BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - The three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery while he was jogging in a Georgia neighborhood have been moved from federal prison to a Georgia facility. Travis McMichael, 36, and his father, Greg McMichael, 66, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were booked into the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Butts County in late August. The prison acts as a central hub where convicted felons can start their sentences until space is available at other locations throughout Georgia.

BUTTS COUNTY, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO