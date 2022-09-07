Read full article on original website
Double homicide victims identified, suspect arrested
Update at 5:55 p.m. on 9/12/2022 Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said the person arrested in Benld on Monday is 23-year-old Mark Crites Jr. Campbell added that Crites Jr. was arrested on an arson warrant unrelated to the murders of John and Gloria Norgaard. Crites has not been charged yet in relation to the murders. […]
Woman stabbed in Decatur, suspect arrested
Editor’s note: It was initially reported based on information from the Decatur Police Department that the victim was 27 years old. Decatur Police have since clarified that the victim is actually 37 years old. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is under arrest and charged with attempted murder following a domestic violence situation on […]
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police Department arrested 32 year old DeJuan E. Hovis of St. Elmo for an Effingham County FTA warrant for driving while license suspended. DeJuan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Police Department arrested 30 year old Jeffrey J. Myers of ffingham for an Effingham County...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for aggravated DUI following downtown crash
A 33-year-old Centralia man was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged aggravated DUI following a single vehicle accident in downtown Centralia Sunday night. Centralia Police say William Pryor of East Broadway ran off the side of South Elm near the Broadway intersection and hit the side of a tree near St. Mary’s Church. The impact caused his SUV to roll over on its side in the middle of Elm Street.
newschannel20.com
Man arrested in connection with double homicide
BENLD, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the suspect of the double homicide. Police say Mark N. Crites Jr, 23 of Springfield, was arrested on an unrelated Arson warrant, issued in Sangamon County. Crites Jr is in custody in the Sangamon County Jail. His bond...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 11th, 2022
Salem Police arrested 23-year-old Kemper Hotze of North Ohio Street in Salem for felony criminal trespass to a residence. He was taken into custody after allegedly entering an occupied home in the 500 block of West Warmouth where he was told he was not wanted. Hotze was taken to the Marion County Jail.
WTHI
Richland County elementary teacher appears in court
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Richland County Elementary School teacher has pleaded not guilty to two out of three aggravated battery charges. The charges were filed against 30 year old Kyle Shipman, of Olney, at the beginning of August. According to court documents, the incidents happened inside of Richland County...
One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left […]
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Recent Distracted Driving Enforcement
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols held in Effingham and Cumberland County during September. This program provided extra patrol coverage for ISP officers to focus on saving lives and reducing serious crashes by enforcing distracted driving laws.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Marion and Fayette County during September. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Nighttime Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Effingham County during September. These NITE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and. taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Roadside Safety Check Results
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Fayette County from late night August 27 to early morning August 28. The RSC was conducted at US 51 at Orchard St, by District 12 officers. Violations Enforcement...
capitolwolf.com
UPDATE: Suspect caught; victims ID’d
A man is in custody in the deaths of a married couple found in a home in the 500 block of West Southwind Drive Sunday. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victims as John Norgaard, 67, and Gloria Norgaard, 69. He says they were shot to death. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Police Department arrested 33 year old Shawna N. Mitchell of Farina for residential burglary. Shawna was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Altamont Police arrested 46 year old Stacey M. Beccue of Altamont for retail theft. Stacey posted $150 and was released.
newschannel20.com
Man wanted for delivery of meth
ALTAMONT, Ill. (WCCU) — A man is wanted for delivery of methamphetamine. The Champaign Police Department is searching for Brian M. Merrick, 48. Merrick is described as 6 foot, has brown hair, and blue eyes, and weighs 165 pounds. The last known address of Merrick was #2 Meadows Drive,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 10th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 19-year-old Centralia man for reckless conduct, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and reckless driving. Tahj Billberry of Hickory Ridge Court was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 20-year-old Higginsville, Missouri man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on an outstanding felony failure...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Coles County – “Court Proceeding Shrouded In Impropriety” Says Illinois Appellate Court
Let’s assume you were charged with a crime and the court appointed your defense attorney. Your attorney then negotiates a plea agreement with the prosecuting Assistant State’s Attorney assigned to the case, in which you plead guilty and get sentenced to two years probation and 180 days in jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, September 9th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 37-year-old Blake Benden of Hester Street in Centralia for aggravated domestic battery. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 61-year-old Centralia man, Harold Rudder of North Pine in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for violation of an order of protection. Salem Police arrested...
southernillinoisnow.com
Update: Bond set at $75,000 for Vernon woman charged with cattle theft
Bond was set at $75,000 for a 46-year-old Vernon woman in Marion County Court on Friday after she was charged with felony theft for selling cattle she didn’t own. Misty Potergois of Farthing Road is accused of theft between $10,000 to $100,000 between August 15th and 22nd when she reportedly had offered to sell 68 cattle kept in a field next to her rented home. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department estimated the cattle were valued at $80,000.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police arrest two on felony drug charges
Centralia Police have arrested two persons on felony drug charges. 41-year-old Todd Goremann of North Elm in Centralia was arrested for alleged manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended/revoked license, and possession of a narcotic instrument. 54-year-old...
