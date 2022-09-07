FilmNation Launches Production Label Infrared, Names Drew Simon President

FilmNation Entertainment has launched a new film production label, Infrared, naming Drew Simon as its president of production.

Simon — who previously worked at New Line Cinema, Unique Features, The Mark Gordon Company and STX Entertainment — will report to FilmNation CEO Glen Basner. In his new role, he will oversee all aspects of the label’s films, from development through production.

Sam Speiser has been hired as Infrared’s vice president of production. She will support Simon in overseeing project development and production, as well as help build the ongoing slate of films. Speiser previously served as vice president of development and production at Solstice Studios.

According to the press release, “Infrared will finance and produce mainstream films with franchise potential built around some of the industry’s greatest entertainers. The label plans to produce three-to-four mid-to-high-level budget films each year appealing to a broad audience in the action, thriller, comedy and sci-fi genres.”

“I am thrilled to move forward with this exciting new strategic growth initiative as we continue to scale our storytelling platforms,” said Basner. “Under Drew’s leadership, Infrared will perfectly complement our award-winning FilmNation slate while becoming a market leading fully independent producer of fun and entertaining mainstream films.”

Added Simon: “We look forward to offering filmmakers from a wide array of genres a collaborative and creative home for their films. We are also tremendously excited to fill the mainstream film space with fresh stories and franchises that will lead us to our ultimate goal of offering moviegoers a truly entertaining experience.”