Commissioner Dave Piepkorn: Concern growing with Downtown Fargo public safety, public workers healthcare plan

Read full article on original website
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Exclusive: Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski talks staffing, police oversight and advisory board, downtown safety concerns
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Chief is firing back on comments made by one City Commissioner involving staffing of his department. Chief Dave Zibolski stopped by WDAY Midday to refute claims from Dave Piepkorn over reports that up to 40 veteran Fargo Police officers have applications and resumes out to leave the department.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Schools considering retention stipends for educators
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Schools officials are considering providing one-time retention stipends to district educators. The administration is recommending a stipend of up to 500-dollars depending on the work week of each educator. A motion proposing the move will be made and may be approved as soon as...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police Chief speaks on recent Advisory and Oversight Board meeting, criticisms from Commissioner Pepkorn, and addressing safety in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Chief joined WDAY Midday to speak about multiple topics happening throughout the city. Fargo Police Advisory Board... The Fargo Police Department gave a presentation to the city's Police Advisory Board about the July 8th officer involved shooting. Chief Zibolski says the oversight board's existence is especially important for times like this.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEAR INFORMATION ABOUT VIKING GAS TRANSMISSION PROJECT
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met inside the Polk County Government Center on Tuesday morning to hear reports from the Social Services and Planning and Zoning Departments. SOCIAL SERVICES-KAREN WARMACK. Social Services Director Karen Warmack first approached the board with multiple items. The first being some requests to replace...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
Water to be temporarily shut off in small portion of West Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Water will be shut off for a small portion of West Fargo, due to water main repairs, Sunday (Sept. 11). City officials say the impacted area will be near the intersection of 6th Avenue W. and 9th Street W. beginning 7 AM. The intersection...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fertility financing company offering 0% IFV loans to North Dakota residents
(Fargo, ND) -- A nationwide fertility financing company is planting roots in Fargo and is looking to offer 0% interest rate loans for those seeking IVF treatments. Future Family Founder and CEO Claire Tomkins says the loans will help a wide variety of family types who are looking to have children. The company is partnering with CCRM Fargo, and will be offer loans in cooperation with each other. Tomkins says the loans being offered really are a one-of-a kind.
kfgo.com
White Earth leader expresses concern over proposed acquisition of Kansas City Southern Railway
MAHNOMEN, Minn. – A leader from the White Earth Nation is urging federal officials to revise an analysis of the impact Canadian Pacific’s proposed acquisition of the Kansas City Southern Railway would have on the environment. Eugene Tibbetts says he disagrees with a federal agency’s conclusion that there’s...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU launches technology training initiative to expand career pathways and meet workforce needs
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University is offering new online certificates to increase access to technology skills training for industry-recognized programs such as Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, CompTIA and Pega. The courses offered through the partnership will create new pathways to high-earning careers in the technology industry and help...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakesarearadio.net
Despite Pushback Becker County Approves 3,000-pig Feedlot
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – This week, Becker County advanced a large-scale hog feedlot project. Opponents argued such operations are not what rural communities want, and worry corporate agriculture has too much of an advantage in getting approval. The 3,000-pig feedlot in Spring Creek Township was approved by the Becker...
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: 2 ATV crashes in Becker County since Sept. 10
5:48 a.m., near Menahga, a phone scam was reported. Money was sent to the scammer via Bitcoin. 10:29 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, two reports of shoplifting. A previously trespassed individual returned to the store and is expected to be cited for trespassing. 10:37 a.m., near County Road 6, Audubon,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo parent voices criticisms of all ages drag show
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo parent is sharing criticisms of the "Oh My Gourd, It's Fall" all ages drag show that occurred in the Fargo Elk's Lodge parking lot on Saturday. Cassie Schmidt is a co-founder of "Let Parents Decide That." She is urging parents to reconsider attending drag shows advertising towards minors, calling the event "inappropriate for kids."
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Nile cases in North Dakota on rise
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota West Nile cases are on the rise. Officials have confirmed eleven human cases, all of which were considered the neuroinvasive type. Cases have popped up in Burleigh, Morton, Mclean, Mercer, Stark, Cass, Grand Forks, Griggs, and Richland counties. One bird and nearly 20 mosquito pools...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AG Week
American Crystal Sugar reaches tentative agreement with union
MOORHEAD, Minn. — American Crystal Sugar Co. on Thursday, Sept. 8, reached a tentative four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union. BCTGM leaders will recommend passage of the agreement when it is presented to their members on Sept. 13, American Crystal Sugar...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man seriously hurt, facing DUI charges after Cass County crash
(Cass County, ND) -- A man is seriously injured and facing DUI charges after a Cass County crash. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff began swerving on Cass County Highway 38 north of State Highway 46, then rolled his vehicle Saturday evening. Storhoff was ejected from the...
KNOX News Radio
ND man injured in UTV crash, arrested for DUI
A North Dakota man was arrested for DUI after being seriously injured when his UTV crashed Saturday evening in Cass County. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff of Nome (ND) was driving a Polaris Ranger southbound on County Highway 38. It drove from the west ditch … into the...
fargounderground.com
Review: Moorhead Billiards Rail Bar & Café
With a summer full of road construction, the lack of traffic has impacted many area businesses. Downtown Moorhead is no exception. It seems like every day we hear of another restaurant suffering or even closing. With this in mind, we often try to choose restaurants in impacted areas. However, we...
kvrr.com
Drugs found in vehicle involved in deadly officer-involved shooting in Fargo in July
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police release new information to the Police Advisory and Oversight Board surrounding the fatal officer-involved shooting of Shane Netterville on July 8. Captain George Vinson says drugs were found in the stolen vehicle Shane Netterville, Cody Dunn and Derek Stanley were in the day...
fargoinc.com
Wedding Venues: Management Team: Cassie Kania, Jack Stenerson, Lauren Nelson, Matthew Bengston, Kayla Cash & Tony Frost, Sanctuary Events Center
Sanctuary Events Center is a full-service wedding, concert and private event venue that has held over 1,700 events since opening its doors in 2016. This one-of-a-kind venue offers in-house catering for food and beverages, along with state-of-the-art technology and an all-inclusive experience for weddings and corporate events. Their commitment to excellence is evident through the many awards they’ve received including, “Best Wedding Venue” from the Best of the Red River Valley, in addition to “Best Wedding Reception/Event Facility” by Locals Love Us!
kfgo.com
Brainerd High School football captain injured in game in Moorhead hospitalized in Fargo
BRAINERD, Minn.- A Brainerd high school senior is in a Fargo hospital after suffering a serious head injury during the Moorhead football game. In a post, the Brainerd Warrior football team, senior captain Conner Erickson was injured Friday night. He was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital where he underwent surgery for the head injury.
kfgo.com
World’s Largest Cake Walk makes history in Moorhead
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – It was one for the record books in Moorhead Saturday as 639 people made history by joining in the World’s Largest Cake Walk at Trollwood Performing Arts School. Five people walked their way to cake for a year from Nothing Bundt Cake in the record-breaking...
Comments / 1