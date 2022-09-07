"Icons and Symbols of the Borderland" September Programs at the Museum of Art

The current exhibition at the Museum of Art, 491 N. Main St., “Icons and Symbols of the Borderland: Art from the U.S.-Mexico Crossroads,” features more than 80 pieces of artwork by 29 regional artists.

The participating artists consider their complex cultural inheritance and reveal their points of view about the ever-shifting relationship between the United States and Mexico.

Several events are scheduled in September to support this innovative exhibit. “Noche de Fiesta” is scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at the Museum of Art. In celebration of Diez y Sies, this event features the El Paso Latin jazz quartet Footprints and gallery talks by two artists included in the exhibit.

A three-hour, multi-faceted event will feature two interpretive performances, two short films, and two theatrical performances. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Rio Grande Theatre, 211 N. Main St.

The two interpretive performers are with the New Mexico Humanities Council.

Arnold Herrera will discuss Cochiti Pueblo culture and the importance of drums in his presentation “The Way of the Drum.” Judith Avila will discuss the life of World War II Navajo Code Talker Chester Nez. Ilana Lapid’s film interprets the Borderland legend of La Llorona, and David DeWitt’s film considers the challenges Latino immigrants face. Rounding out the evening, the Road Trip 28 Ensemble presents “La Cocina,” an examination of traditional foods and their meaning within a family.

“Icons and Symbols of the Borderland” is on view at the Museum of Art through Oct. 15, 2022.

The Museum of Art is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. There is no admission fee. The museum is accessible from RoadRUNNER Transit Route 1, Stop 1. For information, visit the Museums System website at https://www.las-cruces.org/Museums