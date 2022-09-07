Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery moved to Georgia prison
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - The three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery while he was jogging in a Georgia neighborhood have been moved from federal prison to a Georgia facility. Travis McMichael, 36, and his father, Greg McMichael, 66, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were booked into the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Butts County in late August. The prison acts as a central hub where convicted felons can start their sentences until space is available at other locations throughout Georgia.
WBKO
School board in Alaska bans trans students from using bathroom of gender they identify with
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A school board in Alaska voted to suspend a policy that previously allowed transgender students to use the gendered bathroom which corresponded to the gender they identified with. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District School Board’s vote was 5-1, KTUU reports. The lone member of...
WBKO
Gov. Beshear directs flags at half-staff for Patriot Day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff Sunday, Sept. 11. The flags are lowered in commemoration of Patriot Day, the National Day of Service and Remembrance, and...
WBKO
Bonus: Lottery winner carries winning ticket in purse for weeks before realizing she won
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman says she had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks. According to the Kentucky Lottery, the woman told officials she had the $5 ticket in her purse for two weeks before realizing she had won $80,000. WKYT...
