ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Male pedestrian killed in Lisle hit-and-run crash

LISLE, Ill. - A male pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning in west suburban Lisle. The male, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Ogden and Yackey avenues, Lisle police said. He was taken to an area hospital,...
LISLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound

CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a West Side hospital Monday morning. The 15-year-old arrived at Loretto Hospital just before 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 32, shot in Chatham

CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday night on Chicago's South Side. The 32-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:16 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a gunman walked up and start shooting, police said. The man suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Goldberg
fox32chicago.com

2 shot on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO - Two people were shot on the Near West Side Monday night. At about 6:40 p.m., a man and a woman were outside in the 2100 block of West Adams when two unknown offenders on the corner produced handguns and fired shots, police said. A 27-year-old woman was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men shot in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood

CHICAGO - Two men were shot on Chicago's South Side Monday night. At about 7:45 p.m., two men were in the 7100 block of South State when they were shot, police said. A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm, and transported to an area hospital in good condition. A...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man robbed at gunpoint in Chicago alley speaks out

CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint in an attack that was caught on surveillance video Friday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood. Ryan King, 30, had just gotten done at the gym when the terrifying moment occurred around 11 a.m. King had turned into an alley near the corner...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Park Police#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Officials ID skeletal remains found in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee have been identified. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The subject has been identified as a 32-year-old man from Milwaukee. Family has been notified.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Triple shooting reported on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - Three people were shot in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side early Sunday. Police say the victims, two women and a man, were standing outside in the 500 block of East 75th Street when they were hit by gunfire. One woman, 51, had a graze wound...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man dies a week after being shot on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A man has died after being shot in Parkview on Chicago's Southwest Side earlier this month. Oscar Martinez, 42, was one of two people shot Sept. 2 in the 3600 block of West 85th Place, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found dead in Woodlawn park on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death in a park near Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night. Police say the man, 45, was found in the grass of a park with a gunshot wound to the chest around 8:21 p.m. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy