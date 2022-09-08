ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Athens City Council passes tenants right to pay to stay ordinance

By By Nicole Bowman-Layton Messenger Staff Writer
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago

Athens City Council passed an ordinance giving tenants the right to pay landlords overdue rent in order to stay in their homes.

The change in city code may not stay on the books, however, as an upcoming revision to Ohio Revised Code may nullify the city ordinance.

The members are awaiting work from city attorney Lisa Eliason whether the change in city code will violate a change to the Ohio Revised Code set to go into effect later this month.

Athens City Council met Tuesday in regular session, as Monday was a federal holiday. Council President Chris Knisely served as interim mayor, as Mayor Steve Patterson was in Washington, D.C., for a roundtable set for Wednesday at the White House.

Ohio is one of only five states in the country that allow property owners to file for eviction immediately upon non-payment of rent.

Introduced by Councilmember Ben Ziff, the ordinance will allow tenants to stay if they can pay the total amount past due, court costs and reasonable lawyer’s fees.

Ziff asked that the ordinance be tabled as council received new information. Rusty Rittenhouse, an attorney at Lavelle & Associates Trail Lawyers, sent correspondence to council regarding House Bill 430, which changes parts of Ohio Revised Code involving landlord and tenant law. The state legislation becomes effective Sept. 23.

Several city council members, as well as Eliason, said they were surprised by the bill.

“I’m on a Listserv with other municipal attorneys, and this was the first I’ve heard of it,” Eliason said of Rittenhouse’s email. “I’m well aware of the Cincinnati case, as our ordinance is very much like it. … I probably need more time to investigation what Ohio Revised Code is going to say when this law going into effect. … If we don’t table it, Rusty Rittenhouse thinks people would rely on the ordinance, maybe to their detriment if it is found in violation of state code.”

In July, a Hamilton County judge said Cincinnati’s tenant’s right to pay to stay ordinance should be enforced and does not violate state law.

Councilmember Alan Swank suggested council vote to pass the ordinance.

“Drawing a parallel with Roe v. Wade, political entities passed legislation in anticipation of the Supreme Court decision to do away with Roe v. Wade,” he said. “If we can get it on the books, even if state legislature passes (House Bill 430) and another municipality challenges it and wins, we’re already there and don’t have to start over.”

Because the city ordinance does not include an emergency clause causing it to go into effect immediately, it will go into effect 30 days after its passage, which would be early October.

Lucy Schwallie, managing attorney with Southeastern Ohio Legal Services, said that she talked with Zack Eckles, staff attorney at Ohio Poverty Law Center, about the bill. While she didn’t know the specifics of HB 430, she passed on Eckles opinion.

“It is my understanding that the state legislation does not pre-empt pay to stay. It addresses rent control,” she said. “I would need more time to study this. (Zack) Eckles works on this stuff every day. We’re all taken aback by this.”

Schwallie said that if the city’s ordinance is nullified by state law, her organization would be willing to help inform residents of their options.

In a 5-1 vote, council voted against the motion to table. Councilmember Sam Crowl was the only person to vote in favor of tabling the measure. He said that he wanted Eliason’s legal opinion on the matter before voting to approve the ordinance.

A separate motion to pass the ordinance passed unanimously.

In other matters, city council approved the first reading of an ordinance that changes city code regarding garbage, rubbish, recycling and anti-scavenging regulations.

According to Safety-Service Director Andy Stone, code currently has two separate sections that will be condensed into one. It will also provide additional information that will allow the city administration to more actively enforce anti-scavenging laws.

“Scavenging is particularly bad during Ohio University move-out,” Stone said. “While we do plan recycling and upcycling events, a lot of scavenging is still done. It results in a lot of trash all over our streets as people dig into the trash to find good items.”

Another ordinance that passed first reading, revises the solid-waste and recycle hauler fees for licenses. The cost is currently $5,000. The ordinance will reduce the fee to $500.

“What we found is $5,000 is not defensible as a fee,” Stone said. “We believe it was originally set that high to be exclusionary. We think all haulers will actually pay it at this amount. In the past, when it came to hiring a contracted license hauler that competed to serve the city, the cost of that license was passed on to the consumer.”

Athens City Council is scheduled to meet in committees at 7 p.m. Monday on the third floor of the City Building.

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotopost.com

Theft from Chillicothe Walmart Leads to More Charges

Chillicothe – A woman was arrested for shoplifting at the local Chilliochte Walmart but after the arrest, she attempted to dump contraband and was caught. According to the Chillicothe police department on September 10, 2022, around 9:39 am they responded to Walmart on River Trace Lane in reference to a shoplifting theft. When they arrived lost prevention met them and gave them adequate information and evidence to arrest 22-year-old Sarah Smith.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTAP

Thompson murder trial will be held in Wood County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thompson’s pretrial hearing was Tuesday afternoon in Judge Jason Wharton’s court room. Judge Wharton denied the Defense’s first motion to change venues and said it can be readdressed later if it becomes an issue. The defense presented two other motions, one was denied...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Empty storage building catches on fire twice in one day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -- Firefighter responded to reports of a fire in an empty industrial storage building on Camden Avenue near Stauton Avenue twice Friday. The empty building was reported on fire in the early afternoon and again, just before sunset. Firefighters say a couch was set alight first, but...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

Woman dies in Mason County ATV accident

MASON, W.Va. — A collision between a vehicle and an ATV left a Mason County woman dead Thursday night. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said the crash happened on State Route 62 near the community of Mason. The female operator of the ATV was killed, but her name has...
MASON COUNTY, WV
sciotopost.com

Ohio – Nitric/hydrochloric acid Mixture Spills at Gas Station

Guernsey county – A entire area was blocked off after a serious spill has occurred in Guernsey county Ohio. Located in Eastern Ohio the EMA director has reported that the mixture started leaking from a large tanker truck earlier today. Multiple Fire Departments responded and a unified command was established around the Go Mart Location off US-70 at 64322 Wintergreen Rd, Lore City, OH 43755.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

BREAKING: Fire crews battle structure fire in Ross Co.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Multiple fire crews responded to the 3000 block of Polk Hollow Road on a structure fire. The call came in shortly before 4 p.m. According to initial reports, all the occupants of the burning structure had gotten out. The cause of the fire remains under investigation...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Vinton County – Woman Leaves Scene of Shooting with Victims Vehicle

On September 3, 2022 the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting that had occurred on John Street in Zaleski. The suspect was identified as Jennifer Norvell age 34 of Ray OH, and it was discovered that she had fled the scene of the shooting in the victim’s vehicle and crashed it near the scene. The suspect was not able to be located.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
