South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday night for the third week of the 2022 high school football season. The St. Joe's Knights defeated Seneca 45-35 in a back-and-forth Game of the Week, while the Byrnes Rebels, Hillcrest Rams and Powdersville Patriots all improved to 4-0 to begin the season.
CLEMSON, S.C. — Joel Wells, the only Clemson running back to be selected to an All-America team in the 1950s, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 4 at the age of 87. Wells came to Clemson as a freshman in 1953 (...)
During halftime of Friday night's game between Louisville and Central Florida, Jesse Palmer discussed which team would win the ACC this season. The pick for the winner wasn't surprising but he made a bold (...)
With Clemson set to host Furman in its home opener, the Tigers are set to debut an improved Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Clemson Insider on Thursday got a sneak peek at the upgrades that have been completed (...)
A Week 2 slate in college football featuring upsets aplenty caused considerable shakeup in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The chaos didn’t quite reach the upper echelons, but things did get a bit tighter at the top. Alabama is still No. 1, though the Crimson Tide’s narrow...
Clemson came away with a 35-12 win over Furman in their first home game of the season, and it was not the type of performance Tigers fans were looking for out of their team. The first half showed some signs of life for the Clemson offense as starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was producing for his offense. That life faded quickly in the second half as Uiagalelei and the offense scored only seven points. On the other side of the ball, the Clemson defense was substandard and underwhelming in a way few, if any, would expect. Allowing 356 yards to an FCS opponent is not a good sign for a defense that is supposed to be one of the best in the country. Swinney and the Tigers need to learn from this game if they have hopes to make the college football playoff. Here’s a look at how social media reacted to Clemson’s underwhelming win against Furman: https://twitter.com/apthirteen/status/1568730522808885249?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/MDavidHood/status/1568724569380507650?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/TigerCommenter/status/1568728255381016578?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/BarstoolClemson/status/1568737220399341571?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/_JohnSimpson/status/1568737212560453632?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/Clemson_Oculus/status/1568722646447144960?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/BFawkes22/status/1568737656724688897?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/KVonWallace/status/1568692021241737217?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/TigerCommenter/status/1568728894315839493?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/MDavidHood/status/1568722786759356416?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/SonsOfClemson/status/1568737952246685696?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/RedditCFB/status/1568746248793985024?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/FQClemson/status/1568729173824258050?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/ZachLentzCFB/status/1568738461364146176?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpA11
