CoinTelegraph

3 reasons why Bitcoin traders should be bullish on BTC

Bitcoin (BTC) has been in a rut, and BTC’s price is likely to stay in its current downtrend. But like I mentioned last week, when nobody is talking about Bitcoin, that’s usually the best time to be buying Bitcoin. In the last week, the price took another tumble,...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

3 major mistakes to avoid when trading cryptocurrency futures markets

Many traders frequently express some relatively large misconceptions about trading cryptocurrency futures, especially on derivatives exchanges outside the realm of traditional finance. The most common mistakes involve futures markets’ price decoupling, fees and the impact of liquidations on the derivatives instrument. Let’s explore three simple mistakes and misconceptions that...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin on the streets: The trick to onboarding UK merchants into BTC

“Do you accept Bitcoin? Would you ike to?” These questions echoed around the streets of Reading, near London, United Kingdom, over a hard day’s graft for two British Bitcoin (BTC) advocates. James Dewar, founding partner of Bridge2Bitcoin, and MSW, a business developer for CoinCorner, took to the streets...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Will Bitcoin’s rally sustain? DXY, SPX, GC and WTI could have the answer

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a question and answer session hosted by the Cato Institute on Sept. 8 that the central bank will continue to hike rates until inflation is under control. However, these comments did not rattle the markets as much as most would have anticipated, indicating that traders might have already factored in a 75 basis point rate hike in the Fed’s next meeting on Sept. 20–21.
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Weekly active crypto devs drops over 26% over the last 3 months

The crypto industry has seen more than a 26% reduction in weekly active developers over the last three months amid a prolonged market slump, the latest data shows. According to Blockchain data aggregator Artemis, the four leading smart contract platforms — Ethereum, Polkadot, Solana and Cosmos — experienced even higher drop-off, clocking 30.5%, 43.6%, 48.4% and 48.9%, respectively, reductions in developer activity over the last three months.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin short squeeze ‘not over’ as BTC price eyes 17% weekly gains

Bitcoin (BTC) stayed higher into the Sep. 10 weekly close as optimistic forecasts favored $23,000 next. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting $21,730 on Bitstamp overnight — the most since Aug. 26. The pair managed to conserve its prior gains despite low-volume weekend trading conditions...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

MicroStrategy to reinvest $500M stock sales into Bitcoin: SEC filing

MicroStrategy, the largest institutional Bitcoin (BTC) buyer, entered an agreement with two agents — Cowen and Company and BTIG — to sell its aggregated class A common stock worth $500,000,000, reveals Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. MicroStrategy, co-founded by Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor, amassed approximately 129,699 BTC...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Delphi Labs shifts research focus to a new crypto ecosystem, and it’s not Ethereum

Crypto research firm Delphi Digital has shifted the focus of its research and development (R&D) protocol arm Delphi Labs to the Cosmos ecosystem. Delphi Labs is Delphi Digital's protocol R&D arm, with a team of around 50 aimed at incubating “Web3 primitives.” The R&D arm had previously been focused on researching and developing protocols on Terra but was forced to look into other ecosystems following its collapse in May.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin squeezes past $20K on US dollar dip as BTC price gains 8.7%

Bitcoin (BTC) bounced past $20,000 on Sept. 9 as a much-anticipated “short squeeze” took hold. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD adding as much as $2,700 (8.7%) in hours on the day, reaching its highest since Aug. 26. After weeks of ranging punctuated with successive...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

DeFi DApps activity rises 3.7% in August for first time since May — Report

DeFi dapps showed a slight recovery for the first time since May, with the daily average of unique active wallets (UAWs) increasing 3.7% on a month-over-month basis, according to a report from DappRadar. The rise was partially driven by the Flow protocol, which rose 577% UAW due to Instagram's support...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

From the valley to oasis: Swiss and Dubai crypto associations team up

Switzerland-based Crypto Valley Association will partner with Dubai’s Crypto Oasis to collaborate in the ongoing development of the blockchain industry in both countries. The Crypto Valley Association (CVA), based in the Swiss Canton of Zug’s self-proclaimed "crypto valley," will spearhead the partnership with its counterpart in Dubai to connect a growing group of blockchain communities in Switzerland and the Middle East.
WORLD
CoinTelegraph

Florida govt warns against auto warranty scammers asking crypto payments

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) issued a warning sharing insights into identifying robocall scam marketing auto warranties, which includes being asked to pay for the services via gift cards and cryptocurrencies. Consumer complaints against increasing robocall scams — wherein scammers use prerecorded calls to market and...
FLORIDA STATE
CoinTelegraph

SEC to address growing crypto issuer filings with specialized offices

In light of the influx of filings from cryptocurrency issuers in the United States, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decided to set up two new offices this fall to provide specialized support to the seven offices currently responsible for reviewing issuer filings. Under the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum ready for The Merge as last shadow fork completes successfully

Ethereum (ETH) developers confirmed the successful completion of the prerequisites — shadow forks — required for the highly anticipated blockchain upgrade, The Merge. Shadow forks help developers stress test synchronization assumptions to ensure network safety during permanent upgrades. In light of The Merge, Ethereum developers implemented the first shadow fork on Apr. 11, 2022.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

How to add Arbitrum to MetaMask?

Arbitrum is one of Ethereum’s layer-2 scaling solutions designed to improve smart contracts’ efficiency and transaction execution on the network while reducing fees drastically and adding extra privacy features. L2 networks are software that sit on top of the base layer of a blockchain like Bitcoin or Ethereum to boost the platform’s efficiency and offer inexpensive transactions.
SOFTWARE
CoinTelegraph

CleanSpark acquires mining facility in Georgia for $33 million

Crypto mining firm CleanSpark announced an agreement on Friday to acquire Mawson's Bitcoin mining facility in Sandersville, Georgia for $33 million. The deal is anticipated to increase CleanSpark's hash rate by 1.4 exahashes per second (EH/s) in the next few months, and to 7.0 EH/s by the end of next year.
SANDERSVILLE, GA

