Read full article on original website
Related
pymnts.com
Real-Time Payments: How Speed Is Changing The Mix Of Business Payments
Why Large Firms Like but Don’t Use Real-Time Payments. Although 61% of large firms agree that real-time payments offer competitive advantages, many also admit that they rarely use them. In a survey of 100 executives for the “Real-Time Payments: How Speed Is Changing The Mix of Business Payments” report, a collaboration with The Clearing House, PYMNTS delves into this adoption-usage conundrum to see what’s keeping companies on the sidelines.
pymnts.com
Future FinTech Unit Collabs With Currencycloud on Remittance App
Future FinTech Labs, a subsidiary of blockchain player Future FinTech (FTFT), and Currencycloud, a global payments platform owned by Visa and licensed for money transmission in a number of U.S. states, are working together on a new remittance app. Called Tempo, the app is designed to allow easy remittance sending...
pymnts.com
Starting a Startup’s Financial Team — From Outsourced to In-House
When a startup reaches a certain scale, outsourcing finance operations isn’t an option anymore. That’s the point when many startups scale by bringing on an experienced chief financial officer (CFO) to take the reins of the finance function and build the office of the CFO from the ground up. It involves insourcing the functions that lean startups typically outsource to external vendors.
pymnts.com
Appliance Maker Electrolux Begins Cutting Costs, Citing Drop in Demand
Facing weaker than expected consumer demand in Europe and North America, Swedish home appliance company Electrolux is cutting costs in both regions and launching a turnaround program in North America. “Market demand for core appliances in Europe and the [U.S.] so far in the third quarter is estimated to have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cryptocurrencies Hold Transparency and Accountability Edge Over CBDCs
Cryptocurrencies Hold Transparency and Accountability Edge Over CBDCs. Since the very start of the concept of digital payments, humans have pursued a dream of simplified transactions between individuals that mix the ease and personal control of cash payments with the speed and interconnectivity of electronic payments. The earliest iterations of eMoney were all third-party products. Even when transactions within a system were instant or nearly instant, the benefits have always been restricted to transactions within a specific platform. Moreover, moving money into or out of that platform could take days.
pymnts.com
Starbucks Deploying NFTs in Rewards Program
Starbucks is using NFTs to buttress its already formidable rewards program beginning today, the company announced. The NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, will let rewards program participants and employees in the United States earn and purchase what Starbucks referred to in the announcement as “digital collectable assets.” Those assets, the company continued, “will unlock access to new benefits and immersive coffee experiences.”
pymnts.com
Turkish Banks Reduce Corporate Lending Due to New Banking Regulations
Turkish banking regulations meant to keep the cost of credit low for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and exporters are reportedly causing banks to pull back on corporate lending. Because the credit and collateral regulations aim to provide cheaper credit to businesses that are smaller — and therefore in some...
Ingo CEO on Avoiding Account Funding’s ‘Russian Roulette’
“If the fraudsters find a hole, they’re going to run a bunch of transactions through it,” Ingo Money CEO Drew Edwards remarked to Karen Webster. Right now, financial services are vulnerable to all sorts of fraud because technology, wielded by criminals, allows them to hide in the shadows — tricking even the most robust defenses of banks, neobanks and FinTechs alike.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaire Investors Are Buying
Millionaires piled into these two Robinhood stocks -- should you?
pymnts.com
The State of Fraud And Financial Crime In the U.S.
62% of Large Banks Report Increases in Financial Crime. According to a survey of 200 executives at FIs with over $5B in assets for PYMNTS’ new “The State Of Fraud and Financial Crime In The U.S.” report, a collaboration with Featurespace, even though nearly two-thirds of FIs reported an increase in financial crime versus a year ago, some executives hesitate to implement new solutions that could help fight back.
Shoppers earning $100,000 are turning to dollar stores amid soaring inflation, Dollar General CEO says
Dollar General's CEO said some wealthy customers had shopped at the discount store during the pandemic and were now returning.
62% of Large Banks Report Increases in Financial Crime
62% of Large Banks Report Increases in Financial Crime. Fraud’s rise has touched the majority of businesses and financial institutions (FIs) — and many are struggling to find ways to address the increasing sophistication of criminal attacks. While our researchers learned that FIs that use AI-powered anti-fraud and...
Comments / 0