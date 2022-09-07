ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Filmmaker Benjamin Millepied and Nicholas Britell Used Choirs to Help ‘Carmen’ Sing

By Jazz Tangcay
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODmTI_0hlkNsUi00

Benjamin Millepied , who choreographed and co-starred in 2010 Oscar nominee “Black Swan,” had been wanting to bring his take on the classic opera “ Carmen ” to the big screen for more than six years. The score would be one of the most important components for Millepied, who was directing a feature film solo for the first time, and he turned to composer Nicholas Britell (“Don’t Look Up,” “If Beale Street Could Talk”) to help execute his vision. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that their collaboration made choirs sing.

Georges Bizet’s opera, which bowed in Paris in 1875, was set in southern Spain. Millepied’s movie, is a complete re-imagining, debuting Sept. 11 at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival released by Sony Pictures Classics, begins in Mexico with a jaw-dropping flamenco number that showcases Marina Tamayo as Carmen’s mother on the grounds of the family’s house. Some men arrive looking for Carmen, and a tense standoff ends in her mother’s brutal murder. “In the Heights” actor Melissa Barrera plays Carmen, who tries to flee the country but is stopped by border patrol agent Aidan (Paul Mescal). When Aidan can’t bring himself to arrest Carmen, the two flee to Los Angeles.

To give the film a multicultural feel, Millepied incorporated touches from his early childhood in Senegal as well as motifs from Eastern European and West African music. “We wanted the world to be unique and encompass different influences,” he explains.

Britell’s completely original score took an experimental approach to the music, which threads song and movement into the narrative framework. “We didn’t know where we were going. We didn’t know what the score was going to be,” Britell says. But adapting to a story’s development and momentum was an approach he was familiar with from his collaboration with Barry Jenkins on films including “Moonlight” and “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

Millepied also relied on Britell to pen original songs for the film; the composer worked with songwriters Taura Stinson (“Mudbound”), rapper The DOC and Grammy winner Julieta Venegas. As the score came together, so did the songs.

Britell’s way into the score melded the mood of the characters with the story’s roots. “I felt it would be something that had a classical nature to it,” he says. “We wanted it to have a level of sonic aggressiveness. There are synthesizers, audio experiments and a string orchestra.”

Adds Millepied, “As music draws choreography in my head, it also brought visceral imagery and atmosphere.”

But the real discovery came when Britell was watching a scene that involves Aidan and Carmen in a motel room. The two have grown closer since fleeing Mexico and are hiding out above a nightclub that belongs to her dead mother’s best friend, Masilda (Rossy de Palma). “I remember saying to Benjamin, ‘What if there’s a choir that was in the score singing while they’re in the motel?’” says Britell, adding that the idea “felt crazy to me.”

But Millepied gave him the freedom to experiment, so the choir serves as a kind of Greek chorus, providing a commentary on what’s happening. Millepied and Britell selected lyrics from Henri Meilhac and Ludovic Halévy’s original libretto to Bizet’s opera, and Britell arranged them into the score. The choir singing the French lyrics provides a bridge from the staging of the opera to Millepied’s screen reimagining.

Millepied also took inspiration from his cast. As with Britell, he found them inspiring to work with and remained open to their suggestions. He says, “We had an open and playful process, one that was spontaneous and alive.”

The film is peppered with long takes. One scene, in particular, is seven-minutes long. It is between Masilda and Carmen in the club when Masilda discovers Carmen dancing on her own. It was de Palma’s first scene on set, but the director praises his star, Barrera who Melissa did an incredible job with the dancing and singing.

He notes Barerra had never taken ballet classes but was a natural. His objective throughout was to immerse the viewer in dance. He says, “I would block and choreograph all those camera sequences with my DP and focus on the upper body.” He adds, “The bodies are always alive, they are the most important and expressive. That scene was about how they interact with one another. I wanted to come in and go through the club, but the camera movement was really all about instinct.”

Millepied adds, “Needless to say, Melissa did an incredible job with the dancing and singing, she worked very hard, she’s not a professional dancer, nor does she take classes. She always came to life with the dancing when the camera rolled. It all linked together for her, character, story and ultimately the dancing.”

He compares the experience to film school since it brought together everything he loves: dance, music and choreography. The film is both an aural and visual experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zx0vV_0hlkNsUi00
Benjamin Millepied on his blocking and dance numbers “The bodies are always alive.”

Sharp listeners will note how the prominence of the male or female choral voices signifies the direction of the story. “I was driven by where and how that came together and what was happening,” Britell explains. “Towards the beginning of the film, where there is violence, the men’s choir provides a dark setting. In contrast, the women’s choir provides the heart of the score.”

Variety

TIFF: Focus Features Nabs Worldwide Rights to Alexander Payne’s ‘The Holdovers’ for $30 Million

The hottest sales title at the Toronto Film Festival is officially off the market, with Focus Features landing worldwide distribution rights to Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers,” in a deal worth roughly $30 million. Paul Giamatti stars in the Christmas-themed film that reunites the actor and director for the first time since their Oscar-winning 2004 hit “Sideways.” It will hit theaters in Christmas 2023. In “The Holdovers,” Giamatti portrays Paul Hunham, a universally disliked professor at a prep school called Deerfield Academy. With no family and nowhere to go around the holidays in 1970, he stays on campus to supervise students who couldn’t...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Great Silence’: Watch First Trailer for San Sebastian Selection (EXCLUSIVE)

After several acclaimed shorts, Katrine Brocks’ feature film debut “The Great Silence” (“Den Store Stilhed”) is set to premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival in competition at the New Directors strand. The film follows Alma who is about to take her vows as a nun in a Catholic convent, when her estranged brother Erik arrives. His presence unearths a tragedy from their past and with the ceremony approaching, Alma is increasingly haunted by resurfacing trauma. The cast includes Kristine Kujath Thorp (“Ninjababy”), Elliott Crosset Hove (“Godland”) and Karen-Lise Mynster (“C4”). The film’s central themes stem from Brocks’ upbringing in a Christian...
MOVIES
Variety

Can Harry Styles Really Get an Oscar Nomination for Acting?

Three movies into his film career, Harry Styles’ ability as an actor continues to improve with each of his outings. Beginning as a young soldier in Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” (2017), he returns to the silver screen with two films this year. In the first, he’s the charming husband to Florence Pugh in “Don’t Worry Darling,” with the press tour that keeps on giving. In the second, he portrays a closeted gay police officer in Michael Grandage’s drama “My Policeman” from Amazon Studios, featuring his strongest turn yet as an actor. But is an Oscar nomination in his future? Singers-turned-actors have had...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ana de Armas Receives Deauville Fest’s Young Hollywood Award, Pays Homage to ‘Cinephile Grandfather’ Who Gave Her ‘Big Dreams’

Rolling off a banner world premiere of Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde” at the Venice Film Festival, Ana de Armas’s next stop was the Deauville Film Festival in France where she received the Hollywood Rising-Star Award on Friday (Sept. 9) in the jam-packed Palais des Congres. Attended by Dominik and the film’s producers, the ceremony was followed by the French premiere of the Netflix movie, in which de Armas delivers a riveting performance as Marilyn Monroe. De Armas, who notably starred in “Knives Out,” “No Time to Die” and “Grey Man,” succeeds Dylan Penn, Sophie Turner, Elle Fanning and Shailene Woodley as recent recipients of...
MOVIES
Variety

Christian Slater Joins ‘Willow’ Cast as Madmartigan Friend, New Trailer Teases Epic Disney+ Series

“Willow” fans have long questioned how the new Disney+ series will linkup with Val Kilmer’s beloved character Madmartigan. And that answered was revealed via Christian Slater. The new character was announced at the D23 Expo where the actor surprised fans on stage. Announced by series star Warwick Davis, Slater’s character is somehow tied to Madmartigan as a “friend,” but more will be revealed later. “You have such a lot of energy, I can’t wait until you see him he’s great,” Davis said.  Slater seemed pretty impressed with the ability to go rogue on set. “This was a very fun character, we...
MOVIES
Variety

Lea Michele Drops Out of Saturday’s ‘Funny Girl’ Performances Due to ‘Early Signs and Symptoms’ of COVID

Lea Michele won’t be taking the stage in “Funny Girl” on Saturday due to “early signs and symptoms of COVID.” Even though the results of her test were “inconclusive,” she says she is “not allowed” to perform in Saturday’s matinee or evening show. Julie Benko, the understudy for Fanny Brice, is stepping into the lead role in Michele’s absence. “I’m devastated to say that due to early signs and symptoms of COVID and an inconclusive test result — due to the production’s safety protocols I’m not allowed to perform for today’s shows,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “I will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead in Los Angeles

UPDATED: Rapper PnB Rock was shot today in Los Angeles as a result of a robbery attempt. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital, the L.A. Times reported. An explicit and graphic video is currently circulating online purportedly depicting Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, on the floor surrounded by a pool of blood. The incident took place inside the Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant located in Inglewood, as Allen was dining with his girlfriend. According to reports, law enforcement was called around 1:23 p.m. to respond to a shooting resulting in life-threatening injuries.  While many took...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Britney Spears Says She’ll ‘Probably Never Perform Again’

Amid the series of bombshells about her family, her conservatorship and business managers Britney Spears has dropped on her Instagram account, on Sunday she posted a lengthy message in which she says that she will “probably never perform again.”. After writing about the lack of creative control she was...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Indiana Jones 5’: Emotional Harrison Ford Shows New Footage at D23

The king of adventure is back once again. “Indiana Jones 5” showed its first trailer on Saturday during the D23 Expo. Although it was not released online, Harrison Ford appeared onstage to speak about the footage, joined by director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “Thank you for making...
MOVIES
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Scores Lengthy TIFF Standing Ovation, Director Insists He’s Not Retiring

Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” earned a roaring standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, as the crowd of movie lovers cheered loudly for the Oscar-winning auteur as he made his first appearance at the gathering.  “I’m really glad we came to Toronto,” a visibly moved Spielberg said after taking the stage as the credits rolled. The director said he was inspired by the COVID pandemic to tell his most personal story yet, a look at his early filmmaking efforts, his childhood in Arizona and Northern California, and the dissolution of his family. “As things got worse and worse, I felt...
MOVIES
Variety

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Brings the Spectacle to Dodger Stadium but Really Soars With Solo Segment: Concert Review

Freddie Freeman was hitting homers down in San Diego, so it was up to visiting superstar Lady Gaga to keep the on-base percentage exceptionally high Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, site of one of the last stops on her “Chromatica Ball” outing. Surprises were few, this many weeks into a mega-tour whose production values were already known among the legions of Little Monsters who’d long since put curious paws to Googling Gaga’s setlists and setpieces.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Hudlin’s Toronto Doc ‘Sidney’ Digs Into Life, Legacy of the Great Sidney Poitier

In 2018, Network Entertainment founder Derik Murray met with Sidney Poitier to discuss making a documentary about the star’s life and career. Over the next two years, Murray established a foundation of trust with Poitier and his family, who all eventually agreed to the film. The result is “Sidney,” an Apple TV+ doc that examines the legacy of Poitier, who died earlier this year at 94. Directed by Reginald Hudlin (“The Black Godfather”), the doc was produced by Oprah Winfrey. One of the most acclaimed and recognizable movie stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, and the first Black man...
MOVIES
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Werewolf by Night’ Halloween Special Gets Creepy, Black-and-White Trailer With Gael García Bernal

