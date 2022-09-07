Read full article on original website
All Pokemon Violet Version Exclusive Pokemon [Updated]
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming soon and many people will be wondering what the roster is for the new games. Some things have been released and some have been leaked. Right now there have been three separate trailers that have revealed the games, new Pokemon and older Pokemon making their way into Scarlet and Violet. Not every Pokemon will be in each game though. As in the past, there are exclusive Pokemon. Here are the Pokemon Violet Version Exclusive Pokemon.
League of Legends K’Sante Release Date
The next League of Legends champion coming is K’Sante. He will be the first champion from a brand new region of Shurima, Nazumah. He will have his own culture separate from what fans of the lore already know. Not much else is known or has been leaked about him just yet. That being said, K’Sante should be coming soon. Here is the likely League of Legends K’Sante Release Date.
Overwatch 2 Kiriko Potentially Leaked
The next Overwatch 2 Hero will be coming soon. With the release date of Overwatch 2 officially on October 4, there is a new support hero that is supposed to be coming with it. Until recently all that was known about the hero was that they were likely female and had something to do with the Kanezaka Fox. Now after a potential leak of the name Kiriko, an unfinished trailer for the hero may have just leaked. Here is the latest on the potential leak of the new Overwatch 2 Support, Kiriko.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Team Star Revealed
After many questions surrounding Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, some more aspects of the game were revealed. One of the biggest ones was the enemy team or at least the team that you fight against in some way. Here is a first look at Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Team Star. Team...
The Worlds 2022 Orchestral Theme has Arrived
While it may not be the main theme for Worlds, the orchestral theme is certainly a staple. It is one that is played throughout the biggest esports event in the world and one that is certainly in the back of many fan’s minds. The Worlds 2021 Orchestral Theme was certainly a great one and it seems like the new one will be no different. Riot has finally revealed the Worlds 2022 Orchestral Theme and there is no doubt it brings all the feelings as Worlds 2022 approaches.
What is the Apex Legends Season 14 End Date?
Apex Legends has been doing new seasons since their launch. The game was one of the first to be free and offer these types of events. Now they are heading into their fourteenth season, which normally lasts about three months. This will be the second to last one of the year. Here is when the Apex Legends Season 14 End Date is and when Season 15 will begin.
How To Find Ronnie 2K In NBA 2K23
If players want to receive the Rebirth award among other rewards in NBA 2K23, they need to find Ronnie 2K. What players don’t know is his various hiding spots. Here’s how to find Ronnie 2K in NBA 2K23. Here’s how rewards work with Ronnie 2K. He offers different...
NBA・
NBA 2K23 The G.O.A.T- Everything To Know
Just like in the previous year NBA 2K23 will be hitting the ocean. The G.O.A.T will be the newest neighborhood in NBA 2K23. Replacing the Cancha Del Mar, The G.O.A.T will only be made available to current-gen consoles. The G.O.A.T is bringing enhancements to the quality of the Neighborhood by...
NBA・
League of Legends 12.17 Patch Notes: More Worlds Changes
The new League of Legends 12.17 Patch Notes start getting things ready for Worlds in the competitive scene. There’s a good amount in these League of Legends 12.17 Patch Notes, so buckle up. Here are all the League of Legends 12.17 Patch Notes. League of Legends 12.17 Patch Notes...
LCS Finals in Chicago Goes All Out for Fans at Fan Fest
For the past few years the LCS has had a Fan Fest. This is a way for the teams, their sponsors and the LCS to not only honor the fans, but give them a great experience. Houston had a great one as well but the LCS Fan Fest at Chicago was certainly a great experience.
Is NBA 2K23 Cross Platform?
Over the years the NBA 2K series has been on many platforms including the older and newer generations of consoles. With this newest installment on various systems, is NBA 2K23 Cross Platform?. Just like its predecessors before it, NBA 2K23 will not have Cross Platform support or even Crossplay. The...
All Modern Warfare 2 Beta Rewards
With the Modern Warfare 2 Beta launching in a couple of days, players will be given various rewards for participating in the testing period. Here are all of the Modern Warfare 2 Beta Rewards. The rewards will be broken up into two weekends. Weekend 1 Rewards. Smashed It Animated Emblem...
