Read full article on original website
Related
Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Raises Outlook
Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) stock rose 0.76% (As on September 2, 11:32:24 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 22. Operating income as a percentage of revenues decreased from the comparable prior year period primarily due to lower net favorable changes in contract estimates, higher accelerated amortization on certain off-market liability contracts during the prior year period, and higher indirect costs in the current year period, partially offset by lower acquisition and integration costs and higher benefit from net favorable settlement of prior indirect rate years in the current year period. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues for the quarter decreased to 9.1% from 10.1% for the same period in the prior year primarily due to lower net favorable changes in contract estimates, higher revenue resulting from accelerated amortization on certain off-market liability contracts during the prior year period, and higher indirect costs in the current year period, partially offset by higher benefit from net favorable settlement of prior indirect rate years in the current year period. Cash flows provided by operating activities for the second quarter were $141 million, an increase of $49 million compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher cash provided by the MARPA Facility, partially offset by timing of customer collections. Free cash flow for the second quarter decreased by $11 million from the prior year quarter to $74 million, primarily due to timing of customer collections. During the quarter, SAIC deployed $89 million of capital, consisting of $62 million of plan share repurchases, $20 million in cash dividends, and $7 million of capital expenditures.
Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Misses Analysts’ Forecasts
Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) stock rose 0.37% (As on September 2, 11:31:16 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported third quarter earnings that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Ciena’s adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the fiscal third quarter 2022 was $49.0 million, which compares to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $144.9 million for the fiscal third quarter 2021. Non-telco represented approximately 38% of total revenue. APAC region represented 15% of total revenue. Routing and Switching revenue increased 45% YoY, in part reflecting strong contribution from the recently added Vyatta platform. Platform Software and Services increased 11% YoY, representing 7% of total revenue.
Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) profit falls
Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) stock fell 2.82% (As on September 7, 11:37:21 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23. As of July 31, 2022, revenue backlog was $157 million, representing a net increase of 43% compared to $110 million at the end of first quarter fiscal 2022. The company expects to recognize the majority of this backlog over the next twelve months. Gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was 25%, compared to a gross margin of 37% for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which benefited from the receipt of unutilized capacity fees of $3.3 million. Excluding the prior year’s margin benefit from unutilized capacity fees, and the current quarter’s increase in costs associated with the establishment of our cell and gene therapy business and ahead of the mammalian capacity expansions, including the company’s increasing headcount and incremental depreciation from recently released facility expansions, the first quarter gross margin was on par with the prior year period. Net income was $1.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which for the first time starting in fiscal 2023 includes a provision for income taxes as reported within the company’s income statement, as compared to a net income of $6.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Avid reported $115.1 million in cash and cash equivalents as of July 31, 2022, compared to $126.2 million on April 30, 2022.
Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) gives strong forecast
Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) stock rose 0.39% (As on September 7, 11:35:56 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Subscription and support revenue was $93.6 million, an increase of 34%; services revenue was $56.2 million, an increase of 13%; and license revenue was $94.8 million, a decrease of 14%. Non-GAAP net income was $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with $31.1 million for the same quarter in fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations was $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with $32.0 million for the same quarter in fiscal year 2021. The Company generated $83.6 million in cash from operations and had positive free cash flow of $79.0 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. The Company had $1.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments at July 31, 2022, compared to $1.3 billion at July 31, 2021. The Company used $37.9 million in cash from operations during fiscal year 2022 and $43.8 million for the acquisition of HazardHub during the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) beats analysts’ forecasts
Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) stock rose 5.88% (As on September 9, 11:28:21 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported second quarter earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Subscription revenue for the second quarter was $133.1 million, up from $103.3 million one year ago, an increase of 29% year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating loss was $4.9 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $10.5 million one year ago. For the second quarter, non-GAAP operating margin was (3%). Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of July 31, 2022 was $540.9 million. During the quarter, RPO and cRPO up 33% and 29% year-over-year, respectively. At the end of the quarter, there were 98 $1 million customers, up 32% year-over-year.
Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) gave strong guidance
Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock rose 7.80% (As on September 9, 11:27:52 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company delivered a solid earnings beat and raised its full-year subscription revenue guidance. DocuSign also reported billings of $647.7 million, up 9% from a year ago. DocuSign reported that its subscription revenue rose by 23% in the quarter, to $605.2 million. Professional services and other revenue was $17.0 million, a decrease of 11% year-over-year. Net cash provided by operating activities was $120.9 million compared to $177.7 million in the same period last year. Free cash flow was $105.5 million compared to $161.7 million in the same period last year. Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $1,129.6 million at the end of the quarter.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Beats Analysts’ Forecasts
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) stock fell 1.95% (As on September 8, 11:27:03 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company’s first quarter earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Global fee revenue for KF Digital was $83.8 million, which was up approximately 4% year over year and 10% at constant currency. The subscription and license component of digital’s fee revenue continued to grow, reaching $30 million, which is up approximately 21% year over year and was approximately 35% of revenue for the quarter. Global new business for KF Digital was approximately $93 million, with $31 million of the total coming from subscription and license sales. Earnings and profitability were slightly impacted in the quarter by investments in both commercial sales representatives and product development initiatives. In the first quarter, digital generated adjusted EBITDA of $24.2 million, with a 29% adjusted EBITDA margin. Now turning to consulting. Fee revenue grew to $166.5 million, which was up approximately 12% year over year and 18% at constant currency. Fee revenue growth continued to be broad-based across all solution areas and strongest regionally in EMEA and North America, which were up 18% and 20%, respectively, at constant currency. Consulting new business was up 1% year over year and 7% at constant currency. In the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA for consulting grew $2.7 million or 10% to $29.6 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.7%. Growth in professional search and interim was also strong in the first quarter, supported by steady market demand for skilled professionals and aided by new and enhanced capabilities recently acquired from both Lucas Group and Patina. Fee revenue for permanent placement was $74 million, which was up approximately $22 million or 42% year over year. In the first quarter, global executive search adjusted EBITDA grew to approximately $62.2 million, which was up 1% year over year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.7%.
Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) misses analysts’ expectations
Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) stock fell 1.34% (As on September 8, 11:27:12 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company missed the topline & bottomline estimates for the first quarter of FY 23. Inside same-store sales increased 6.3% compared to prior year with a margin of 39.8%. Inside same-store sales were driven by prepared food and dispensed beverages, most notably pizza slices, our refreshed breakfast menu, as well as cold dispensed beverages. Total inside gross profit increased 8.8% to $504.3 million compared to the prior year. Fuel gallons decreased 2.3% on a same-store basis compared to prior year with a fuel margin of 44.7 cents per gallon. Total fuel gross profit increased 31.4% to $308.2 million compared to the prior year. Same-store operating expense excluding credit card fees were up 2.6%, favorably impacted by a 2% reduction in same-store labor hours. Alcoholic beverage sales remain strong as our team continues to leverage our approximately 1,500 liquor licenses throughout our store base. The fuel margin environment was especially favorable in the second half of the quarter as wholesale costs declined from record highs. At July 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $781 million in available liquidity, consisting of approximately $312 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand and $469 million in undrawn borrowing capacity on existing lines of credit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
American Outdoor Brands Inc (NASDAQ:AOUT) margin falls
American Outdoor Brands Inc (NASDAQ:AOUT) stock fell 0.71% (As on September 9, 11:30:17 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company surpasses analysts’ expectations for the first quarter of FY 23. E-commerce net sales of $20.5 million, which were driven by increased direct-to-consumer net sales, grew by 23.7%, while traditional net sales of $23.1 million, which were impacted by lower foot traffic at retail and lower shooting sports sales to OEM customers, declined by 47.6%. Compared with pre-COVID levels in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, total net sales grew 31.5%, while e-commerce net sales grew by 92.2% and traditional net sales grew by 2.7%. Quarterly gross margin was 43.6%, compared with quarterly gross margin of 47.7% for the comparable quarter last year, a decrease driven primarily by lower sales volumes and increased freight expenses. Quarterly non-GAAP net income was $84,000, compared with non-GAAP net income of $6.8 million. Quarterly Adjusted EBITDAS was $1.4 million, or 3.2% of net sales, compared with $9.6 million, or 15.7% of net sales, for the comparable quarter last year.
Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Raises Earnings Guidance
Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) stock rose 1.55% (As on September 2, 11:30:43 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company’s earnings totaled $125.15 million for the quarter compares with $96.32 million, in last year’s third quarter. The company’s revenue for the third quarter rose 18.4% to $1.16 billion from $0.98 billion last year. Professional segment net sales for the third quarter were $886.2 million, up 23.3% from $718.5 million in the same period last year. The increase was driven primarily by net price realization, higher shipments of zero-turn and stand-on mowers, and incremental revenue from the company’s fiscal 2022 Intimidator Group acquisition, partially offset by lower volume in certain key product categories due to product availability constraints. Residential segment net sales for the third quarter were $270.0 million, up 7.1% from $252.1 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by net price realization and higher shipments of zero-turn riding mowers and snow products, partially offset by lower sales of walk-power mowers and portable-power products. Orders in the professional segment remain strong, including exceptional momentum in underground construction and golf. For solutions geared to landscape contractors and residential customers, demand remains favorable and, as expected, retail patterns are beginning to normalize.
Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Misses Revenue Estimates
Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) stock fell 7.71% (As on September 8, 11:29:17 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the second quarter of FY 23. New PLE bookings increased 10% on a reported basis and 12% on a constant currency basis, in line with the target of 10% to 12% growth for the year. The company has received 28 cloud orders in excess of $1 million TCV as large enterprise customers continue shifting to the cloud. These large cloud orders included some of the more notable brands in the world, such as auto industry leader, Ford; global insurance provider, AXA; global logistics leader, FedEx; and leading financial institution, Citigroup. In addition, the company continues to win many new customers. And in Q2, the company has added more than 100 new logos, including insurance provider, Oscar Health; and telecom provider, SELCO. In Q2, constant currency cloud revenue increased 30% on a GAAP basis and 29% on a non-GAAP basis.
GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) beats topline estimates
GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) stock rose 7.24% (As on September 8, 11:26:10 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the second quarter of FY 22 as consumers cut back on discretionary spending amid decades-high inflation. The company’s earnings came in at -$108.7 million compared with -$61.6 million, in last year’s second quarter. Sales attributable to collectibles, which is a segment the Company intends to grow over the long-term, were $223.2 million for the quarter, compared to $177.2 million in the prior year’s second quarter. Inventory was $734.8 million at the close of the quarter, compared to $596.4 million at the close of the prior year’s second quarter, reflecting the Company’s focus on maintaining adequate in-stock levels to meet customer demand and offset lingering supply chain headwinds. The company has Ended the period with cash and cash equivalents of $908.9 million as well as no debt other than a low-interest, unsecured term loan associated with the French government’s response to COVID-19. GameStop’s results come at a time when gaming companies are facing a slowdown in demand for video games from pandemic highs, raising doubts about their ability to weather an economic downturn.
American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) Posts Weak Results
American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) stock fell 9.62% (As on September 8, 11:27:59 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted lower than expected results for the second quarter of FY 22. Operating income was of $14 million included an approximately $30 million impact from higher end-of-season selloffs, $25 million from higher freight costs and a $9 million loss from Quiet Platforms, and compared to operating income of $168 million in the second quarter of 2021. Total ending inventory at cost increased 36% to $687 million compared to $504 million last year. From a brand standpoint, AE and Aerie each drove roughly half of the increase. Total units were up 22%, reflecting better in-stocks and earlier receipts due to improved flow across the supply chain. Store openings over the past 12 months across Aerie and Offline also drove a portion of the inventory increase. Ending second quarter inventory consisted of current BTS and fall merchandise. The company continues to make progress adjusting inventories lower to be in line with demand trends. Third quarter ending inventory is projected to be up in the mid-single digits with fourth quarter inventory expected to be down year-on-year.
Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) beats topline estimates
Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) stock rose 1.99% (As on September 7, 11:36:48 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected topline results for the second quarter of FY 23. HealthEquity reported sales of 196,000 new HSAs in the second quarter ended July 31, 2022, compared to 180,000 in the second quarter ended July 31, 2021. HSAs as of July 31, 2022 were 7.5 million, an increase of 26% year over year, including 516,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 28% year over year. Total Accounts as of July 31, 2022 were 14.5 million, including 7.0 million other consumer-directed benefits (“CDBs”). Total HSA Assets as of July 31, 2022 were $20.5 billion, an increase of 33% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $13.1 billion of HSA cash and $7.4 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of the Clients to facilitate administration of the CDBs, and from which the company generates custodial revenue, were $0.8 billion as of July 31, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $67.0 million for the second quarter ended July 31, 2022, an increase of 2% compared to the second quarter ended July 31, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was 33% of revenue, compared to 35% for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021. HealthEquity has reported a net loss of $10.7 million and non-GAAP net income of $28.1 million, for the second quarter ended July 31, 2022. The Company reported a net loss of $3.8 million, and non-GAAP net income of $33.4 million for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021.
Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) Posts Solid Earnings
Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) stock rallies 29.57% (As on September 8, 11:27:45 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported a solid second-quarter earnings beat and announced that Chief Executive Dustin Moskovitz has put $350 million of his own money into the company. Moskovitz said in a statement that the company’s earnings beat was driven by large enterprise deals and momentum in the U.S., where the number of customers spending at least $100,000 a year on its platform has increased by 105%. The strong performance was enough to convince Moskovitz to throw his full weight behind the company he leads. In a separate announcement today, it was revealed that the CEO acquired 19.3 million class A shares for $350 million in a private placement, with the price determined on the stock’s closing price on Sept. 2. Asana said in a statement that the proceeds of the sale will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. Non-GAAP net loss was $64.3 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $39.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Cash flows from operating activities were negative $41.6 million, compared to negative $8.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Free cash flow was negative $42.3 million, compared to negative $9.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
USD/CAD Recovers to Trade Above 100-Hour MA After Channel Breakout
The USD/CAd currency pair on Friday bounced off 1.3079 to surge above 1.3147 after completing a downward breakout from a descending channel. The currency pair is now back with the descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now surged to trade relatively high than the current level...
Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Profit grows 3%
Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company, stock fell 1.57% (As on September 8, 11:26:45 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. For the three months ended July 31, 2022, gross profit, and net income were $381.6 million, and $263.7 million, respectively. These represent an increase in gross profit of $24.1 million, or 6.7%; and an increase in net income of $7.8 million, or 3.0%, respectively, from the same period last year. For the year ended July 31, 2022, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $3.5 billion, $1.6 billion, and $1.1 billion, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $808.4 million, or 30.0%; an increase in gross profit of $263.1 million, or 19.6%; and an increase in net income of $153.6 million, or 16.4%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the year ended July 31, 2022 were $4.52 compared to $3.90 last year, an increase of 15.9%.
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | September 08, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index experienced bearish pressure yesterday and closed the day on the bearish side. The index made a bearish continuation today but managed to recover above the opening level. At the current time, the index will attempt to maintain the bullish pressure and close higher. However, if the index starts a bearish correction then traders will wait near 107.50 for a bounce reaction.
EUR/CHF Finds Support at the 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back off current weekly highs. The currency pair also seems to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off overbought conditions...
GBP/USD Falls to New Multi-Year Lows After the US Jobs Data
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday fell to a new multi-year low of about 1.1510 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now descended to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving...
FXDailyReport.com
259
Followers
7K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0