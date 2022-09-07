Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brewers' Brent Suter SHARP Literacy Malaika Early Learning Center event
MILWAUKEE - It’s hard to forget when a celebrity visits you at school. Milwaukee Brewers' Brent Suter created such a memory for students at Malaika Early Learning Center Monday, Sept. 12, where he read a book he wrote. Becoming an author wasn’t at the top of his bucket list....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tips to enjoy a Badgers football game with kids
MILWAUKEE - Put on your Badgers gear and head to UW-Madison for a football game with your family! Calie Herbst from Milwaukee With Kids has tips on how to make the day a success.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Preparing for fall sports season
MILWAUKEE - For many parents, back-to-school season means fall sports are back in full swing! No matter the sport, preparing your for your kid's game might take just as much effort as them participating.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brewers' Brent Suter reads to kids at SHARP Literacy
Brewers reliever Brent Suter shared his time and his talent with kids at SHARP Literacy in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 12. See how.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPS groundbreaking at Washington High School
MILWAUKEE - Washington High School is slated to begin work on the replacement of the existing track and athletic field. Slated improvements are made possible by federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, fundraising efforts of Common Ground, the MPS Foundation and numerous grants. Project highlights include:. Installation...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Beaver Dam sophomore excelling in world of canning
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - Basketball and golf are his sports of choice, but his competitive spirit is also exhibited in a different arena. That's what makes Beaver Dam sophomore Max Luedtke this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. "I have always played basketball ever since I have been at a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's mayor backs door-to-door election push
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced plans in the city for door-to-door efforts to encourage people to vote in the battleground state of Wisconsin's largest city. After initial confusion over whether the city was leading the work, the mayor's office clarified it was not funding the work, not receiving funding for the work, nor doing the door-to-door efforts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MCTS Transit Teen Advisory Board applicants wanted
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Transit System is looking for teen applicants interested in joining its new Transit Teen Advisory Board. The board, MCTS said, is a new community outreach program open to Milwaukee County residents ages 14 to 18. MCTS said the initiative empowers teen residents to advocate for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Record-breaking rainfall soaks southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The heavy rain overnight brought record-breaking levels of rainfall in southeast Wisconsin. With 4.78" of rainfall as of 1 a.m. Monday, Milwaukee has set a daily rainfall record for Sept. 11 – beating the old record of 2.96" set in 2000. Racine County got between 6-8" inches of rain overnight.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee voters with disabilities; city effort promotes registration
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition, Independence First, and others joined forces on Monday, Sept. 12 to celebrate National Disability Voting Rights Week. The nonpartisan effort has the goal of increasing the electoral participation of people with disabilities. Mayor Johnson appeared at Independence First to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
High School Hot Shot - Max Luedtke
Basketball and golf are his sports of choice, but his competitive spirit is also exhibited in a different arena. That's what makes Beaver Dam sophomore Max Luedtke this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officials ID skeletal remains found in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee have been identified. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The subject has been identified as a 32-year-old man from Milwaukee. Family has been notified.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Weather webcast with Rob Haswell
A Flood Warning is in effect until 9am for parts of Milwaukee, Waukesha and Racine counties. A Flood Watch is in effect for most of SE WI until 1 p.m. The rain will taper off later today and tonight with area storm totals in the 3-9" range with some areas above that. We dry up for a long stretch after today and warm into upper 70s and low 80s.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
HAWS Schallock Center for Animals opened last year
The HAWS Schallock Center for Animals opened last year as a destination for youths, families and pets across Wisconsin to learn, grow and find sanctuary alongside nature and animal healers. Brian Kramp is in Delafield learning about the educational opportunities available to guests at this unique center.
wwisradio.com
Three Milwaukee Missing Girls Found Safe
(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee police say three critically missing girls have been recovered safely. Eleven-year-old Jakareia Maclin, 14-year-old Tammyia Washington, and 13-year-old Zaria Cleveland were last seen last Friday at 10:00 p-m. W-D-J-T/T-V reports there had been some speculation the three sisters might have been taken to Chicago where they had relatives. Authorities haven’t said where the girls were found Thursday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MCTS bus crashes into building near 11th and Mitchell
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus was involved in a crash Sunday morning, Sept. 11 near 11th and Mitchell in Milwaukee. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say a Chevy Blazer struck the bus. Pictures from the scene show the bus then crashed into a building. There were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Deceased fetus' found in Milwaukee near 84th and Morgan
MILWAUKEE - Neighbors near 84th and Morgan on Milwaukee's far southwest side made a disturbing discovery Sunday, Sept. 11, finding a fetus with an umbilical cord attached in a grocery bag that was thrown on the street. Police are looking for the mother of the deceased fetus. Neighbors said they're...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine girl shot near Horlick Field as football game let out
RACINE, Wis. - A 16-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Racine Friday night, Sept. 9 as a high school football game was letting out at Horlick Field. One area resident's surveillance camera captured the sound, and another's Ring camera captured video of police at the scene. "I was just...
Teen shot near Horlick Field following high school football game
The Racine Police Department confirmed a teen was shot near Horlick Field following a high school football game Friday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego missing teens, Horn Park last known location
MUSKEGO, Wis. - Muskego police are looking for two missing teenagers, last seen Friday afternoon, Sept. 9. Gabbriella Stanley, 17, and Aunnie Way, 15, were last seen riding bikes near Horn Park. The park is in the area near Pioneer Drive and Janesville Road. They are believed to be together.
Comments / 0