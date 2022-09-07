Read full article on original website
Curry County appoints ‘Road Viewers’ to consider road closures
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to an announcement from the Curry County Road Department, the Board of County Commissioners of Curry County has appointed “Road Viewers” to consider road closures in the area. The board detailed that at 10 a.m. on Sept. 22, these viewers will consider the closure of a portion of Curry […]
Eddy County Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert
The alert comes from the Eddy County Sheriff's Office (ESCO).
Curry County Deputy among injured in wreck in Chaves County
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Curry County Court Deputy was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on US 70 in Chaves County, Tuesday, according to reports from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 6, the deputy was assisting in with a court-ordered medical transport riding in an ambulance with […]
New Mexico State Police investigating after 17-year-old body found at Ute Lake
LOGAN, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police are investigating a teen’s drowning at Ute Lake in Logan. According to officials, on Sept. 5 at around 9:53 a.m. officials responded to a possible drowning at Ute Lake of a 17-year-old who had gone into the water and not resurfaced.
VIDEO: Police say kids ‘beaten, chained to bed’ in Texico home
Editor’s Note: This story contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New video shows the horrific conditions at least six New Mexico kids were living in before being taken out of the home by CYFD back in July. Investigators said the kids were chained to their beds and punished for […]
travelnowsmart.com
Things to Do in Roswell, New Mexico With Kids
If you’re looking for something to do in Roswell with kids, look no further than the Area 51 Museum, Spaceport Roswell, and Pearson Auditorium. These attractions are sure to delight both kids and adults, and provide hours of entertainment for families. But if you’re a bit more adventurous, you can also visit the General Douglas L. McBride Military Museum, Roswell Museum & Art Center, and Roswell’s UFO crash site.
Underage runaway girl said Muleshoe man got her pregnant, court records said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Muleshoe man Marcos Jacobo Morales-Jose was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Thursday after he previously admitted that he took a 14-year-old girl from Dodge City, Kansas, to Muleshoe for sex, according to court documents. Previous court documents stated that Morales-Jose was 24-years-old when he transported the teen identified as […]
