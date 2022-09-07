Read full article on original website
Video shows 2 suspects wanted for stabbing chef to death during Loop robbery: Chicago police
"He was a stand-up guy. The footage brought tears to my eyes. He was a great guy and an excellent chef," the victim's former employer said.
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed at gunpoint in Chicago alley speaks out
CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint in an attack that was caught on surveillance video Friday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood. Ryan King, 30, had just gotten done at the gym when the terrifying moment occurred around 11 a.m. King had turned into an alley near the corner...
Chicago Journal
Four teens shot Sunday afternoon, 1 by CCL holder during robbery attempt
CHICAGO - Four teenagers were shot Sunday afternoon in four separate incidents, authorities said. The youngest was shot by a CCL holder while in the process of stealing a car. The first incident happened around 2:35 p.m. in the 3700 block of S. Langley in the Oakland neighborhood on the city's south side.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 32, shot in Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday night on Chicago's South Side. The 32-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:16 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a gunman walked up and start shooting, police said. The man suffered...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man charged with kidnapping attempt after his ex recognizes him on TV news, prosecutors say
A man is facing attempted kidnapping charges after his ex-girlfriend recognized him in surveillance footage of the crime that Chicago police released to the public last week, officials said Monday. At around noon last Thursday, September 8, a woman and her 5-year-old daughter were walking home from running errands in...
fox32chicago.com
Dakotah Earley returns home 4 months after being shot during Lincoln Park robbery
CHICAGO - After undergoing several surgeries, including amputation of part of his leg, Dakotah Earley has finally returned home four months after he was shot at point-blank range during a robbery in Lincoln Park. "It’s been a long day and night, hell, it’s been a journey," Earley’s mom Joy Dobbs...
Police: Suburban father poisons kids; son dies, daughter critical
INVERNESS, Ill. — A suburban father allegedly poisoned his children via carbon monoxide before he died by suicide, killing his son and putting his daughter in critical condition. Inverness officers were called to the 2200 block of Palatine Road at around 4:20 p.m. Sunday for a well-being check. Inside, a father and his son, 10-year-old […]
fox32chicago.com
Male pedestrian killed in Lisle hit-and-run crash
LISLE, Ill. - A male pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning in west suburban Lisle. The male, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Ogden and Yackey avenues, Lisle police said. He was taken to an area hospital,...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Cop ran stop sign without lights or siren, creamed bike rider in Humboldt Park
Content warning: This post includes a video of a bike rider being struck (but not seriously injured) by a police officer. Update 9/12/22: After the publication of this piece, Police News Affairs responded to Streetsblog’s question about whether the officer could potentially face disciplinary action, simply stating, “There is an open investigation into that incident.”
Father, Young Son Found Dead of Apparent Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Suburban Home
A father and his 10-year-old son in the northwestern Chicago suburb of Inverness died Sunday of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning inside their home, police said Monday afternoon. According to a preliminary investigation from the Inverness Police Department, at 4:20 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a call of an "unknown problem"...
cwbchicago.com
8 armed robberies and carjackings reported during overnight spree from West Loop to Edgewater
Chicago police are investigating an overnight crime wave that rolled from the West Loop to Wicker Park to Edgewater, leaving at least six carjacking victims and two armed robbery victims in its wake. No arrests have been made. It started around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of West...
cwbchicago.com
#36: Driver exchanged shots with gunman in another car while on felony bail, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a man who was convicted of exchanging shots in a rolling gunbattle in 2019 was once again engaged in a shootout while traveling in a car in Chicago this week. Naheem King, 22, was himself shot during the incident while having a hand bandaged from a previous gunshot wound and while on bail for a felony, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park police, fire and EMTs to be honored for response to parade shooting
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - First responders in Highland Park will be celebrated Monday night. Congressman Brad Schneider will present all the city's police, fire, and EMT workers with a Congressional Certificate of Recognition for their service during and after the July 4th parade shooting. Eleven city and Lake County leaders...
2 men killed in fiery wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are killed after a wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday morning. The crash happened around 2:20 a.m., in the 2000 block of North DuSable, near the museum campus.Police say a driver of a white sedan was going south in the northbound lanes when he hit a silver sedan head-on - causing it to catch on fire.The driver of the silver sedan suffered blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the white sedan also suffered blunt force trauma and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The crash remains under investigation. No further details were available.
Shooting in Midlothian Left Police Searching for Individual
Police said they scaled a residence in Midlothian after responding to calls of a shooting Saturday morning. According to police, officers responded to a call around 5 a.m. to 153rd Place and Hamlin Avenue, where someone reportedly fired multiple shots. Police said in a Facebook post that the individual who...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound
CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a West Side hospital Monday morning. The 15-year-old arrived at Loretto Hospital just before 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed...
cwbchicago.com
Moments after 2 more armed robberies in Wicker Park, CPD boss orders cops to stop following men wanted for over a dozen hold-ups
An armed robbery crew that has struck repeatedly in Wicker Park and Avondale returned to the area to commit two more daylight robberies on Friday morning. Chicago police spotted the offenders as they fled from the second robbery scene, but a CPD supervisor ordered units not to follow the car onto the expressway. So, the armed men, wanted for more than a dozen armed and sometimes violent robberies, remain at large to commit more crimes.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - Two people were shot on the Near West Side Monday night. At about 6:40 p.m., a man and a woman were outside in the 2100 block of West Adams when two unknown offenders on the corner produced handguns and fired shots, police said. A 27-year-old woman was shot...
13-year-old shot by CCL holder while allegedly breaking into vehicle, Chicago police say
The vehicle's owner, who is a valid CCL holder, fired shots toward the teen, striking him in the leg.
fox32chicago.com
West Side crime: 3 shot inside vehicles within 4 hours early Saturday
Chicago police say a man, 30, was driving in the 3900 block of West Grand Avenue around 1:07 a.m. when he was hit by gunfire coming from another car. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg and arm. Just...
