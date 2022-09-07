ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Weather alters prep football schedule, with Decatur, Hartselle, Austin and others moving games

By David Elwell Sports Writer
The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Decatur Daily

Sharon Sandlin Lawrrence

HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Sharon Sandlin Lawrence, 68, will be Monday, September 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Scott Sessions officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Roundtop Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
HARTSELLE, AL
The Decatur Daily

Pets of the Week

Domino is a 6-month-old pit bull blend. He weighs 32 pounds and loves everyone. Curly Q is a 6-year-old female long-haired cat. She came in as a stray with severely infected ears. She has received treatment and is ready to find a forever home. Eve is a 3-year-old German shepherd mix. She came to us pregnant and she had eight puppies here at the shelter. She is heartworm positive; her treatment is included in her adoption fee. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
DECATUR, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, AL
Sports
City
Decatur, AL
Austin, TX
Football
City
Hartselle, AL
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Hartselle, AL
Sports
City
Decatur, TX
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
Decatur, AL
Football
City
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy