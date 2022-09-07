Read full article on original website
Related
25 homes destroyed in Mosquito Fire | Monday's updates, maps, evacuations latest
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against the Mosquito Fire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento has burned 48,700 acres as of Cal Fire's most recent update Monday. Officials confirmed that 25 homes have been destroyed in the fire along with 21 minor structures.
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned nearly 47,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Foresthill is about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
KCRA.com
7 arrests made in Mosquito Fire zone, officials say
A total of seven people have been arrested in the Mosquito Fire zone, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Two of the arrests happened over the weekend. In all the cases, law enforcement said the people were “attempting to do illegal things” but did not specify if they were looting.
KSBW.com
Mosquito Fire burns more than 41K acres, forces more evacuations
A fast-moving wildfire in Northern California is burning north and northeast in Placer County, triggering additional evacuations as firefighters battle the flames. The Mosquito Fire started on the evening of September 6 near Mosquito Ridge Road on the north side of the Oxbow Reservoir. It's threatening several communities across Placer and El Dorado counties, including Georgetown and Foresthill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mosquito Fire spreads north as blaze forces 11,000 to evacuate in California
Nearly 6,000 homes and structures are threatened by the Mosquito Fire.
Mosquito Fire: Winds expected to push wildfire smoke northeast toward Tahoe area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The greater Tahoe area is expected to be swathed with smoky skies due to the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire is currently burning in both El Dorado and Placer counties. It's grown to more than 46,000 acres since sparking on Sept. 6. Lee Tarney, air...
SFist
Mosquito Fire Grows to Over 33,000 Acres, Becomes Largest CA Wildfire (So Far) This Year
As of Saturday afternoon, the Mosquito Fire has burned 33,754 acres — with still 0% of the blaze contained and now threatens 3,666 structures — which makes it the largest fire this wildfire season in California, thus far. Since starting Tuesday night around 6 p.m., the Mosquito Fire...
KCRA.com
2 bodies found within 2 miles of each other in Yuba County, cause of deaths unknown
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The Yuba County Sheriff's Department is working to identify the second body that was found this week. Authorities said someone called them on Friday around 5:43 p.m. after finding a woman's body on Fire Road near Cattail Court. At this time, authorities say there is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mosquito Fire: Thousands Flee Dangerous Blaze Burning Across Thousands of Acres in California
Hurricane season has only just begun along the Gulf Coast and near surrounding areas in the Southeast U.S. However, wildfire season remains in full swing out west and the recently broken-out Mosquito Fire has put thousands of California residents in danger. With the 33,000-acre wildfire rapidly burning across areas of CA, thousands of residents remain on high alert. And many others have had to flee their homes.
KCRA.com
Photos: Firefighters continue their battle against Mosquito Fire burning in Placer, El Dorado counties
The fast-moving Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento grew to at least 51 square miles on Saturday and continues to threaten 3,600 homes in Placer and El Dorado counties while blanketing the region in smoke. More than 5,700 people in the area have been evacuated, authorities said. Click...
Government Technology
State of Emergency Declared in Calif. Due to Wildfires
(TNS) - The fire burning in Placer County jumped into El Dorado County on Thursday, where it burned homes but officials could not estimate how many. The homes are in Volcanoville, an unincorporated community that was founded as a trading post in 1851 and had been rebuilt following two fires that destroyed the town in 1879 and 1907.
Mosquito Fire explodes to 30,000 acres; inferno threatens thousands of structures
VOLCANOVILLE, El Dorado County -- Winds from a massive pyrocumulus cloud, soaring thousands of feet and visible in some parts of the Bay Area, whipped the Mosquito Fire into a raging inferno, driving a wall of flames across the American River and into the small mountain community of Volcanoviile.Overnight the blaze grew to at least 29,585 acres, had zero containment and was threatening 3,666 structures. The fire is burning in the Tahoe National Forest and now extends into both Placer and El Dorado counties. Evacuations have been ordered in both counties.On Tuesday, the blaze roared through the mountain...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Forward progress stopped on Nelson Fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. — A grass fire burning near the town of Oroville has been brought under control after temporarily prompting officials to issue an evacuation warning. The 30-acre Nelson Fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. Saturday along Nelson Avenue in the Butte County town of Oroville, according to Tweets from Cal Fire's Butte County Unit.
activenorcal.com
Videos Show Burned Homes in the Area of the Mosquito Fire
With the fast-moving nature of the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra foothills near Foresthill, California, fire officials have been concentrating their resources on stopping the fire in populated areas. CalFire has not been able to officially report on loss of structures in the now 23,000 acre fire, but videos online show devastation in Placer County.
Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
SFist
Mosquito Fire Grows to 14,000 Acres, Jumps Into El Dorado County, Begins Impacting Tahoe Air Quality
A wildfire that broke out Tuesday in Placer County, west of Lake Tahoe, grew significantly on Thursday and overnight, aided by ongoing hot and dry conditions. And it has begun ruining the air quality for late-summer pleasure-seekers around the Lake Tahoe basin. The Mosquito Fire had grown to 14,250 acres...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Mosquito Fire in Foresthill continues to grow, evacuations ordered
The Mosquito Fire which started Tuesday afternoon grew from 1000 acres to almost 6000 acres by Thursday morning. Some structures have been damaged in the fire. The fire started near Oxbow Reservoir around 6 pm today. Dry conditions with strong winds have fueled the fire. Overnight winds pushed the fire and smoke down the mountains. Residents of Placer County and northern Sacramento County will see and smell smoke this morning. Winds are expected to shift this afternoon and push the smoke and fire to the north and east.
Second unknown body found in Yuba County in two days
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Saturday that on Friday they found a dead female in a Linda neighborhood. According to the sheriff’s office the females body was found around 5:43 p.m. by a citizen on the fire road near the neighborhood. Another body was found on Thursday at […]
Two CHP officers injured after suspected DUI driver collides into them
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two California Highway Patrol Officers were injured early Sunday morning after a driver who was suspected to be under the influence drove into their vehicle. According to the California Highway Patrol Solano, the officers were on the shoulder of I-80 westbound, east of American Canyon Road early Sunday morning on […]
rosevilletoday.com
Mosquito Fire near Foresthill rages, Placer issues local emergency
Response is beyond the capabilities of local resources. Auburn, Calif. – Placer County has proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire. The fire near Foresthill has burned 6,870 acres and threatens more than 1,000 structures. Foresthill and nearby communities in both Placer and El Dorado counties remain under evacuation orders and warnings.
Comments / 0