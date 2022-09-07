NFL 2022: Week 1 picks, TV listings

Quarterback Josh Allen leads the Buffalo Bills against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL season opener Thursday in Inglewood, Calif. (Jacob Kupferman/The Associated Press)

Are you ready for some football?

I sure am.

Welcome to the first edition of my NFL 2022 picks and TV listings. It has been an interesting offseason, especially off the field. The situations involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshuan Watson and former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Azaira dominated the headlines.

Also intriguing were the offseason moves in the broadcast booths. Al Michaels left NBC for Amazon Prime Video and is joined by ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit. Mike Tirico takes over for Michaels on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” Fox lost its No. 1 team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen replace Buck and Aikman at Fox.

It’s going to be an interesting year. I like what my Philadelphia Eagles have done, and I think they will win the NFC East. I actually picked the Buffalo Bills to win their first Super Bowl. You can hear all of my picks on “The Parting Schotts Podcas.”

As for fans of the New York Giants and New York Jets? My condolences.

Time for my picks. I finished 171-102-1 last season.

Here are my Week 1 picks.

THURSDAY

Buffalo 28, L.A. Rams17

SUNDAY

New Orleans 21, Atlanta 14

Carolina 31, Cleveland 7

San Francisco 17, Chicago 10

Cincinnati 28, Pittsburgh 24

Philadelphia 35, Detroit 13

Indianapolis 27, Houston 10

Miami 20, New England 13

Baltimore 30, N.Y. Jets 14

Jacksonville 22, Washington 17

Tennessee 23, N.Y. Giants 20

Kansas City 34, Arizona 27

L.A. Chargers 28, Las Vegas 21

Green Bay 30, Minnesota 20

Tampa Bay 31, Dallas 24

MONDAY

Danver 40, Seattle 14

WEEK 1 TV SCHEDULE

(Subject to change)

THURSDAY

NBC13 (WNYT) and Peacock — Buffalo at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m. (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworh, Melissa Stark).

SUNDAY

CBS6 (WRGB) and Paramount+ — Baltimore at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Michael Grady); Kansas City at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson).

FOX23 (WXXA) — Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m. (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink); N.Y. Giants at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m. (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin).

DirectTV NFL Sunday Ticket — Cleveland at Carolina, 1 p.m. (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely, Aditi Kinkhabwala); Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. (Tom McCarthy, Tiki Barber); New England at Miami, 1 p.m. (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuletta, A.J. Ross); Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn); Jacksonville at Washington, 1 p.m. (Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jennifer Hale); New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake); San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m. (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver); Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins); Green Bay at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi).

NBC13 — Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark).

MONDAY

ABC10 (WTEN), ESPN and ESPN2 — Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters; ESPN2: ManningCast.

