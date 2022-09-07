ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NC

nctripping.com

10 Beautiful Roadside Waterfalls in North Carolina for Everyone!

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Many of our outdoor spaces in North Carolina are harder to access but these beautiful roadside waterfalls are for everyone to see. Scattered throughout Western NC,...
TRAVEL
WRAL News

625-pound alligator caught in South Carolina

Eutawville, S.C. — A monstrous alligator was caught in South Carolina over the weekend. Cordray's Processing and Taxidermy, which is based in Ravenel, South Carolina, posted a photo caught by Nick Gilbert on Saturday. The alligator was 13-feet long and caught at Lake Marion, according to the post. South...
ANIMALS
chapelboro.com

One on One: Alaska and North Carolina

Does Alaska have a political message for North Carolina?. Not a chance, you say. It’s too far away to have any connection to us. But wait a minute. There are some connections. Steve Cowper, who grew up in Kinston and graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill, served two terms in the...
ALASKA STATE
WRAL News

Your photos: Storm clouds moving across central NC

Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/09/12/20462097/Holy_Springs_weather-DMID1-5w7u5eki3-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/09/12/20462007/631fb37a-ac3a-9d8c-8944-1cf75c498510-DMID1-5w7tfahvl-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/09/12/20462023/631fb682-47d9-7dda-b91c-08ed2da14a12-DMID1-5w7tjwrev-46x21.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/09/12/20462078/631fbf7c-aed8-05db-166c-aabb1e3d13d7-DMID1-5w7txlavp-33x45.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/09/12/20462079/631fbf7c-aed8-05db-166c-03969b173aa0-DMID1-5w7txlavp-33x45.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/09/12/20462080/631fbf7c-aed8-05db-166c-902ab8f05259-DMID1-5w7txlavp-33x45.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/09/12/20462088/631fc239-aed2-5186-b786-04df632c04a4-DMID1-5w7u1rw63-33x45.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/09/12/20462092/631fc30e-2f85-ce7f-f1b6-2d2a6fc79084-DMID1-5w7u314w2-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/09/12/20462094/631fc3a8-2f84-2087-4f7a-90a56838ad2f-DMID1-5w7u3yjas-33x45.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/09/12/20462095/631fc3a8-2f84-2087-4f7a-f1e364feaa20-DMID1-5w7u3yjas-33x45.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/presentation/v3/images/content/icons/ad_thumb.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/09/12/20462097/Holy_Springs_weather-DMID1-5w7u5eki3-640x480.jpg. Storm clouds...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 46 Charlotte

New invasive species found in 2 NC counties

(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#Insect#Western North Carolina
WRAL News

Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento spread...
OREGON STATE
WXII 12

Surry County: Pedestrian killed while walking on US 601

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A pedestrian was fatally hit Sunday evening while walking in a roadway. At 9:30 p.m., troopers received reports of an accident on U.S. 601 in Surry County. This occurred outside of Mount Airy. Michael Jason Cummings, 43, was walking in the northbound lane of U.S....
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Daily Voice

North Carolina Woman, 53, Killed In Crash On Route 116 In Ashfield

A 53-year-old woman from North Carolina was killed in a two-car crash in Western Massachusetts over the weekend, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. The Franklin County crash happened in Ashfield at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Route 116 around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, the office said. The woman died at the scene of the crash around 6:10 p.m., the office continued.
ASHFIELD, MA
Mount Airy News

Local doctor recognized for work

Teleios Collaborative Network recently announced the inaugural recipients of the “Care As It Should Be” Award during the Visioneering Council Meeting — with a Mount Airy physician among the first receiving the award. Each network member organization was encouraged to nominate staff members who they felt elevated...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
wcti12.com

Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina

North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Inspections of chile imports heat up at New Mexico border

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s green chile season is in full swing as the aroma of fresh roasted peppers permeates the air, but growers and exporters in Mexico are just as busy and that’s causing a crunch at the international border. Authorities said Monday that agricultural inspectors...
AGRICULTURE
kiss951.com

Another Million-dollar Lottery Winner In North Carolina!

I’ve bought one of those $30 Millionaire Maker lottery scratch offs got my $30 investments, but Ronald Pierce of Charlotte pocketed a $1 million prize from his ticket. Congratulations, Ronald!!!! Pierce bought his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Food Lion on East Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Pierce...
CHARLOTTE, NC
