Tech supports research enhancements at HBCUs
This past summer, the National Science Foundation (NSF) awarded Tech’s Office of Information Technology (OIT) a grant for $995,500 to work with historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in Atlanta and Alabama to improve several institutions’ computing and network connectivity. These upgrades intend to benefit the research-conducting capabilities...
Hidden gems, scenery and campus secrets
Whether you are a freshman or just a semester away from graduating, the Tech campus is sure to have some surprising hidden spots for you to explore in your journey. Here, I list just a few of them, including something for all of Tech’s subcultures. Nooks and Crannies. Has...
Is Tech doing enough to mitigate the pandemic?
Returning to a mostly in-person year on campus, it is easy to forget the pandemic that continues to rage on against the backdrop of student life. As COVID-19 falls out of the public eye, there has been a major shift in the Institute’s handling of the pandemic as past pandemic initiatives (such as asymptomatic testing) have been discontinued, information regarding COVID-19 has been removed and faculty are moving away from the flexibility of last year.
