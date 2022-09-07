Read full article on original website
Invasive bug that threatens elm trees found in 2 NC counties, researchers say
NORTH CAROLINA — An invasive insect has been spotted in two different North Carolina counties, researchers say. According to researchers at North Carolina State University, the elm zigzag sawfly was found in Surry and Stokes counties last month. It’s the first time the bugs have been found in the state, they said.
nctripping.com
10 Beautiful Roadside Waterfalls in North Carolina for Everyone!
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Many of our outdoor spaces in North Carolina are harder to access but these beautiful roadside waterfalls are for everyone to see. Scattered throughout Western NC,...
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
625-pound alligator caught in South Carolina
Eutawville, S.C. — A monstrous alligator was caught in South Carolina over the weekend. Cordray's Processing and Taxidermy, which is based in Ravenel, South Carolina, posted a photo caught by Nick Gilbert on Saturday. The alligator was 13-feet long and caught at Lake Marion, according to the post. South...
Roller coaster in NC mountains adds adventure climbing course
Banner Elk, N.C. — A popular roller coaster in North Carolina's mountains has added a new climbing attraction. The Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster in Banner Elk now features a climbing adventure course so guests can explore, swing and dangle among the trees. The Wilderness Run Adventure Course opened in...
chapelboro.com
One on One: Alaska and North Carolina
Does Alaska have a political message for North Carolina?. Not a chance, you say. It’s too far away to have any connection to us. But wait a minute. There are some connections. Steve Cowper, who grew up in Kinston and graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill, served two terms in the...
Your photos: Storm clouds moving across central NC
Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/09/12/20462097/Holy_Springs_weather-DMID1-5w7u5eki3-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/09/12/20462007/631fb37a-ac3a-9d8c-8944-1cf75c498510-DMID1-5w7tfahvl-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/09/12/20462023/631fb682-47d9-7dda-b91c-08ed2da14a12-DMID1-5w7tjwrev-46x21.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/09/12/20462078/631fbf7c-aed8-05db-166c-aabb1e3d13d7-DMID1-5w7txlavp-33x45.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/09/12/20462079/631fbf7c-aed8-05db-166c-03969b173aa0-DMID1-5w7txlavp-33x45.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/09/12/20462080/631fbf7c-aed8-05db-166c-902ab8f05259-DMID1-5w7txlavp-33x45.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/09/12/20462088/631fc239-aed2-5186-b786-04df632c04a4-DMID1-5w7u1rw63-33x45.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/09/12/20462092/631fc30e-2f85-ce7f-f1b6-2d2a6fc79084-DMID1-5w7u314w2-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/09/12/20462094/631fc3a8-2f84-2087-4f7a-90a56838ad2f-DMID1-5w7u3yjas-33x45.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/09/12/20462095/631fc3a8-2f84-2087-4f7a-f1e364feaa20-DMID1-5w7u3yjas-33x45.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/presentation/v3/images/content/icons/ad_thumb.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/09/12/20462097/Holy_Springs_weather-DMID1-5w7u5eki3-640x480.jpg. Storm clouds...
New invasive species found in 2 NC counties
(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento spread...
WXII 12
Surry County: Pedestrian killed while walking on US 601
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A pedestrian was fatally hit Sunday evening while walking in a roadway. At 9:30 p.m., troopers received reports of an accident on U.S. 601 in Surry County. This occurred outside of Mount Airy. Michael Jason Cummings, 43, was walking in the northbound lane of U.S....
North Carolina Woman, 53, Killed In Crash On Route 116 In Ashfield
A 53-year-old woman from North Carolina was killed in a two-car crash in Western Massachusetts over the weekend, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. The Franklin County crash happened in Ashfield at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Route 116 around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, the office said. The woman died at the scene of the crash around 6:10 p.m., the office continued.
Mount Airy News
Local doctor recognized for work
Teleios Collaborative Network recently announced the inaugural recipients of the “Care As It Should Be” Award during the Visioneering Council Meeting — with a Mount Airy physician among the first receiving the award. Each network member organization was encouraged to nominate staff members who they felt elevated...
Rent in North Carolina has risen by more than $500 a month since last year, report says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina cities are facing some of the most dramatic increases to average rent prices in the country, according to an August report from Rent.com. The report revealed that North Carolina has seen a 57.55% increase in rent prices based on its 12-month weighted rent analysis. In 2021, rent averaged about […]
wcti12.com
Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina
North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
How to tell if NC’s invasive sawfly is in your backyard
The North Carolina Forest Service says an invasive pest, the elm zigzag sawfly, has been spotted in two counties in the state.
Inspections of chile imports heat up at New Mexico border
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s green chile season is in full swing as the aroma of fresh roasted peppers permeates the air, but growers and exporters in Mexico are just as busy and that’s causing a crunch at the international border. Authorities said Monday that agricultural inspectors...
Tornado warning issued for counties in Northern Virginia
A tornado warning for areas of Northern Virginia has been issued by the National Weather Service.
Pendo lays off 5% of workforce, including a few dozen in Raleigh
RALEIGH – More layoffs have swept across the Triangle and North Carolina, with Pendo layoffs affecting some workers in the region. The Raleigh-headquartered tech unicorn has laid off 45 positions across the company, a spokesperson confirmed to WRAL TechWire on Monday. Less than half of those laid off by...
Hurricane Earl, full moon, lunar ‘king tide’ align to create threat on NC Outer Banks
Up to 2 feet of water will flood some NC coastal areas, experts say.
kiss951.com
Another Million-dollar Lottery Winner In North Carolina!
I’ve bought one of those $30 Millionaire Maker lottery scratch offs got my $30 investments, but Ronald Pierce of Charlotte pocketed a $1 million prize from his ticket. Congratulations, Ronald!!!! Pierce bought his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Food Lion on East Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Pierce...
