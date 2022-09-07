ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

WRBL News 3

Opelika Chamber presents Small Business of the Quarter and Minority Business of the Quarter awards

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release that it presented its Small Business of the Quarter and Minority Business of the Quarter awards on Wednesday, Sept. 7. East Alabama Nutrition won the Small Business of the Quarter Award. Because representatives of the business couldn’t attend the Business Over Breakfast […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus U.S. Navy veteran honored with new roof, flag

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The area around U.S. Navy veteran Melvin Holcomb’s home was filled with the sound of construction work Thursday morning as workers replaced Holcomb’s old, leaky roof. The project was done through a partnership between veterans-honoring organization House of Heroes – Chattahoochee Valley Chapter and home repair business Alliance Specialty Contractor, Inc. “Operation […]
COLUMBUS, GA
selmasun.com

Lowndes County man dead after hit and run in Montgomery

A man from the Burkville community in Lowndes County is dead after a hit and run incident in Montgomery. Police have opened an investigation into the death of Demetrious Williams, 30, who was killed around 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday, according to an AL.com report. The crash happened at the East...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Man found dead in vehicle in Opelika Walmart parking lot

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County authorities are investigating the death of a man found dead in his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika. According to Lee County Deputy Coroner Brad Whetsome, a bystander saw a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle on the morning of Sept. 7 while visiting a nearby store.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Death investigation underway after officer-involved shooting near Veterans Pkwy.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting near Veterans Parkway. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, a person is dead on scene on 43rd Street and Gilbert Avenue. The GBI also confirmed that they’ve been requested to investigate an officer involved shooting in Columbus. The agent is heading to the scene.
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

If you like Well Red, then you'll probably also dig Well Red Two

Area book and coffee lovers may soon see a new Well Red open on North Donahue, just off Shug Jordan Parkway. The local Auburn bookstore and coffee shop favorite has begun making plans to open its second location, to be called Well Red Two. “We’re just looking for a new...
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

Lowndes County Man Struck, Killed by Car in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating the death of a Lowndes County man who was struck and killed by a car. Police say 30-year-old Demetrious Williams of Burkville was hit at about 2:50 this morning on the East South Boulevard service road near Ivy Lane. That’s between Narrow Lane and Norman Bridge roads.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Three arrested on burglary and theft charges in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested three men on burglary and theft charges. On Sept. 5, officers arrested 19-year-old Marquavion Armoney Hughley, of Opelika, 19-year-old Jacobbi Denard Sterling, of Montgomery, and 20-year-old Daylen Ja’Micheal Mills, of Opelika, on felony warrants charging each with burglary third degree and theft of property first degree.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Prosecution: Dadeville man admits killing girlfriend, son in Alabama

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man charged in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son, whose dismembered bodies were discovered in central Alabama after a 12-year-old girl escaped captivity in a rural mobile home, has admitted to killing the two, prosecutors told a judge. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, gave self-incriminating information about the […]
DADEVILLE, AL

