Caring for Children: The Best of the Best at Tampa General Hospital

By Tampa General Hospital Staff
 5 days ago
Tampa General shines as one of the nation’s most respected pediatric trauma units

A child is a precious gift to the world, and at TGH Children’s Hospital, our pediatric trauma doctors and nurses specialize in around-the-clock emergency medicine to help every child go home with a smile.

Children coming to a hospital require unique care. From simple injuries to major trauma, TGH Children’s Hospital takes an integrated approach to addressing a child’s psychological, social and developmental mindset alongside medical treatment.

“It’s comprehensive care,’’ says Ann Blevins, Pediatric Trauma Program Coordinator at Tampa General. “It’s holistic from the moment they enter to the moment they go home.’’

Healing with doctors — and animals

Pediatric trauma is far more comprehensive than people might realize, says Kristyn Carter, Pediatric Trauma/Surgery Nurse Practitioner at Tampa General Hospital. It Includes specialists from various disciplines as well as support services all working in concert.

“We provide a wide range of support services essential to a child’s well-being during recovery,’’ she says. “Our team includes child life specialists, therapy dogs, schoolteachers working in a classroom for patients staying at the hospital for an extended period of time, psychologists, case managers, social workers, and pediatric occupational and physical therapists.’’

Airlift and advanced life support

In addition to Tampa General being a health care leader in Florida, we treat pediatric patients with severe or life-threatening injuries throughout the state. That means transporting critically ill or injured patients from two dozen counties aboard our six Aeromed™ helicopters equipped with the most advanced life support equipment.

TGH Children’s Hospital was the first in the state to be verified by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and is the only hospital in West Central Florida to hold this designation.

The pediatric trauma unit is just one of only two pediatric ICUs in Florida, and one of only 13 units nationwide, that has been awarded the Silver Beacon Award for Excellence by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses. This recognition speaks to the exceptional level of care and improved outcome rates.

TGH Children’s Hospital’s specialized care includes:

  • Level I trauma center — the first in Florida to achieve verification from the American College of Surgeons (ACS)
  • Pediatric rehabilitation accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) — one of only three pediatric rehabilitation inpatient centers in Florida
  • State-designated Spinal Cord and Brain Injury Center
  • Full-service Pediatric Day Hospital for outpatient infusions as well as procedures and radiology studies that may require sedation under the supervision of a board-certified pediatric anesthesiologist
  • Children’s Medical Services (CMS)-sponsored comprehensive kidney failure center
  • Pediatric ICU with multiple subspecialists
  • Pediatric hematology/oncology program
  • Air transport services provided by Metro Aviation, Inc.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Contact Tampa General at TGH.org or call (813) 844-7000.

Originally published in September 2022 of Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine.



