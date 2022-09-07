A Flood Warning is in effect until 9am for parts of Milwaukee, Waukesha and Racine counties. A Flood Watch is in effect for most of SE WI until 1 p.m. The rain will taper off later today and tonight with area storm totals in the 3-9" range with some areas above that. We dry up for a long stretch after today and warm into upper 70s and low 80s.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO