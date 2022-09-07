Atlanta police investigating after woman says Uber driver sexually assaulted her at hotel

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a woman reported being sexually assaulted by an Uber driver in an Atlanta hotel room last month.

Police said officers responded to a Hilton Garden Inn on Peachtree Road around 3:45 a.m. on Aug. 27. Officers met with the victim, who said she’d been sexually assaulted.

Police said the victim and her friends were leaving an establishment and requested an Uber back to their hotel. At some point during the ride, the driver, the victim in her friends started talking, and the driver ended up coming back to the group’s hotel room.

“Once they were in the room, the witness stated she felt uncomfortable with the male suspect being in their hotel room and touching the victim inappropriately,” police said. “The witness then requested hotel security who then confronted the male and requested him to leave.”

Police are still investigating the incident. It’s unclear if they have identified the driver or if he is facing any charges.

