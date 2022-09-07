Returning to a mostly in-person year on campus, it is easy to forget the pandemic that continues to rage on against the backdrop of student life. As COVID-19 falls out of the public eye, there has been a major shift in the Institute’s handling of the pandemic as past pandemic initiatives (such as asymptomatic testing) have been discontinued, information regarding COVID-19 has been removed and faculty are moving away from the flexibility of last year.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO