor, putting Aguilar on the defensive....
