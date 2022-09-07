ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaves County, NM

Chaves County, NM
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Roswell, New Mexico With Kids

If you’re looking for something to do in Roswell with kids, look no further than the Area 51 Museum, Spaceport Roswell, and Pearson Auditorium. These attractions are sure to delight both kids and adults, and provide hours of entertainment for families. But if you’re a bit more adventurous, you can also visit the General Douglas L. McBride Military Museum, Roswell Museum & Art Center, and Roswell’s UFO crash site.
ROSWELL, NM
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Underage runaway girl said Muleshoe man got her pregnant, court records said

LUBBOCK, Texas —  Muleshoe man Marcos Jacobo Morales-Jose was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Thursday after he previously admitted that he took a 14-year-old girl from Dodge City, Kansas, to Muleshoe for sex, according to court documents. Previous court documents stated that Morales-Jose was 24-years-old when he transported the teen identified as […]
MULESHOE, TX

