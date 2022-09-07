Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
Don't be tricked by political ads disguised as newspapers delivered to your doorJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Fall Colors: An Autumn GuideThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Dakotah Earley returns home 4 months after being shot during Lincoln Park robbery
CHICAGO - After undergoing several surgeries, including amputation of part of his leg, Dakotah Earley has finally returned home four months after he was shot at point-blank range during a robbery in Lincoln Park. "It’s been a long day and night, hell, it’s been a journey," Earley’s mom Joy Dobbs...
Chicago man was out on bond when he fatally shot father of 5 during traffic cash in Waukegan: prosecutors
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A Chicago man was sentenced Friday to 65 years in prison for a 2020 shooting that left a father of five dead in Waukegan. Sheldon Brown, 34, pled guilty earlier this year to one count of first-degree murder. On Oct. 9, 2020, Brown and the victim, Dwanye...
Highland Park police, fire and EMTs to be honored for response to parade shooting
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - First responders in Highland Park will be celebrated Monday night. Congressman Brad Schneider will present all the city's police, fire, and EMT workers with a Congressional Certificate of Recognition for their service during and after the July 4th parade shooting. Eleven city and Lake County leaders...
Male pedestrian killed in Lisle hit-and-run crash
LISLE, Ill. - A male pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning in west suburban Lisle. The male, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Ogden and Yackey avenues, Lisle police said. He was taken to an area hospital,...
Boy, 15, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound
CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a West Side hospital Monday morning. The 15-year-old arrived at Loretto Hospital just before 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed...
Man, 32, shot in Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday night on Chicago's South Side. The 32-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:16 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a gunman walked up and start shooting, police said. The man suffered...
Chicago marks its 500th homicide for the year — a father of two gunned down as he left his mom's home
CHICAGO - Chicago marked its 500th homicide of the year early Sunday afternoon on a block of well-kept homes in West Pullman, where Perry Anderson was gunned down as he stepped from his mother’s house. Anderson’s father believes two gunmen were waiting for his 28-year-old son when he left...
Wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO - Two people were killed in a fiery wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lincoln Park early Sunday. Police say the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when a man in a silver sedan entered the northbound lane traveling south.
2 shot on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - Two people were shot on the Near West Side Monday night. At about 6:40 p.m., a man and a woman were outside in the 2100 block of West Adams when two unknown offenders on the corner produced handguns and fired shots, police said. A 27-year-old woman was shot...
2 men shot in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two men were shot on Chicago's South Side Monday night. At about 7:45 p.m., two men were in the 7100 block of South State when they were shot, police said. A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm, and transported to an area hospital in good condition. A...
Man robbed at gunpoint in Chicago alley speaks out
CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint in an attack that was caught on surveillance video Friday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood. Ryan King, 30, had just gotten done at the gym when the terrifying moment occurred around 11 a.m. King had turned into an alley near the corner...
Father and 10-year-old son dead, daughter hospitalized after apparent carbon monoxide poisoning
INVERNESS, Ill. - A young boy and his father are dead, and his daughter is in critical condition from an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning Sunday afternoon at their home in northwest suburban Inverness. Now, police are investigating their deaths. The mother of the children notified police around 4:20 p.m. that...
Officials ID skeletal remains found in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee have been identified. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The subject has been identified as a 32-year-old man from Milwaukee. Family has been notified.
Triple shooting reported on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - Three people were shot in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side early Sunday. Police say the victims, two women and a man, were standing outside in the 500 block of East 75th Street when they were hit by gunfire. One woman, 51, had a graze wound...
Man dies a week after being shot on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man has died after being shot in Parkview on Chicago's Southwest Side earlier this month. Oscar Martinez, 42, was one of two people shot Sept. 2 in the 3600 block of West 85th Place, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was...
Man found dead in Woodlawn park on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death in a park near Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night. Police say the man, 45, was found in the grass of a park with a gunshot wound to the chest around 8:21 p.m. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical...
14-year-old girl shot in the face in Chicago, hospitalized in critical condition
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old girl was shot in the face in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the girl was in a house on West 81st Street near South Racine just before 5 p.m. when she was shot. She was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.
As violence plagues Chicago, police say they've hired more cops this year to combat crime
CHICAGO - Six people were killed and 28 were shot — seven of them teens — over the weekend in Chicago. Close to a third of the shootings happened in two neighboring police districts on the South Side that cover Woodlawn, South Shore, Grand Crossing, Chatham and the Auburn Gresham neighborhoods.
Man found shot dead near backyard in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was found shot dead near a backyard in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood on Sunday. The man, 28, was found near a home on South Harvard near 124th Street around 1 p.m. He had been shot multiple times and was dead at the scene. No one is...
