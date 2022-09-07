A Connecticut jury is slated to begin hearing evidence to decide how much Conservative radio host Alex Jones should pay out to the family of victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting after he continued to peddle the conspiracy theory that the mass shooting that left 26 children and teachers dead was a hoax.Mr Jones is not expected to attend the first day in the Waterbury courtroom on Tuesday but told his radio audience on Monday night that he plans to travel to Connecticut next week for the proceedings which are expected to feature testimony from...

