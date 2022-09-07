ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery moved to Georgia prison

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - The three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery while he was jogging in a Georgia neighborhood have been moved from federal prison to a Georgia facility. Travis McMichael, 36, and his father, Greg McMichael, 66, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were booked into the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Butts County in late August. The prison acts as a central hub where convicted felons can start their sentences until space is available at other locations throughout Georgia.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
WBKO

Gov. Beshear directs flags at half-staff for Patriot Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff Sunday, Sept. 11. The flags are lowered in commemoration of Patriot Day, the National Day of Service and Remembrance, and...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy