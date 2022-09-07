ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Joe Flacco to start vs. Ravens in Week 1, Zach Wilson to miss at least 3 games

By Billy Riccette
 4 days ago
Jets head coach Robert Saleh made it official Wednesday. Joe Flacco will start Week 1 against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens.

Saleh said Zach Wilson’s knee is progressing well but it is not quite ready. The Jets had consistently said they would not rush Wilson back and would wait until he is 100 percent before playing him. As a result, they are giving him more time to get healthy and Flacco will be under center Sunday. Saleh said the decision came late Tuesday night.

Wilson was injured in the first preseason game against the Eagles and hasn’t practiced since, though he did go through a workout and throwing session earlier this week.

However, Saleh told reporters Wednesday that the earliest Wilson will be available will be Week 4 against the Steelers, meaning it will be Flacco taking three of the four stops on the AFC North tour the Jets will be taking to start the season, playing against the Ravens, Browns and Bengals.

Saleh said Wilson will need a full week of practice before playing, so consider Wilson questionable at best for the Steelers. The Jets play their first divisional game in Week 5 against the Dolphins.

