ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas

South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WYFF4.com

Week 3: Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights

GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday night for the third week of the 2022 high school football season. The St. Joe's Knights defeated Seneca 45-35 in a back-and-forth Game of the Week, while the Byrnes Rebels, Hillcrest Rams and Powdersville Patriots all improved to 4-0 to begin the season.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#College Football#Mbs#American Football#The Clemson Tigers#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Kickoff#Acc#Tech#The Atlanta Falcons#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social media reacts to Clemson’s shaky win over Furman

Clemson came away with a 35-12 win over Furman in their first home game of the season, and it was not the type of performance Tigers fans were looking for out of their team. The first half showed some signs of life for the Clemson offense as starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was producing for his offense. That life faded quickly in the second half as Uiagalelei and the offense scored only seven points. On the other side of the ball, the Clemson defense was substandard and underwhelming in a way few, if any, would expect. Allowing 356 yards to an FCS opponent is not a good sign for a defense that is supposed to be one of the best in the country. Swinney and the Tigers need to learn from this game if they have hopes to make the college football playoff. Here’s a look at how social media reacted to Clemson’s underwhelming win against Furman:   https://twitter.com/apthirteen/status/1568730522808885249?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/MDavidHood/status/1568724569380507650?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/TigerCommenter/status/1568728255381016578?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/BarstoolClemson/status/1568737220399341571?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/_JohnSimpson/status/1568737212560453632?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/Clemson_Oculus/status/1568722646447144960?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/BFawkes22/status/1568737656724688897?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/KVonWallace/status/1568692021241737217?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/TigerCommenter/status/1568728894315839493?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/MDavidHood/status/1568722786759356416?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/SonsOfClemson/status/1568737952246685696?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/RedditCFB/status/1568746248793985024?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/FQClemson/status/1568729173824258050?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpAhttps://twitter.com/ZachLentzCFB/status/1568738461364146176?s=20&t=OZi3fuvhbTM8WjFrNGTNpA11
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy