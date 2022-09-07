The next Overwatch 2 Hero will be coming soon. With the release date of Overwatch 2 officially on October 4, there is a new support hero that is supposed to be coming with it. Until recently all that was known about the hero was that they were likely female and had something to do with the Kanezaka Fox. Now after a potential leak of the name Kiriko, an unfinished trailer for the hero may have just leaked. Here is the latest on the potential leak of the new Overwatch 2 Support, Kiriko.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO