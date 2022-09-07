Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Lee County NAACP looks to elect new officers to be advocates for the underserved
The NAACP Lee County Branch is preparing to elect new officers for a two-year term that begins on Jan. 1. Billy Allen, the organization’s current president, said it’s looking for officers and new members who are civic-oriented and want to make Lee County a better place for everyone.
Opelika Chamber presents Small Business of the Quarter and Minority Business of the Quarter awards
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release that it presented its Small Business of the Quarter and Minority Business of the Quarter awards on Wednesday, Sept. 7. East Alabama Nutrition won the Small Business of the Quarter Award. Because representatives of the business couldn’t attend the Business Over Breakfast […]
Columbus U.S. Navy veteran honored with new roof, flag
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The area around U.S. Navy veteran Melvin Holcomb’s home was filled with the sound of construction work Thursday morning as workers replaced Holcomb’s old, leaky roof. The project was done through a partnership between veterans-honoring organization House of Heroes – Chattahoochee Valley Chapter and home repair business Alliance Specialty Contractor, Inc. “Operation […]
Opelika-Auburn News
'We certainly need God's protection and blessing': Folks gather at Toomer's Corner to pray for Auburn
A crowd gathered at Toomer’s Corner on Friday morning to pray over the city of Auburn. It was the annual Blessing on the Corner event, and many city officials were on hand as Wren Aaron, pastor at Church of the Highlands Auburn West Campus, and Cory Smith, senior pastor at Auburn United Methodist Church, led the group in prayer.
Court records show man killed by Columbus police officer had a 2018 felony gun conviction
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man shot to death Wednesday in an exchange of gunfire with a Columbus Police officer had a previous conviction on gun charges. Reginald Lamont Grant II, age 30, of Columbus was killed Wednesday in a police-involved shooting in the 4200 block of Earline Avenue, according to the Georgia Bureau of […]
Attempted murder suspect apprehended by Alabama officials following multi-agency manhunt
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) aided in a man hunt that brought one attempted murder suspect into custody. ALEA says that the manhunt began at around 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. 26-year-old Notorius Crenshon Baldwin of Union Springs, Alabama, was apprehended at around 11:27 a.m. in the woods […]
selmasun.com
Lowndes County man dead after hit and run in Montgomery
A man from the Burkville community in Lowndes County is dead after a hit and run incident in Montgomery. Police have opened an investigation into the death of Demetrious Williams, 30, who was killed around 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday, according to an AL.com report. The crash happened at the East...
Preliminary Investigation: Child shot at liberty gas station in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Wednesday night shooting at a Columbus gas station has left a child in the Emergency Room. The Columbus Police Department states their preliminary investigation reveals that a child was shot at the Liberty Gas Station on Buena Vista Road in South Columbus. At this time it seems to be an […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for September 13
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News.
WTVM
Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Columbus teen. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 19-year-old Aleiyah Donald. The crash happened on September 9 on Manchester Expressway. Donald was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:42 p.m.,...
WTVM
Man found dead in vehicle in Opelika Walmart parking lot
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County authorities are investigating the death of a man found dead in his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika. According to Lee County Deputy Coroner Brad Whetsome, a bystander saw a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle on the morning of Sept. 7 while visiting a nearby store.
WTVM
Death investigation underway after officer-involved shooting near Veterans Pkwy.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting near Veterans Parkway. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, a person is dead on scene on 43rd Street and Gilbert Avenue. The GBI also confirmed that they’ve been requested to investigate an officer involved shooting in Columbus. The agent is heading to the scene.
Opelika-Auburn News
If you like Well Red, then you'll probably also dig Well Red Two
Area book and coffee lovers may soon see a new Well Red open on North Donahue, just off Shug Jordan Parkway. The local Auburn bookstore and coffee shop favorite has begun making plans to open its second location, to be called Well Red Two. “We’re just looking for a new...
alabamanews.net
Lowndes County Man Struck, Killed by Car in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating the death of a Lowndes County man who was struck and killed by a car. Police say 30-year-old Demetrious Williams of Burkville was hit at about 2:50 this morning on the East South Boulevard service road near Ivy Lane. That’s between Narrow Lane and Norman Bridge roads.
WSFA
Three arrested on burglary and theft charges in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested three men on burglary and theft charges. On Sept. 5, officers arrested 19-year-old Marquavion Armoney Hughley, of Opelika, 19-year-old Jacobbi Denard Sterling, of Montgomery, and 20-year-old Daylen Ja’Micheal Mills, of Opelika, on felony warrants charging each with burglary third degree and theft of property first degree.
Two Alabama men killed in head-on collision with truck, troopers report
Two Alabama men were killed this week when the car in which they were passengers collided, head-on with a pick-up truck, state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m. Monday claimed the lives of twp Alexander City, Alabama, men and hospitalized four others. Kevin A. Espinoza, 22,...
Man involved in Earline Ave shooting identified, officer released from hospital
UPDATE: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released more information on Wednesday’s officer involved shooting in Columbus that lead to the death of one man and an officer being shot. Authorities say Columbus Police received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance in the 4200 block of Earline Avenue. They say second 911 caller reported […]
Prosecution: Dadeville man admits killing girlfriend, son in Alabama
DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man charged in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son, whose dismembered bodies were discovered in central Alabama after a 12-year-old girl escaped captivity in a rural mobile home, has admitted to killing the two, prosecutors told a judge. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, gave self-incriminating information about the […]
Did you miss the big stories this today? Here’s the top of News 3 Saturday Morning
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Here’s the top of the show for News 3 Saturday morning.
Opelika police worry someone is going to die as feuding teens swap gunfire
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police say a feud between two groups of teens has sparked at least seven shootings since February and a growing concern someone is going to get injured or killed. Investigators believe the rash of back-and-forth shootings began when two teens got into a physical fight that escalated into gun violence […]
