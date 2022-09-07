Which KC-area high school football player had the best performance last weekend?

Related
KC metro high school football schedules: big weekend ahead for Missouri, Kansas teams
The intensity picks up Thursday, Friday and Saturday for high school football team across the Kansas City area. Here are the matchups scheduled for late this week and into the weekend.
Chiefs fans outside KC were furious when CBS Sports cut away from Sunday’s game
The Chiefs’ blowout victory apparently didn’t make for good TV viewing.
Kansas City Chiefs fans don’t seem to approve of team’s official 2022 Sideline Hats
What do you think of the Chiefs’ Sideline Hats?
This Kansas City Chiefs rookie scored his 1st NFL TD. A locker-room phone call was next
“Just blessed. Couldn’t do it without God and my family — and most definitely, foremost, the offensive line.”
Chiefs activate a Kansas City area player from practice squad for opener vs. Cardinals
The Chiefs elevated veteran linebacker Elijah Lee from the practice squad along with wide receiver Daurice Fountain on Saturday
Vote now: Were you more impressed with the KC Chiefs’ offense or defense on Sunday?
The Chiefs looked good on both sides of the ball in big win at Arizona.
Here’s what Kansas City Chiefs’ Dave Toub said about Justin Reid’s kicking range
“This guy does have a lot of talent; it’s real,” Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub said of Justin Reid
Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 44-21 win vs. Arizona Cardinals
Through one game, this Patrick Mahomes’ offseason prediction is looking accurate.
Kansas City Chiefs’ opening victory quickly forgotten with Chargers on horizon: podcast
The Chiefs couldn’t have played much better against the Arizona Cardinals. But can they bring the same effort to their next game?
Bill Self lauds KU football team: ‘I watched that game and know it wasn’t an upset’
KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self watched the ESPN+ livestream of Saturday’s KU-West Virginia football game. The Jayhawks won an overtime thriller in the Big 12 opener for both teams.
KC Chiefs vs. L.A. Chargers: Where, when, odds... and let the AFC West battles begin
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Sept. 15. Here’s the kickoff time, TV information, betting odds and more.
Harrison Butker, Trent McDuffie among 8 KC Chiefs on injury report for Chargers game
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left wrist) and Justin Reid (hand) were listed as full participants, although the Chiefs did not hold a formal practice on Monday.
It’s a short week, but Kansas City Chiefs played long game in preparing for LA Chargers
Chiefs have been prepping for Thursday Night Football game against Chargers since August, and maybe earlier
Kansas City Current extend impressive unbeaten streak with Sunday victory at Gotham FC
The Kansas City Current beat Gotham FC on the East Coast Sunday. Here are highlights from the NWSL match at Red Bull Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.
KC Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker injured in season opener vs. Cardinals; Reid fills in
Butker left on a cart, and safety Justin Reid took over kicking duties.
‘He’s a dog’: How Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is making KC forget about Tyreek Hill
Sunday in Arizona, Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes walked behind a microphone half an hour after torching the Cardinals. What came next was illuminating.
Did you watch the KC Chiefs roll Arizona today? Join us to chat about it at 8 tonight
We’ll be talking about the Chiefs’ big season-opening victory over the Arizona Cardinals at 8 p.m. this evening. Join in the conversation!
