Observer
Nearly 1,300 New York Times Employees Are Protesting Return-to-Office Policies by Staying Home
Nearly 1,300 New York Times employees signed a pledge to work remotely this week, rather than return to the office as expected, the union representing employees of the newspaper announced. Employees with the New York Times Guild, which represents reporters and editors, are joined by members of the union representing Times tech workers. Union members with Wirecutter, the newspaper’s paid product recommendation service, signed the pledge in solidarity. Though Times union workers are part of separate units, they’re all represented by the News Guild of New York.
Alex Jones trial - live: Conspiracy theorist set to face second jury over Sandy Hook hoaxes
A Connecticut jury is slated to begin hearing evidence to decide how much Conservative radio host Alex Jones should pay out to the family of victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting after he continued to peddle the conspiracy theory that the mass shooting that left 26 children and teachers dead was a hoax.Mr Jones is not expected to attend the first day in the Waterbury courtroom on Tuesday but told his radio audience on Monday night that he plans to travel to Connecticut next week for the proceedings which are expected to feature testimony from...
