Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) stock rose 0.76% (As on September 2, 11:32:24 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 22. Operating income as a percentage of revenues decreased from the comparable prior year period primarily due to lower net favorable changes in contract estimates, higher accelerated amortization on certain off-market liability contracts during the prior year period, and higher indirect costs in the current year period, partially offset by lower acquisition and integration costs and higher benefit from net favorable settlement of prior indirect rate years in the current year period. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues for the quarter decreased to 9.1% from 10.1% for the same period in the prior year primarily due to lower net favorable changes in contract estimates, higher revenue resulting from accelerated amortization on certain off-market liability contracts during the prior year period, and higher indirect costs in the current year period, partially offset by higher benefit from net favorable settlement of prior indirect rate years in the current year period. Cash flows provided by operating activities for the second quarter were $141 million, an increase of $49 million compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher cash provided by the MARPA Facility, partially offset by timing of customer collections. Free cash flow for the second quarter decreased by $11 million from the prior year quarter to $74 million, primarily due to timing of customer collections. During the quarter, SAIC deployed $89 million of capital, consisting of $62 million of plan share repurchases, $20 million in cash dividends, and $7 million of capital expenditures.
Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) stock rose 0.39% (As on September 7, 11:35:56 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Subscription and support revenue was $93.6 million, an increase of 34%; services revenue was $56.2 million, an increase of 13%; and license revenue was $94.8 million, a decrease of 14%. Non-GAAP net income was $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with $31.1 million for the same quarter in fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations was $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with $32.0 million for the same quarter in fiscal year 2021. The Company generated $83.6 million in cash from operations and had positive free cash flow of $79.0 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. The Company had $1.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments at July 31, 2022, compared to $1.3 billion at July 31, 2021. The Company used $37.9 million in cash from operations during fiscal year 2022 and $43.8 million for the acquisition of HazardHub during the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) stock rose 0.37% (As on September 2, 11:31:16 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported third quarter earnings that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Ciena’s adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the fiscal third quarter 2022 was $49.0 million, which compares to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $144.9 million for the fiscal third quarter 2021. Non-telco represented approximately 38% of total revenue. APAC region represented 15% of total revenue. Routing and Switching revenue increased 45% YoY, in part reflecting strong contribution from the recently added Vyatta platform. Platform Software and Services increased 11% YoY, representing 7% of total revenue.
Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) stock rose 5.57% (As on September 7, 11:35:17 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted a narrower-than-expected loss for the second quarter of FY 23. Gitlab has also issued better-than-expected guidance for third-quarter per-share losses and revenue. The company has added the largest number of base customers ever in a single quarter. The company ended 2Q with over 5,800 customers with ARR of at least $5,000, compared to over 5,100 customers in the prior quarter, and over 3,600 customers in the prior year. This represents a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 61%. Currently, customers with >$5,000 in ARR represent approximately 95% of the total ARR. At the end of the second quarter of FY 2023, the company had 593 customers with ARR of at least $100,000, compared to 545 customers in the prior quarter, and 383 customers in the second quarter of FY 2022. This represents a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 55%. Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate above 130% in Q2 of fiscal year 2023. The company has released GitLab version 15 bringing forward new cutting edge DevOps capabilities in one platform. Additional releases in the quarter include 15.1 and 15.2, marking 130 consecutive months of innovation as of July 31, 2022. GitLab has partnered with Dynatrace, LaunchDarkly, Split, Flagsmith, and CloudBees to launch OpenFeature, the new standard for feature flagging and management solutions. The company’s New and expansion customers included KeyBank, Indeed, and Worldline. The largest number of new base customers has been added ever in a single quarter. The company has also added a substantial number of new team members, and continue to hire across the organization. The non-GAAP operating margin has improved by 1,500 basis points year over year to (27)%.
Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) stock fell 2.82% (As on September 7, 11:37:21 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23. As of July 31, 2022, revenue backlog was $157 million, representing a net increase of 43% compared to $110 million at the end of first quarter fiscal 2022. The company expects to recognize the majority of this backlog over the next twelve months. Gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was 25%, compared to a gross margin of 37% for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which benefited from the receipt of unutilized capacity fees of $3.3 million. Excluding the prior year’s margin benefit from unutilized capacity fees, and the current quarter’s increase in costs associated with the establishment of our cell and gene therapy business and ahead of the mammalian capacity expansions, including the company’s increasing headcount and incremental depreciation from recently released facility expansions, the first quarter gross margin was on par with the prior year period. Net income was $1.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which for the first time starting in fiscal 2023 includes a provision for income taxes as reported within the company’s income statement, as compared to a net income of $6.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Avid reported $115.1 million in cash and cash equivalents as of July 31, 2022, compared to $126.2 million on April 30, 2022.
Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock rose 7.80% (As on September 9, 11:27:52 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company delivered a solid earnings beat and raised its full-year subscription revenue guidance. DocuSign also reported billings of $647.7 million, up 9% from a year ago. DocuSign reported that its subscription revenue rose by 23% in the quarter, to $605.2 million. Professional services and other revenue was $17.0 million, a decrease of 11% year-over-year. Net cash provided by operating activities was $120.9 million compared to $177.7 million in the same period last year. Free cash flow was $105.5 million compared to $161.7 million in the same period last year. Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $1,129.6 million at the end of the quarter.
Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) stock rose 5.88% (As on September 9, 11:28:21 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported second quarter earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Subscription revenue for the second quarter was $133.1 million, up from $103.3 million one year ago, an increase of 29% year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating loss was $4.9 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $10.5 million one year ago. For the second quarter, non-GAAP operating margin was (3%). Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of July 31, 2022 was $540.9 million. During the quarter, RPO and cRPO up 33% and 29% year-over-year, respectively. At the end of the quarter, there were 98 $1 million customers, up 32% year-over-year.
Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock fell 6.72% (As on September 9, 11:29:34 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company misses earnings & revenue estimates for the second quarter of FY 22. Sales of the fire, high performance, high visibility and woven product lines increased by $1.6 million as the company continues to see a recovery from the depressed levels of demand in these markets during COVID-19. The sales were negatively impacted by declines in our disposable and chemical product lines by $0.8 million though the company was seeing an increase in direct container activity at the end of the second quarter. On a consolidated basis for the fiscal 2023 second quarter, domestic sales were $13.4 million or 48% of total revenues and international sales were $14.8 million or 52% of total revenues. This compares with domestic sales of $11.2 million or 41% of the total and international sales of $16.1 million or 59% of the total in the fiscal 2023 first quarter, while fiscal 2022 second quarter domestic sales were $11.3 million or 41% of total revenues and international sales were $16.2 million or 59% of total revenues.
Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) misses analysts’ expectations
Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) stock fell 1.34% (As on September 8, 11:27:12 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company missed the topline & bottomline estimates for the first quarter of FY 23. Inside same-store sales increased 6.3% compared to prior year with a margin of 39.8%. Inside same-store sales were driven by prepared food and dispensed beverages, most notably pizza slices, our refreshed breakfast menu, as well as cold dispensed beverages. Total inside gross profit increased 8.8% to $504.3 million compared to the prior year. Fuel gallons decreased 2.3% on a same-store basis compared to prior year with a fuel margin of 44.7 cents per gallon. Total fuel gross profit increased 31.4% to $308.2 million compared to the prior year. Same-store operating expense excluding credit card fees were up 2.6%, favorably impacted by a 2% reduction in same-store labor hours. Alcoholic beverage sales remain strong as our team continues to leverage our approximately 1,500 liquor licenses throughout our store base. The fuel margin environment was especially favorable in the second half of the quarter as wholesale costs declined from record highs. At July 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $781 million in available liquidity, consisting of approximately $312 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand and $469 million in undrawn borrowing capacity on existing lines of credit.
American Outdoor Brands Inc (NASDAQ:AOUT) margin falls
American Outdoor Brands Inc (NASDAQ:AOUT) stock fell 0.71% (As on September 9, 11:30:17 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company surpasses analysts’ expectations for the first quarter of FY 23. E-commerce net sales of $20.5 million, which were driven by increased direct-to-consumer net sales, grew by 23.7%, while traditional net sales of $23.1 million, which were impacted by lower foot traffic at retail and lower shooting sports sales to OEM customers, declined by 47.6%. Compared with pre-COVID levels in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, total net sales grew 31.5%, while e-commerce net sales grew by 92.2% and traditional net sales grew by 2.7%. Quarterly gross margin was 43.6%, compared with quarterly gross margin of 47.7% for the comparable quarter last year, a decrease driven primarily by lower sales volumes and increased freight expenses. Quarterly non-GAAP net income was $84,000, compared with non-GAAP net income of $6.8 million. Quarterly Adjusted EBITDAS was $1.4 million, or 3.2% of net sales, compared with $9.6 million, or 15.7% of net sales, for the comparable quarter last year.
Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Misses Revenue Estimates
Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) stock fell 7.71% (As on September 8, 11:29:17 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the second quarter of FY 23. New PLE bookings increased 10% on a reported basis and 12% on a constant currency basis, in line with the target of 10% to 12% growth for the year. The company has received 28 cloud orders in excess of $1 million TCV as large enterprise customers continue shifting to the cloud. These large cloud orders included some of the more notable brands in the world, such as auto industry leader, Ford; global insurance provider, AXA; global logistics leader, FedEx; and leading financial institution, Citigroup. In addition, the company continues to win many new customers. And in Q2, the company has added more than 100 new logos, including insurance provider, Oscar Health; and telecom provider, SELCO. In Q2, constant currency cloud revenue increased 30% on a GAAP basis and 29% on a non-GAAP basis.
GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) beats topline estimates
GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) stock rose 7.24% (As on September 8, 11:26:10 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the second quarter of FY 22 as consumers cut back on discretionary spending amid decades-high inflation. The company’s earnings came in at -$108.7 million compared with -$61.6 million, in last year’s second quarter. Sales attributable to collectibles, which is a segment the Company intends to grow over the long-term, were $223.2 million for the quarter, compared to $177.2 million in the prior year’s second quarter. Inventory was $734.8 million at the close of the quarter, compared to $596.4 million at the close of the prior year’s second quarter, reflecting the Company’s focus on maintaining adequate in-stock levels to meet customer demand and offset lingering supply chain headwinds. The company has Ended the period with cash and cash equivalents of $908.9 million as well as no debt other than a low-interest, unsecured term loan associated with the French government’s response to COVID-19. GameStop’s results come at a time when gaming companies are facing a slowdown in demand for video games from pandemic highs, raising doubts about their ability to weather an economic downturn.
Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) beats topline estimates
Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) stock rose 1.99% (As on September 7, 11:36:48 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected topline results for the second quarter of FY 23. HealthEquity reported sales of 196,000 new HSAs in the second quarter ended July 31, 2022, compared to 180,000 in the second quarter ended July 31, 2021. HSAs as of July 31, 2022 were 7.5 million, an increase of 26% year over year, including 516,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 28% year over year. Total Accounts as of July 31, 2022 were 14.5 million, including 7.0 million other consumer-directed benefits (“CDBs”). Total HSA Assets as of July 31, 2022 were $20.5 billion, an increase of 33% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $13.1 billion of HSA cash and $7.4 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of the Clients to facilitate administration of the CDBs, and from which the company generates custodial revenue, were $0.8 billion as of July 31, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $67.0 million for the second quarter ended July 31, 2022, an increase of 2% compared to the second quarter ended July 31, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was 33% of revenue, compared to 35% for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021. HealthEquity has reported a net loss of $10.7 million and non-GAAP net income of $28.1 million, for the second quarter ended July 31, 2022. The Company reported a net loss of $3.8 million, and non-GAAP net income of $33.4 million for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021.
American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) Posts Weak Results
American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) stock fell 9.62% (As on September 8, 11:27:59 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted lower than expected results for the second quarter of FY 22. Operating income was of $14 million included an approximately $30 million impact from higher end-of-season selloffs, $25 million from higher freight costs and a $9 million loss from Quiet Platforms, and compared to operating income of $168 million in the second quarter of 2021. Total ending inventory at cost increased 36% to $687 million compared to $504 million last year. From a brand standpoint, AE and Aerie each drove roughly half of the increase. Total units were up 22%, reflecting better in-stocks and earlier receipts due to improved flow across the supply chain. Store openings over the past 12 months across Aerie and Offline also drove a portion of the inventory increase. Ending second quarter inventory consisted of current BTS and fall merchandise. The company continues to make progress adjusting inventories lower to be in line with demand trends. Third quarter ending inventory is projected to be up in the mid-single digits with fourth quarter inventory expected to be down year-on-year.
Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) Posts Solid Earnings
Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) stock rallies 29.57% (As on September 8, 11:27:45 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported a solid second-quarter earnings beat and announced that Chief Executive Dustin Moskovitz has put $350 million of his own money into the company. Moskovitz said in a statement that the company’s earnings beat was driven by large enterprise deals and momentum in the U.S., where the number of customers spending at least $100,000 a year on its platform has increased by 105%. The strong performance was enough to convince Moskovitz to throw his full weight behind the company he leads. In a separate announcement today, it was revealed that the CEO acquired 19.3 million class A shares for $350 million in a private placement, with the price determined on the stock’s closing price on Sept. 2. Asana said in a statement that the proceeds of the sale will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. Non-GAAP net loss was $64.3 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $39.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Cash flows from operating activities were negative $41.6 million, compared to negative $8.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Free cash flow was negative $42.3 million, compared to negative $9.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) beats analysts’ expectations
Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) stock rallies 19.6% (As on September 9, 11:27:20 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company delivered an earnings beat and a better-than-expected outlook. For its fiscal fourth quarter ended July 31, Zscaler reported a profit before costs such as stock compensation of $36.4 million, up from $20.3 million in the same quarter of last year. Cash flow in Zscaler’s fiscal fourth quarter was $103.1 million or 32% of revenue, up from $44.7 million or 23% of revenue a year ago. Free cash flow was $74.8 million, or 24% of revenue, compared to $27.7 million, or 14% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Deferred revenue as of July 31 was $1.02 billion, up 62% year-over-year, and cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.73 billion.
USD/CAD Recovers to Trade Above 100-Hour MA After Channel Breakout
The USD/CAd currency pair on Friday bounced off 1.3079 to surge above 1.3147 after completing a downward breakout from a descending channel. The currency pair is now back with the descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now surged to trade relatively high than the current level...
Bitcoin Completes Downward Breakout to Trade Below $20k
The bitcoin price on Friday fell below $20,000 after completing a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The BTC/USD, however, rejected a retest of the current weekly lows of about $19,650. The bitcoin price has now declined to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line in the...
EUR/CHF Finds Support at the 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back off current weekly highs. The currency pair also seems to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off overbought conditions...
Gold Halts Rally After Finding Resistance at 100-Hour MA
The gold price on Friday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line to halt the current rally at about $1,712. The price of the yellow metal had rallied to trade at about $1,716 after bouncing off $1,692 earlier in the week. The gold price still seems to be trading...
