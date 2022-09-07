Read full article on original website
someguy13
5d ago
its an accusation people go to a communist country if you want to keep acting like accusations are a court verdict. seriously have any of yall read the salem witch trials?
Anthony Milton
5d ago
There is nothing funny about sexual child abuse in TV or Hollywood movies or films.
Glenn Fox
5d ago
Let's See If GASCON can Pay Attention to This Or Sweep Under the Rug For Campaign Donations Money From Tiffany Trash 🗑 🤔 😅 🙄 🤷 😐 🗑
smobserved.com
16 Arrested on Suspicion of EBT fraud in LA County
An investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County has led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, local authorities said this week. ``For some time now, suspects have been stealing the...
Rapper PnB Rock Dead After Being Robbed and Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles
The 30-year-old was shot in front of his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang as they ate lunch Monday Rapper PnB Rock has died after being shot during a robbery in a Los Angeles famed Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles restaurant Monday. He was 30 years old. The Los Angeles Police Department's Captain Kelly Muniz did not name the rapper but said in a news briefing shared by FOX LA on Monday that a "victim was sitting at a table eating with a female witness when he was approached by...
Woman Charged With Pimping Underage Teen In Stanton
A 22-year-old woman was charged Monday with pimping an underage teen girl in Stanton.
Driver accused in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6 ordered to remain jailed without bail
A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby has been ordered to remain jailed without bail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Los Angeles County DA George Gascon opposes bail for Texas nurse charged with killing six in fiery crash
Los Angeles prosecutors, on Friday submitted a motion opposing bail for a woman accused of killing six people in a fiery wreck last month, arguing against defense claims that she lost consciousness before the crash. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Nicole Linton, a traveling nurse from Texas,...
Black Former Daytime Show Photo Chief Sues Sony for Racial Discrimination
A lawsuit was filed by a Black former member of the "Days of Our Lives" daytime television production crew who alleges management did not adequately address his discrimination and harassment claims, then fired him based on allegations made by the set workers about whom he had complained.
Chris O'Donnell Makes Rare Appearance with Daughter Maeve, 14, at 2022 Emmy Awards: Photo
The actor and wife Caroline Fentress share five children together Chris O'Donnell had a very special date at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards! The NCIS: Los Angeles star, 52, walked the red carpet at Monday night's awards show with his 14-year-old daughter Maeve, whom he shares with wife Caroline Fentress. O'Donnell kept things classic in a black suit with a skinny tie while his teenage daughter looked chic in a floral maxi dress. She accessorized her look with sparkly silver heels, a pearl necklace and an oversized black bow in her hair. Along with...
2urbangirls.com
Rapper dies after being shot at South LA Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles
LOS ANGELES – Rapper Pnb Rock has died after being shot inside a South LA restaurant while dining with his girlfriend. Rock, 30, whose real name is Rakim Allen, had been at the restaurant with his girlfriend, who’d posted a location-tagged photo in a since-deleted Instagram post. Los...
Family asks for help in identifying suspect in fatal assault of father, 27, at Blue Line station
Detectives released images of the suspect responsible for the death of a man after an attack at a Metro Blue Line train station.
Transgender Woman Alleges Harassment, Discrimination by Former Employer
A transgender female is suing a Woodland Hills business that sells Native American crafts, alleging she was forced to quit in 2021 because of ongoing harassment and discrimination by two supervisors that left her feeling "broken and mistreated."
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in South LA while trying to flee vehicle
LOS ANGELES – One of three suspects who approached a man in a parked vehicle in South LA shot him to death when he tried to flee on foot, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of South Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
Kylie Jenner stalker, triple murderer gets life without parole
A 31-year-old man who tried to crash into the home of reality TV personality Kylie Jenner home was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing two transients in Anaheim and a cell mate while awaiting trial. Marvin Magallanes was convicted Aug. 25 of two...
2urbangirls.com
Black female officer makes history in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – The Long Beach Police Department began January 30, 1888 and in its 134 year existence a Black female officer has NEVER been promoted. Yes, the department has never promoted a Black woman which is pathetic given Blacks make up 13% of the population and have three Black people on the city council.
Killer of 2 Transients, Cellmate, Gets Life Without Parole in Prison
A 31-year-old man who tried to crash into reality TV personality Kylie Jenner's home was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing two transients in Anaheim and a cell mate while awaiting trial.
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
nypressnews.com
Santa Ana assault suspect arrested after undercover investigation
The suspect was arrested on Friday and booked at the Orange County Jail for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to commit a sexual act, according to Santa Ana PD. He is being held on $1 million bail.
2urbangirls.com
Judge refuses to dismiss murder charges against co-founder of burn center
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A judge Wednesday rejected a defense motion seeking the dismissal of murder charges against the co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, who allegedly ran down two young brothers in a Westlake Village crosswalk and fled the scene. Rebecca Grossman, now 59, was ordered May 5...
Victim Fatally Shot in a Los Angeles Neighborhood Prompts Homicide Investigation
Broadway-Manchester, Los Angeles, CA: A male was shot and killed Wednesday, Sept. 7, at approximately 9:07 p.m. on the 9600 block of South Main Street in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of South Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department Southeast Division officers responded and established a crime scene shutting down Main Street...
Help needed to identify man in fatal assault for a cell phone at Compton's Blue Line station
Investigators asked for the public's help Friday to identify the suspect who fatally assaulted a man at a Blue Line station in Compton.Oscar Ayala, 27, was assaulted at the station, 275 Willowbrook Avenue, and died from his injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Authorities say both Ayala and the suspect were passengers on the southbound Blue Line train. The two men did not appear to know each other prior to the train ride, but appeared to chat as they walked toward the station exit.Just beyond the turnstile, Los Angeles County Lt. Hugo Reynaga said the suspect punched Ayala...
Gunshot Victim Found in Vehicle on 110 Freeway
Montecito Heights, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol Central and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim inside a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 10, on the northbound 110 Freeway at Avenue 26 in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. One victim was transported to a local...
