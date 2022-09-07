ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Man faces murder, kidnapping charges in 2019 South Carolina death

By Bethany Fowler
 5 days ago

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate man currently serving five years in prison on a drug charge has been charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with a 2019 death investigation in Oconee County.

Authorities reopened their investigation into the death of Kevin Kyle Craig, 32, after recovering new evidence, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Craig was found dead inside of a house located on Craigsville Drive near West Union on May 26, 2019, deputies said.

Based on the evidence, deputies obtained arrest warrants to charge Kevin Wayne Maler, 56, with murder and kidnapping.

According to arrest warrants, Maler injected or provided Craig with an unknown substance led led to his death. Maler is also accused of confining Craig to a room in the house.

He is currently being held in a South Carolina corrections facility.

West Union, SC
South Carolina State
Kevin Kyle