Marvel Studios is celebrating Halloween with style. The studio has unveiled details and the first trailer for “Werewolf by Night,” the upcoming MCU Halloween special set to premiere Oct. 7 on Disney+ this fall. Gael García Bernal stars in the special as Jack Russell, known in Marvel Comics as the Werewolf by Night. Created by Gerry Conway and Mike Ploog in 1972, Jack is an ordinary man who carries an ancient family curse that turns him into a werewolf. After managing to conquer his beastly nature, he becomes a wandering hero who uses his powers to fight demons and other forces...
MOVIES
Variety

Harry Styles on Understanding the Mind of a Closeted Gay Man for ‘My Policeman’ — TIFF

Another red-hot star arrived at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, as Harry Styles stopped by for the world premiere of his new drama, “My Policeman.” At a press conference early in the day, Styles said spoke about how he was able to get in the headspace of his character, the closeted policeman Tom. “I think he’s very curious,” Styles said. “I think he’s someone who is born into a very small world and, if you’re born into that kind of environment, you feel like you know where the edge of the world is. Slowly throughout the story, I think...
MOVIES
Variety

Laika Studios Announces New Series Exploring Props, Costumes and Sets From Iconic Films

Laika, the animation studio behind “ParaNorman” and “Coraline,” has announced a six-part series exploring the costumes, props and sets from its iconic films. Titled “Laika Archives,” the series will be released on Sept. 13 via the company’s YouTube channel and features artisans like costume designer Deb Cook, head of model-making Keith McQueen and writer-director Chris Butler. Says Butler, “There’s something truly magical about walking into a room and seeing a table full of gorgeous sculpts, gorgeous artwork that’s been created by very talented people.” David Burke, Laika chief marketing officer and SVP of operations, adds: “Laika creates movies that matter. It takes a...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals That Leaving Home At 14 Inspired Her Powerful Performance in ‘Causeway’

Jennifer Lawrence brought serious starpower to the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, appearing at the world premiere of her new film “Causeway.” But despite the big, Hollywood name “Causeway” was a quieter character study. Lawrence stars in and produces the film, in which she plays a soldier returning to civilian life in New Orleans. The film also stars Brian Tyree Henry, Linda Emond, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Russell Harvard. “Causeway” is the feature directorial debut of theater veteran Lila Neugebauer, with a script written by Elizabeth Sanders, Luke Goebel and Ottessa Moshfegh. Her character in the film, Lynsey, is desperate to...
MOVIES
Variety

Disney, If You’re Listening, Michael Moscovitz Would Return for a ‘Princess Diaries’ Reboot

Who didn’t have a crush on Michael Moscovitz in 2001’s “The Princess Diaries”? Mia Thermopolis’s sweet, slightly awkward love interest — played by Robert Schwartzman — liked her well before she was ever Genovian royalty, had a cool band (Schwartzman’s actual band, Rooney), and even knew how to fix cars. Fans will recall the devastation of the movie’s sequel, “The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement” (2004), in which Anne Hathaway’s Mia shrugs that her and Michael are now “just friends” because he was busy touring the country with his band. She then gets together with Chris Pine, in his...
MOVIES
Variety

Groundbreaking Atlantis Doc Teams Seattle-Based MindRiot Entertainment, Panama’s Hypatia Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Seattle-based MindRiot Entertainment is teaming up with Panama’s Hypatia Films, an associate producer of Claire Denis’ Cannes Grand Prix winner “Stars at Noon,” on the groundbreaking documentary, “In Search of Atlantis,” based on the findings of Seattle native Dr. Jason Rubin who has used deductive reasoning, the writings of philosopher Plato and the most advanced satellite sonar imagery to pinpoint the location of the fabled lost island of Atlantis.  According to MindRiot co-founder and chief creative officer Jonathan Keasey, Dr. Rubin passed on other Hollywood suitors as he liked MindRiot’s approach to the content and the fact that it had marshalled...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

