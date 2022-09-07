Clemson came away with a 35-12 win over Furman in their first home game of the season, and it was not the type of performance Tigers fans were looking for out of their team. The first half showed some signs of life for the Clemson offense as starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was producing for his offense. That life faded quickly in the second half as Uiagalelei and the offense scored only seven points. On the other side of the ball, the Clemson defense was substandard and underwhelming in a way few, if any, would expect. Allowing 356 yards to an FCS opponent is not a good sign for a defense that is supposed to be one of the best in the country. Swinney and the Tigers need to learn from this game if they have hopes to make the college football playoff. Here’s a look at how social media reacted to Clemson’s underwhelming win against Furman: https://twitter.com/apthirteen/status/1568730522808885249?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/MDavidHood/status/1568724569380507650?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/TigerCommenter/status/1568728255381016578?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/BarstoolClemson/status/1568737220399341571?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/_JohnSimpson/status/1568737212560453632?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/Clemson_Oculus/status/1568722646447144960?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/BFawkes22/status/1568737656724688897?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/KVonWallace/status/1568692021241737217?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/TigerCommenter/status/1568728894315839493?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/MDavidHood/status/1568722786759356416?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/SonsOfClemson/status/1568737952246685696?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/RedditCFB/status/1568746248793985024?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/FQClemson/status/1568729173824258050?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/ZachLentzCFB/status/1568738461364146176?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpA11

