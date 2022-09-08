Athens City Council passes tenants right to pay to stay ordinance

Athens City Council passed an ordinance giving tenants the right to pay landlords overdue rent in order to stay in their homes.

The change in city code may not stay on the books, however, as an upcoming revision to Ohio Revised Code may nullify the city ordinance.

The members are awaiting work from city attorney Lisa Eliason whether the change in city code will violate a change to the Ohio Revised Code set to go into effect later this month.

Athens City Council met Tuesday in regular session, as Monday was a federal holiday. Council President Chris Knisely served as interim mayor, as Mayor Steve Patterson was in Washington, D.C., for a roundtable set for Wednesday at the White House.

Ohio is one of only five states in the country that allow property owners to file for eviction immediately upon non-payment of rent.

Introduced by Councilmember Ben Ziff, the ordinance will allow tenants to stay if they can pay the total amount past due, court costs and reasonable lawyer’s fees.

Ziff asked that the ordinance be tabled as council received new information. Rusty Rittenhouse, an attorney at Lavelle & Associates Trail Lawyers, sent correspondence to council regarding House Bill 430, which changes parts of Ohio Revised Code involving landlord and tenant law. The state legislation becomes effective Sept. 23.

Several city council members, as well as Eliason, said they were surprised by the bill.

“I’m on a Listserv with other municipal attorneys, and this was the first I’ve heard of it,” Eliason said of Rittenhouse’s email. “I’m well aware of the Cincinnati case, as our ordinance is very much like it. … I probably need more time to investigation what Ohio Revised Code is going to say when this law going into effect. … If we don’t table it, Rusty Rittenhouse thinks people would rely on the ordinance, maybe to their detriment if it is found in violation of state code.”

In July, a Hamilton County judge said Cincinnati’s tenant’s right to pay to stay ordinance should be enforced and does not violate state law.

Councilmember Alan Swank suggested council vote to pass the ordinance.

“Drawing a parallel with Roe v. Wade, political entities passed legislation in anticipation of the Supreme Court decision to do away with Roe v. Wade,” he said. “If we can get it on the books, even if state legislature passes (House Bill 430) and another municipality challenges it and wins, we’re already there and don’t have to start over.”

Because the city ordinance does not include an emergency clause causing it to go into effect immediately, it will go into effect 30 days after its passage, which would be early October.

Lucy Schwallie, managing attorney with Southeastern Ohio Legal Services, said that she talked with Zack Eckles, staff attorney at Ohio Poverty Law Center, about the bill. While she didn’t know the specifics of HB 430, she passed on Eckles opinion.

“It is my understanding that the state legislation does not pre-empt pay to stay. It addresses rent control,” she said. “I would need more time to study this. (Zack) Eckles works on this stuff every day. We’re all taken aback by this.”

Schwallie said that if the city’s ordinance is nullified by state law, her organization would be willing to help inform residents of their options.

In a 5-1 vote, council voted against the motion to table. Councilmember Sam Crowl was the only person to vote in favor of tabling the measure. He said that he wanted Eliason’s legal opinion on the matter before voting to approve the ordinance.

A separate motion to pass the ordinance passed unanimously.

In other matters, city council approved the first reading of an ordinance that changes city code regarding garbage, rubbish, recycling and anti-scavenging regulations.

According to Safety-Service Director Andy Stone, code currently has two separate sections that will be condensed into one. It will also provide additional information that will allow the city administration to more actively enforce anti-scavenging laws.

“Scavenging is particularly bad during Ohio University move-out,” Stone said. “While we do plan recycling and upcycling events, a lot of scavenging is still done. It results in a lot of trash all over our streets as people dig into the trash to find good items.”

Another ordinance that passed first reading, revises the solid-waste and recycle hauler fees for licenses. The cost is currently $5,000. The ordinance will reduce the fee to $500.

“What we found is $5,000 is not defensible as a fee,” Stone said. “We believe it was originally set that high to be exclusionary. We think all haulers will actually pay it at this amount. In the past, when it came to hiring a contracted license hauler that competed to serve the city, the cost of that license was passed on to the consumer.”

Athens City Council is scheduled to meet in committees at 7 p.m. Monday on the third floor of the City Building.