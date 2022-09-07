ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox32chicago.com

Man robbed at gunpoint in Chicago alley speaks out

CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint in an attack that was caught on surveillance video Friday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood. Ryan King, 30, had just gotten done at the gym when the terrifying moment occurred around 11 a.m. King had turned into an alley near the corner...
Chicago Journal

Four teens shot Sunday afternoon, 1 by CCL holder during robbery attempt

CHICAGO - Four teenagers were shot Sunday afternoon in four separate incidents, authorities said. The youngest was shot by a CCL holder while in the process of stealing a car. The first incident happened around 2:35 p.m. in the 3700 block of S. Langley in the Oakland neighborhood on the city's south side.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 32, shot in Chatham

CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday night on Chicago's South Side. The 32-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:16 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a gunman walked up and start shooting, police said. The man suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Suburban father poisons kids; son dies, daughter critical

INVERNESS, Ill. — A suburban father allegedly poisoned his children via carbon monoxide before he died by suicide, killing his son and putting his daughter in critical condition. Inverness officers were called to the 2200 block of Palatine Road at around 4:20 p.m. Sunday for a well-being check. Inside, a father and his son, 10-year-old […]
INVERNESS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Male pedestrian killed in Lisle hit-and-run crash

LISLE, Ill. - A male pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning in west suburban Lisle. The male, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Ogden and Yackey avenues, Lisle police said. He was taken to an area hospital,...
LISLE, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Cop ran stop sign without lights or siren, creamed bike rider in Humboldt Park

Content warning: This post includes a video of a bike rider being struck (but not seriously injured) by a police officer. Update 9/12/22: After the publication of this piece, Police News Affairs responded to Streetsblog’s question about whether the officer could potentially face disciplinary action, simply stating, “There is an open investigation into that incident.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 men killed in fiery wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are killed after a wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday morning. The crash happened around 2:20 a.m., in the 2000 block of North DuSable, near the museum campus.Police say a driver of a white sedan was going south in the northbound lanes when he hit a silver sedan head-on - causing it to catch on fire.The driver of the silver sedan suffered blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the white sedan also suffered blunt force trauma and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The crash remains under investigation. No further details were available. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound

CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a West Side hospital Monday morning. The 15-year-old arrived at Loretto Hospital just before 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Moments after 2 more armed robberies in Wicker Park, CPD boss orders cops to stop following men wanted for over a dozen hold-ups

An armed robbery crew that has struck repeatedly in Wicker Park and Avondale returned to the area to commit two more daylight robberies on Friday morning. Chicago police spotted the offenders as they fled from the second robbery scene, but a CPD supervisor ordered units not to follow the car onto the expressway. So, the armed men, wanted for more than a dozen armed and sometimes violent robberies, remain at large to commit more crimes.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO - Two people were shot on the Near West Side Monday night. At about 6:40 p.m., a man and a woman were outside in the 2100 block of West Adams when two unknown offenders on the corner produced handguns and fired shots, police said. A 27-year-old woman was shot...
CHICAGO, IL

